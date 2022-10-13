Read full article on original website
Affordable housing increasingly hard to find in Westfield and Western Massachusetts
WESTFIELD — “Rent affordability and stability remain probably the most critical challenge facing the state and the Pioneer Valley region,” Westfield Community Development Director Peter Miller recently told The Westfield News. Miller said single-family home prices have increased about 20% in the past two years in the...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ticket sold in Worcester Saturday
A $100,000 winning Mass Cash ticket was sold in Worcester on Saturday. The winning ticket was sold at a Honey Farms location in the city. It was the highest prize won in Massachusetts on Saturday. Overall, there were 200 lottery prizes worth at least $600 sold or claimed in the...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won Friday
One lucky Massachusetts State Lottery player saw their wealth grow by several hundred-thousand dollars Friday. The $1 million award from the lottery game “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” was won off a ticket bought at Daou’s Convenience in Southbridge. The winnings for the substantial prize amount to $650,000 before taxes. The award is the second-highest prize that can be won in the game, next to the $2 million one.
New Mexico governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former...
Wildlife officials warn coyote pups are leaving their dens; How you can keep you and your pets safe
As coyote pups mature and leave their families, pet owners are being warned to keep their furry friends out of harm’s way. Massachusetts officials are warning people to keep their dogs leashed and their cats indoors as coyote dispersal season begins this fall, according to the Fall River Reporter on Wednesday.
HS Football: See where WMass teams stand in latest state postseason power rankings
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its latest statewide postseason power rankings of the 2022 season Friday, Oct. 14 The power rankings include games that were submitted by schools into Arbiter by as of Oct. 14 at 4 a.m. At the end of the regular season, the top 16 teams...
Fans join forces for anti-Yankees chants at Patriots-Browns game
For a moment during Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns, fans united against a common enemy. While fans were certainly on opposite sides of Sunday’s game at First Energy Stadium, all the fans gathered Sunday could agree on one thing: They don’t like the New York Yankees.
NFL trade rumors: Rams shopping RB Cam Akers, who has played ‘last snap’ in LA (report)
Cam Akers is reportedly going from the lead running back in the Super Bowl to off the team and into the trade market. That’s how FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported it as part of Sunday’s pregame coverage. Glazer says that the Los Angeles Rams are actively looking to trade the 23-year-old running back.
