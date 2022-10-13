ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Spice Girls release alternative 'Spice Up Your Life' music video with unseen footage

GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOfbC_0iXj0lOF00

The Spice Girls are only getting started when it comes to celebrating the 25th anniversary of their beloved "Spiceworld" album.

To commemorate the milestone, the British superstars released a digitally remastered and rebooted version of the " Spice Up Your Life " music video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3KNa_0iXj0lOF00
Brian Rasic/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Spice Girls
MORE: Spice Girls to release expanded edition of 'Spiceworld' to celebrate 25th anniversary

The alternate take features all five Spice Girls -- Sporty, Scary, Baby, Posh and Ginger Spice -- piloting a blimp over a brightly lit futuristic city. The music video also features closeups of the girls and some new dance moves.

Unlike the old music video, this one predominantly focuses on the Spice Girls as they goof off, dance and celebrate along to the upbeat track.

The group will release "Spiceworld 25﻿," a deluxe anniversary edition of their standout 1997 album, on Nov. 4. It is available to preorder.

Ahead of the release of "Spiceworld 25," the group shared the demo and lyric video for "Step To Me," a track that could previously only be heard on the Japanese edition of "Spiceworld" or in a 1997 soft drink campaign. At the time, fans who wanted to hear the track had to collect 20 pink ring pull tabs to win the "not in shops" CD single.

MORE: Melanie C on the possibility of a full Spice Girls reunion: 'We talk all the time'

"The Spiceworld era was such a fun time for us; we'd just had a number 1 album with Spice, we were travelling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie," the group said in a statement announcing the new edition. "Who would've thought it? It's crazy to think that 25 years have passed."

"Spiceworld" was released Nov. 3, 1997, and went on to sell more than 14 million copies worldwide.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melanie C
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Goes Edgy in Sheer Bodysuit with Travis Barker & Son Reign Disick at Crossroads Kitchen Grand Opening

Kourtney Kardashian took an edgy approach to casual style while attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly opened Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday. The reality superstar and entrepreneur was accompanied at the grand opening by her husband Travis Barker and her youngest child Reign Disick from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.
CALABASAS, CA
TMZ.com

Floyd Mayweather Gifts Grandson Mini-Range Rover, 'Every Day Is Christmas'

Floyd Mayweather's little grandson is riding in style -- just like grandpa -- who gifted the young boy a brand new white mini-Range Rover!!. Mayweather's daughter, Yaya, shared video of her son's new whip, showing Floyd posted up next to Kentrell Jr.'s baby Range. "Look what I got my grandson,"...
CARS
Essence

Diddy Shares The Latest On Finding Love Again After Kim Porter’s Death

The entertainment guru talks about how hard it’s been to move on but says ‘he’s not giving up on love.’. Just as a love story is evolving, it sometimes ends abruptly. This has been the case for Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy. As his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter’s four-year death anniversary fast approaches, Diddy sat down with artist Teyana Taylor on Bumble’s new bi-weekly YouTube series Luv2SeeIt’s to discuss finding love again.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Spice Girls#Spice Up Your Life#Scary Spice#British#Ginger Spice#Japanese
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp Shows Off Clean Shaven Makeover In NYC: Before & After Photos

Johnny Depp is sporting a new look! The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, was seen stepping out with a clean-shaven look this week. Johnny was nearly unrecognizable with a completely shaved chin, as he had sheared off his goatee and all facial hair for the New York City outing on Wednesday, October 12. He wore blue tinted sunglasses and a matching newsboy cap and drew his hands together in his signature “praying” gesture as he smiled for photographers. The Sleepy Hollow star, who won millions in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, 36, in June, also rocked jeans, black shoes, and a casual leather bomber jacket with a checkered scarf. He finished his look with several chunky rings and heavy bracelets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Remembering Angela Lansbury Through Music

Actress-singer-dancer, the original multi-hyphenate, Angela Lansbury dominated the silver screen, center stage, and prime time television. Over her illustrious 80-year career, she also dominated our hearts. She soundtracked much of our childhoods as her sing-song way of speaking paired with her matter-of-fact way of singing gave life to Disney characters...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Hold Hands As She Rocks Latex LBD On Date Night: Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went out for a sweet date night on Thursday, October 13. The reality star, 25, and rapper, 31, held hands as they arrived for dinner at Craig’s. Travis kept it casual, but Kylie was absolutely gorgeous in a tiny, black, latex dress, which appeared to have a rose design in the center. The pair were greeted by photographers, as they got out of their car and headed into the restaurant.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Halle Bailey Channels a Modern Mermaid in Sheer Green Gown

On Tuesday night, Halle and Chloe Bailey helped Cardi B celebrate her 30th birthday at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. The event was burlesque-themed, which the sisters interpreted in their classic matching-yet-not-matching style by wearing vintage-style flapper dresses with a modern twist. Though, some will inevitably see Halle’s choice as a slight nod to her upcoming character in Disney’s live action remake of The Little Mermaid.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GMA

GMA

70K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy