Sauron Revealed in The Rings of Power Finale
After weeks of foreshadowing, Sauron finally revealed himself in the finale of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. It turns out that Sauron was hiding under our noses the entire time, as Galadriel learned that Halbrand was actually the Dark Lord during last night's episode. After going to Eregion for elvish healing, Halbrand quickly takes an interest in Celebrimbor's project to use mithril to create some sort of artifact that can be used to pass on the light of the Simarils onto the elves and prevent them from fading from Middle-Earth. Halbrand suggests a solution – combine the mithril with other metals to form an alloy and then use that new amplified metal to create a crown. Although Halbrand is never named as Annatar (a nom de plume meaning "Lord of Gifts", which Sauron used in The Simarillion), he does offer this advice as "a Gift."
Everything we know about Elden Ring DLC
Future updates and downloadable content plans for Elden Ring
Nier: Automata Anime Reveals New Teaser, Cast Additions
Nier: Automata will be making its official anime adaptation next year, and the series is hyping up what to expect from its anime debut with a new teaser highlighting one of the key new cast additions coming from the game! The NieR video game franchise has exploded in popularity over the last few years thanks to the success and response to Nier: Automata, so it was no real surprise to find out that the franchise would be branching out with its new anime. This series will be bringing a whole new life to the video game's characters, and that's only the beginning of what to expect!
My Hero Academia Cosplay Rocks The Dragon With Ryukyu
It's all hands on deck for both My Hero Academia's sixth season in the Shonen's anime adaptation as well as the Final Arc, as the professional heroes that populate Hero Society are lending a major assist to the young crime fighters that make up UA Academy's student body. One such hero has a Qurik which allows her to transform into a dragon, with Ryukyu not getting as much screen time as Endeavor, Hawks, or Mirko, but cosplayers clearly see something in the mentor to Uravity and Froppy.
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
Microsoft Has Stated That Sony’s Arguments Against The Exclusive Release Of Call Of Duty Are Not Convincing
Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.
Steam Creator Valve Trademarks Mysterious New Project
Valve, the creator of the Steam platform and several hit games that exist within it, is apparently working on something new, something known currently as "Neon Prime." We don't know what that something is at this time given that it only exists as a trademark, but the way it's categorized indicates that it's indeed a game or at least some kind of software that could be considered such. Valve naturally has not said anything about its plans for Neon Prime at this time.
In Order To Make Lady Dimitrescu Playable, Resident Evil Village Shrank Her To A Manageable Size
Shadows of Rose, the impending downloadable content for Resident Evil Village, is drawing near. With it comes a fresh take on the Mercenaries gameplay option, which was previously made available to players. When the future Gold Edition of Resident Evil Village is released, players will have the option to play as either Chris Redfield, Heisenburg, or the infamous Lady Dimitrescu.
GTA Trevor actor sends angry video to fan asking about GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI leaked? You’re joking? I hadn’t heard … I jest. It’s inescapable, isn’t it? Last month, Rockstar Games was targeted by a cyber attack that saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leaked online alongside screenshots and source code. Since then, a UK-based teenager has appeared in court pleading “not guilty”.
Dungeons & Dragons Streaming Show Rivals of Waterdeep Launches IndieGoGo to Wrap Up Campaign
The long-running Dungeons & Dragons "Let's Play" series Rivals of Waterdeep is turning to crowdfunding to help wrap up its campaign. A IndieGoGo campaign to raise $60,000 launched yesterday, with funds going to help film and produce the final two and a half seasons of the long-running show, which has aired 13 seasons over the past four years. The Rivals team launched the crowdfunding campaign due to Wizards of the Coast pulling its financial sponsorship of the show, as Wizards has increasingly de-emphasized community-created shows on their Twitch and YouTube channels. A recent Forbes report noted that Dungeons & Dragons generated between $100 and $150 million in sales annually for Hasbro and is part of Hasbro's most profitable subsidiary Wizards of the Coast, which generated over $500 million in profit in 2021.
