Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Top Three Flights To Take From Myrtle Beach International Airport This FallKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
myrtlebeachsc.com
Understanding Trespassing Laws in Myrtle Beach (and How to Avoid Trespass Charges Yourself)
The love for exploration is human nature. So, there are times you may want to discover what’s on the other side of the fence. Unfortunately, crossing to the other side of the fence could mean being at risk of facing trespassing charges. Typically, trespassing refers to the entry of...
WMBF
SLED: 3 charged in human trafficking case at Myrtle Beach hotel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have charged three people from Longs in connection to a human trafficking case in Myrtle Beach. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 33-year-old Kwame Lawan Vereen, 37-year-old Lashon Alvin Ladson and 24-year-old Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson were arrested Thursday, each charged with trafficking in persons under the age of 18.
Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
Person in Mullins home injured by stray bullet, police say
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was wounded Saturday by a stray bullet that entered their home in Mullins, according to police. The incident happened as two men were shooting on E. McIntyre Street, Mullins police said. No arrests have been reported. The injured person was treated for what was believed to be a non-life-threatening […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Three Longs residents arrested on human trafficking charges
LONGS — Three Longs residents were arrested Oct. 13 on charges of trafficking in persons under the age of 18. Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, and Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, all of Longs, were arrested and booked at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center in Horry County, according to an Oct. 14 news release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
wpde.com
Horry Co. business reports trailer stolen from property
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police responded to a local business, K&L Cleaning, early Tuesday morning in reference to stolen property. Responding officers were told that their trailer was stolen from the property and that the locks connected to the trailer were cut. The police report said...
Horry County police investigate reported shooting near Socastee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a reported shooting Saturday morning near Socastee. It happened near the Amberfield subdivision off Dick Pond Road, and authorities said no one was hurt. Community members may see officers and bloodhounds in the area during the investigation, police said. No additional information was […]
WMBF
Lake City shooting leaves 1 hurt as deputies, SWAT respond; suspect at large
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of the incident on Rae Street in Lake City. The victim was located at the scene with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Carolina man accused of attacking woman with knife, then himself at Murrells Inlet hotel
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man is accused of attacking a woman with a knife Thursday and then using the knife to injure himself at a Murrells Inlet hotel, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Todd Anderson Abernathy, 51, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and […]
WMBF
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new motorcycle shop owner is ready to pave the way for more bikers in Horry County. Kelli Williams found a love for motorcycles at just the age of four and is now watching plans come to fruition as a new business owner. “I would probably...
Horry County firefighters help fight overnight fire at North Carolina pizza restaurant
CALABASH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters joined crews from several other departments to help fight an overnight fire that damaged a pizza restaurant in neighboring Brunswick County, North Carolina. No one was hurt in the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Drive in Calabash, North Carolina, authorities said. The Calabash Fire Department, along with […]
WMBF
Judge sentences S.C. man for his role in shootout on Ocean Boulevard
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was sentenced to a decade in prison following a shootout along Myrtle Beach’s busy Ocean Boulevard. Quandre Tyson, 23, of Pageland pleaded guilty back on June 6 to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of oxycodone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brittanee Drexel’s family remembers last phone call 13 years after she vanished from Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The family of a teenage girl who disappeared while on a Spring Break trip in 2009 is speaking out after her remains were found and her suspected killer arrested. Drexel seemingly vanished into thin air after being seen on surveillance camera leaving a Myrtle Beach,...
wpde.com
Florence County SWAT responds to shooting incident, suspect still at large, officials say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday to a shooting incident with a victim on Rae Street in Lake City. Officials said when deputies arrived they confirmed that one victim had been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital...
72-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old was killed Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach, died from his injuries in the crash, Bellamy said. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of River Oaks […]
Woman helps domestic violence victims after sister killed in Conway murder-suicide
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been nine years since Ebony Parson died in a murder-suicide at the hands of her abuser, but her sister still asks herself what she could have done differently to save her life. Ebony Parson was shot and killed by her boyfriend in 2013. Ten days before her boyfriend […]
carolinacoastonline.com
AB Police announces reward for information in homicide case
The Atlantic Beach Police Department will hold a press conference on Monday, October 17, at 11:30 a.m. in the Atlantic Beach Town Hall Boardroom at 125 W. Fort Macon Rd. ABPD will announce an information reward and will describe a vehicle of interest. The victim's family will also be making a statement.
WMBF
‘Armed and dangerous’ Robeson County man wanted for murder, police say
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - Fairmont police are searching for a man they consider “armed and dangerous” Friday night. Derrick Daqann Mcrae, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder. Fairmont Police Department has obtained warrants for the charges against Mcrae in connection to the death of Keon Alston which...
December bond hearing set for man accused of killing Conway woman; Matthew DeWitt also suspected in deaths of 2 family members
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A December bond hearing was set Wednesday morning for a man charged in the shooting death of a Conway woman and suspected of killing two other people, including his father, an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Matthew DeWitt, 25, appeared in court in Horry County, where his bond hearing was scheduled […]
Comments / 2