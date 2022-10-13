ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

SLED: 3 charged in human trafficking case at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have charged three people from Longs in connection to a human trafficking case in Myrtle Beach. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 33-year-old Kwame Lawan Vereen, 37-year-old Lashon Alvin Ladson and 24-year-old Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson were arrested Thursday, each charged with trafficking in persons under the age of 18.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

Person in Mullins home injured by stray bullet, police say

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was wounded Saturday by a stray bullet that entered their home in Mullins, according to police. The incident happened as two men were shooting on E. McIntyre Street, Mullins police said. No arrests have been reported. The injured person was treated for what was believed to be a non-life-threatening […]
MULLINS, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
The Post and Courier

Three Longs residents arrested on human trafficking charges

LONGS — Three Longs residents were arrested Oct. 13 on charges of trafficking in persons under the age of 18. Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, and Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, all of Longs, were arrested and booked at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center in Horry County, according to an Oct. 14 news release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
LONGS, SC
wpde.com

Horry Co. business reports trailer stolen from property

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police responded to a local business, K&L Cleaning, early Tuesday morning in reference to stolen property. Responding officers were told that their trailer was stolen from the property and that the locks connected to the trailer were cut. The police report said...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County police investigate reported shooting near Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a reported shooting Saturday morning near Socastee. It happened near the Amberfield subdivision off Dick Pond Road, and authorities said no one was hurt. Community members may see officers and bloodhounds in the area during the investigation, police said. No additional information was […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County firefighters help fight overnight fire at North Carolina pizza restaurant

CALABASH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters joined crews from several other departments to help fight an overnight fire that damaged a pizza restaurant in neighboring Brunswick County, North Carolina. No one was hurt in the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Drive in Calabash, North Carolina, authorities said. The Calabash Fire Department, along with […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Judge sentences S.C. man for his role in shootout on Ocean Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was sentenced to a decade in prison following a shootout along Myrtle Beach’s busy Ocean Boulevard. Quandre Tyson, 23, of Pageland pleaded guilty back on June 6 to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of oxycodone.
Public Safety
carolinacoastonline.com

AB Police announces reward for information in homicide case

The Atlantic Beach Police Department will hold a press conference on Monday, October 17, at 11:30 a.m. in the Atlantic Beach Town Hall Boardroom at 125 W. Fort Macon Rd. ABPD will announce an information reward and will describe a vehicle of interest. The victim's family will also be making a statement.
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

December bond hearing set for man accused of killing Conway woman; Matthew DeWitt also suspected in deaths of 2 family members

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A December bond hearing was set Wednesday morning for a man charged in the shooting death of a Conway woman and suspected of killing two other people, including his father, an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Matthew DeWitt, 25, appeared in court in Horry County, where his bond hearing was scheduled […]
CONWAY, SC