Avatar Legends Release Date Revealed
Magpie Games has announced the release date for its Avatar Legends tabletop roleplaying game. Pre-orders for Avatar Legends opened earlier this week, with digital copies of the Core Rulebook officially going on sale on October 26th and physical copies going on sale on January 25, 2023. Two books will initially be made available – the Core Rulebook and the Wan Shi Tong's Adventure Guide book, which provides players with five adventures and several new character options. Pre-orders for digital and physical copies are available now. Additionally, Magpie Games also announced that they would release a special Avatar Legends Starter Set at Target in Q1 2023.
2 New Minecraft Mobs Revealed During Minecraft Live
Minecraft players already knew they'd be voting for a new mob going into this year's Minecraft Live event, but in addition to that winner, Mojang revealed a second mob independent from the vote that would be added to the game. That new mob is the camel, a creature that's been among the many suggestions from Minecraft players for some time now. And as for the winner of the 2022 community vote, players have chosen the sniffer to be added to the game.
Pokemon Journeys Reveals Leon's Pokemon Lineup With New Poster
Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for the highly anticipated grand finals battle between Ash Ketchum and current Galar and undefeated champion Leon airing overseas, and the newest poster for the series has given fans the look at Leon's full line up that he's bringing to the battle! Ash Ketchum was first inspired to take on the World Coronation Series following his Gigantamax confrontation with Leon, and thus since has been rising through the ranks of the tough tournament in order to get his chance at a rematch. Now he's finally going to get that chance after making it to the Masters Tournament finals.
PlayStation Sale Drops One of 2022's Best Games to Lowest Price Yet
PlayStation is running an "Essential Picks" sale right now which, for the most part, includes a lot of the big names and franchises that people would expect to see. Assassin's Creed, Madden NFL, WWE 2K, and first-party games like Marvel's Spider-Man are a few examples of games on sale, but one of them that's returned to the PlayStation discount bin once more just happens to be one of the best games to grace the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this year.
This indie FPS could pass for a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners roguelike
Deadlink is launching on Steam Early Access next week
Minecraft Legends coming spring 2023, gameplay debuts at Minecraft Live
Minecraft Legends, the highly anticipated action-strategy game from Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive, got a spring 2023 release window and plenty of gameplay at Minecraft Live 2022.
Trigun Stampede Hints at New Trailer with Release Date
Vash The Stampede will return. With Trigun becoming a fan-favorite anime franchise despite its story coming to an end in the late 1990s, anime fans were shocked when it was announced earlier this year that a new take on the Humanoid Typhoon would be arriving via the anime series, Trigun: Stampede. Now, Studio ORANGE is touting a new trailer that will hit the net later this week, which will arrive with the anime's release date as well.
HBO Max Announces Season 2 Premiere Date For Critically-Acclaimed Comedy
HBO Max revealed when fans can expect a new season of an original comedy on the service. Last year, people enjoyed Sort Of, as Bilal Baig's Sabi Mehboob navigated life as a millennial in Toronto, Canada. The first season ended with some changes on the way for the main character. Their friend Bessy is awake from that coma and their dad is also on the way from Dubai. It will be a lot for the ensemble to handle, but with the help from Seven and their friends, everything could work out right…sort of. On Instagram, the star let the fans know they could expect another batch of episodes on December 1. That might seem like a ways off, but Halloween is only in a few weeks and then the holiday sprint is on. Check out the poster for the new season right here down below!
Major PlayStation/Xbox Game Indefinitely Delayed Weeks Before Release
Amplitude Studios and Aspyr Media have announced that Humankind has been delayed on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The news is sure to disappoint console fans, as the historical strategy game was meant to release on November 4th; even worse, the delay is an indefinite one, and no timeframe has been provided for the game's console release. Given that fact, refunds will be issued for anyone that has pre-purchased Humankind from PlayStation or Xbox's digital storefronts.
