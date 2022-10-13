Read full article on original website
She-Hulk Finale Teased SPOILER's Comic-Accurate Costume in Plain Sight
The past two years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have brought some major heroes and villains into the fold, subverting the expectations of their comic-accurate lore along the way. The latest project to do so is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which wrapped up its first season on Thursday with an Earth-shattering conclusion. The finale featured no shortage of cameo appearances, including Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil), who briefly returned to tussle during the episode's main fight scene. While Jamil's Titania has sported some epic outfits across the season (and even in real life), one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the finale teased one of her comic-accurate looks. Spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show is This?", below! Only look if you want to know!
Tatiana Maslany Speaks Out on World War Hulk Movie After She-Hulk Finale
Like Spider-Man and the X-Men, the Incredible Hulk is a character whose live-action film rights have been tied up at studios other than Marvel throughout the past few decades. Now that it seems those issues have been resolved, rumors have increasingly pointed towards the development of a World War Hulk feature film.
She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Reveals If Daredevil Romance Is Serious
The budding relationship between She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is something many fans want to see progress, especially after the closing moments of the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Unfortunately for those "shipping" the duo, Maslany herself doesn't think it's something bound to last. "I...
Prey Star Amber Midthunder Wants to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Amber Midthunder may have won over both fans and critics with her starring role in the latest film in the Predator franchise, but the Prey star has another franchise she'd like to be a part of. Speaking with Variety at the Newport Beach Film Festival, Midthunder revealed that she'd like to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, explain that she's a big fan of the Marvel movies and a big fan of the MCU.
She-Hulk Writer Almost Quit Over Finale Argument With Kevin Feige
She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao almost quit the show over a disagreement with Kevin Feige about the finale. During a stop on Comicbook.com's Phase Zero, the executive producer revealed that she and the Marvel boss had an argument about putting a hat on K.E.V.I.N. in the last episode of the series. Fans obviously loved the little robot and the hat was a huge reason why. But, Feige wasn't feeling it at all. Gao decided to take a stand over the small moment and joked she was ready to walk away. Her boss handled it with a touch of humor too and the creative team found a solution that worked for everyone.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Rocks The Dragon With Ryukyu
It's all hands on deck for both My Hero Academia's sixth season in the Shonen's anime adaptation as well as the Final Arc, as the professional heroes that populate Hero Society are lending a major assist to the young crime fighters that make up UA Academy's student body. One such hero has a Qurik which allows her to transform into a dragon, with Ryukyu not getting as much screen time as Endeavor, Hawks, or Mirko, but cosplayers clearly see something in the mentor to Uravity and Froppy.
M'Baku Faces a New Black Panther Villain in Wakanda #2 First Look (Exclusive)
A new villain rises to oppose M'Bakuin the Black Panther spinoff Wakanda. The new Wakanda miniseries will feature short stories starring several characters in the Black Panther franchise not named T'Challa, such as Shuri and Killmonger. The main Black Panther series by John Ridley has seen the hero's darkest secrets come back to bite him. Black Panther caused a civil war in Wakanda after his political secrets became public knowledge, and he is no longer welcomed in his country. The Wakanda miniseries gives other heroes the spotlight, such as M'Baku and the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda.
Sauron Revealed in The Rings of Power Finale
After weeks of foreshadowing, Sauron finally revealed himself in the finale of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. It turns out that Sauron was hiding under our noses the entire time, as Galadriel learned that Halbrand was actually the Dark Lord during last night's episode. After going to Eregion for elvish healing, Halbrand quickly takes an interest in Celebrimbor's project to use mithril to create some sort of artifact that can be used to pass on the light of the Simarils onto the elves and prevent them from fading from Middle-Earth. Halbrand suggests a solution – combine the mithril with other metals to form an alloy and then use that new amplified metal to create a crown. Although Halbrand is never named as Annatar (a nom de plume meaning "Lord of Gifts", which Sauron used in The Simarillion), he does offer this advice as "a Gift."
The Rings of Power Showrunners Details Their Scrapped Star Trek Script Starring Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth
The Rings of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are opening up on their scrapped Star Trek 4 script for the first time. Before Amazon hired Payne and McKay as showrunners on The Lord of the Rings streaming series, Payne and McKay penned a script for Star Trek 4 that would have reunited Capt. James T. Kirk, played by Chris Pine, with his father, George Kirk. Chris Hemsworth played George in the opening moments of the 2009 Star Trek reboot movie and would have returned to the role for Star Trek 4. However, the film fell apart over contract negotiations, and Paramount abandoned Payne and McKay's script.
Interview With the Vampire's Bailey Bass Says She Was "Obsessed" With Claudia (Exclusive)
While the first two episodes of AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire have largely centered around Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), this week's third episode, "Is My Very Nature That of the Devil", sets the stage for the introduction of the third major character in the story: child vampire Claudia. Played by Bailey Bass, the character is very much a reimagining of the girl first introduced in Rice's iconic novel, but even with the differences, Bass says that not only is the essence of Claudia there, but she was obsessed with the character.
House of the Dragon Reveals King Viserys' Successor on the Iron Throne
From the very first episode, House of the Dragon has established that its main story is about the succession of King Viserys Targaryen. He named his daughter, Rhaenyra, as his successor, since he didn't have a son to take over for him. After marrying Alicent Hightower, however, Viserys had multiple sons and many believed he should make the oldest of them the next King, but he stuck to his ground and kept Rhaenyra as the next in line. At the end of last week's episode, Viserys died, leaving Westeros without a king. This week's episode officially put the next ruler on the Iron Throne.
She-Hulk Double Shares New Cast Photos: "I Learned So Much From This Set"
The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was released earlier this week and included some major cameos as well as some big character reveals. It's clear the show's cast had a good time bringing the Marvel Comics character to life, and now that the first season has come to an end, the folks involved are sharing fun behind-the-scenes content. She-Hulk is 6'7" but Tatiana Maslany is 5'4", so a lot of movie magic goes into bringing the character to life. We have seen some behind-the-scenes photos featuring Maslany wearing a motion capture suit, but the production still uses stand-ins for references, including Malia Arrayah. Arrayah, who is 6'5", served as the on-set reference for She-Hulk. This week, she took to Instagram to share some photos and talk about her experience.
HBO Max Announces Season 2 Premiere Date For Critically-Acclaimed Comedy
HBO Max revealed when fans can expect a new season of an original comedy on the service. Last year, people enjoyed Sort Of, as Bilal Baig's Sabi Mehboob navigated life as a millennial in Toronto, Canada. The first season ended with some changes on the way for the main character. Their friend Bessy is awake from that coma and their dad is also on the way from Dubai. It will be a lot for the ensemble to handle, but with the help from Seven and their friends, everything could work out right…sort of. On Instagram, the star let the fans know they could expect another batch of episodes on December 1. That might seem like a ways off, but Halloween is only in a few weeks and then the holiday sprint is on. Check out the poster for the new season right here down below!
Why Were Major Characters Missing From House of the Dragon Episode 9?
WARNING: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon's latest episode... Sunday night marked the arrival of the second-to-last episode of House of the Dragon's ultra-successful first season. The entire episode dealt with the aftermath of King Viserys' death, and how the line of succession for the Iron Throne will shake out. That's exactly what people expected to see in the episode, but it may have been a bit surprising to go through the entire penultimate episode of Season 1 without two of the show's most popular and important characters.
TWD Showrunner Breaks Down Eugene's Surprising Decision
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Variant" episode of The Walking Dead. "Do you think people are born brave, or do they become it?" That's the question asked by the fugitive Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt), facing charges for the accidental death of Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson), son of Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). Leading the manhunt is conflicted soldier General Mercer (Michael James Shaw), ordered to roundup any known associates for questioning regarding the Founders Day riot and the death of Sebastian Milton. That includes Eugene's friends, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Princess (Paola Lazaro), and his girlfriend: Mercer's sister, Max (Margot Bingham).
She-Hulk Director Reveals Daredevil's Cut Post-Credits Scene
Marvel Studios has officially wrapped up the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the season finale airing earlier this week. In the previous episode we got to see the return of Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and he was definitely reborn. His appearance looked like it would be the only time we would see hip appear in the series, but he wound up showing up once again at the end of the finale. There was a post-credits scene at the end of the episode, but it turns out that the post-credits was originally supposed to be very Daredevil-focused. During a new interview with The Direct, director Kat Coiro revealed that Daredevil's walk of shame from episode 8 was originally supposed to be the post-credits tag for the finale.
Star Wars Reveals First Look at Young Yaddle
Star Wars: The High Republic actually showed off some concept art of Master Yaddle. Famously, the Jedi was around for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Fans didn't get to really see her in action again until a recent Disney+ reveal. Star Wars says that there are big plans for Yaddle in Phase II of this new era for the franchise. Both Yoda and Grogu have taken up the top spot for a bunch of fans, but now there will be another small green force user to focus on. The High Republic actually occurs more than 100 years before the Star Wars prequels. Go ahead and check out her look from the old days right here down below.
Dahmer Dethroned as #1 Netflix Series by New Thriller
Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Target Ad Shows Off Ironheart's Arm Cannon
The upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see the debut of Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the character (played by Dominique Thorne) is also the star of a new ad campaign for Target. The new ad highlights young Black women in STEM in the 60-second spot, but it also shows off a bit more of Ironheart's work — particularly the character's impressive arm cannon.
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Claims Old Warner Bros. Leadership Didn't Want Henry Cavill Return
Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson claims that the old Warner Bros. leadership didn't want Henry Cavill to return. In an interview shared by @AjepArts on Twitter, The Rock explained the process that got Superman back in the game for this movie. It seems like the previous regime at Warner Bros. had other plans. Johnson goes through his record of events and hammers on the fact that he's been trying to get Cavill back into the DC universe for six years now. It's been reported that the company had multiple other plans for Superman projects and the character did appear in Shazam and Peacemaker to name a few examples. Whether it was going to be a recast situation or merely extended negotiations with the actor, fans were left to wonder. Now, it seems like he's 100 percent back for the time being. Check out the entirety of his comments down below!
