Grab a cheap HP laptop for only $300 with this sweet deal
It’s hard to believe a deal this good could be real, but right now HP is offering a chance to bring home its HP 17 Laptop for only $300. Originally priced at $500, this laptop is on sale for $200 off, making it one of the most enticing laptop deals happening at the moment. Whether you’re a student in need a of a new machine as the school year gets into full swing or you need a new laptop for your work-from-home setup, this is one of those HP laptop deals worth jumping on before it disappears.
Das Keyboard 6 Professional review: the best keyboard for professionals and programmers
“The Das Keyboard Professional 6 is expensive, but makes up for it with excellent typing features.”. We review many keyboards, with a good bit of them being gaming keyboards. What if you’re not a gamer and primarily use your keyboard for work and productivity? Sometimes a well-made keyboard that excels at the basics is best.
Samsung’s One UI 5 launches with iOS 16’s coolest feature
Samsung has finally announced One UI 5, its take on Android 13. The company is focusing on improving the customizability of its operating system, refining its distinct design language, and adding some nice-to-have improvements as well. Samsung’s headlining feature here is lock screen customization. Although not exactly new to the...
No, the Quest Pro can’t really replace your laptop — at least, not yet
The new Quest Pro is the most premium VR headset that Meta makes, and it promises to increase your productivity while providing greater comfort. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said multiple times that headsets need to begin replacing the functionality of PCs and laptops — and this device certainly seems to be as close as we’ve ever been.
Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 get giant discounts today
If you don’t own a smartwatch yet, or if you want to upgrade from an outdated one, you should check out Amazon’s smartwatch deals. Whether you want a Samsung Galaxy Watch to pair with your Android-powered smartphone or an Apple Watch to connect to your iPhone, the retailer is offering discounts on a variety of models — there’s surely an offer that will meet your needs and budget.
Laptops with the best speakers in 2022
Laptops with great speakers often seem few and far between, but there are a number of great-sounding laptops out there if you know where to look. Our reviews tend to focus on performance, displays, build quality, and other factors that go into making the best laptops, but we like to take a closer look at laptop audio, too. Where most laptops don't sound too good, there are some that are much more impressive.
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 review: nice, but not enough
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 review: nice, but not enough. “For a laptop of this price, the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 still lacks the standout features it needs.”. When you have an incredibly wide lineup of laptops, like Lenovo, you need to segment them somehow. The ThinkBook, for example, is aimed narrowly at small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), looking to offer the kind of aesthetics and prices that consumers look for with some of the enhanced security and services that businesses demand. Presumably, that’s differentiated from the ThinkPad line that’s all-business in its looks and features.
Hurry — this 55-inch OLED TV is only $1,000 after a $600 discount!
LG is one of the biggest panel manufacturers on the planet and often sells its OLED panels to companies like Vizio, Hisense, and even Samsung as recently as last year. As such, it’s no surprise that LG TVs are always among the best OLED TVs, although that also means that they cost an absolute ton, which is why we’re always happy to see Best Buy TV deals like this on the LG 55-inch B2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV. You can pick up for just $1,000 — a huge $600 discount on its normal $1,600 price.
I ditched my smartwatch for a fitness tracker, and I couldn’t be happier
I love a good deal, so I couldn’t resist grabbing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic when its price got knocked down by the Galaxy Watch 5‘s release. Last year’s Samsung smartwatch is gorgeous, packed with useful features, and I can safely say I’ve never used anything like it.
Did Microsoft accidentally leak the next version of Windows?
A brief glimpse of a desktop. Just a moment to take in what you were looking at. But then it hits you. Did Microsoft accidentally leak its next version of Windows during the company’s Ignite event? Many watching the event are asking the same question. Zac Bowden at Windows...
Why Nvidia’s 40-series GPUs will never be for me
Nvidia’s 40-series GPUs launched recently, and to say they’ve made waves in the computing world would be a serious understatement. These cards are big, powerful, and outrageously expensive. Yet if you want the most absurd performance cards you can get your mitts on, they’re second to none.
iPhone 14 Pro vs. OnePlus 10 Pro camera showdown isn’t even a contest
The iPhone 14 Pro marks Apple’s first major camera upgrade in a while, and in our tests, it has proved to be a capable performer. The OnePlus 10 Pro, with all its Hasselblad-tuned photography chops, was only $100 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro at launch and was positioned as a rival to Apple’s Pro flagship.
This Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop just got a $250 discount
We seem to be in the thick of a series of Dell XPS deals, with the Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop being the latest to receive a steeply discounted price. Specifically, we’re talking about the cheapest XPS 13 Plus Laptop, with the 12th-gen Intel i5-1240P processor and 8GB of memory, which typically would cost $1,399. However, in a special limited-time deal directly from Dell, right now you can get the XPS 13 Plus for $1,149 — that’s a full $250 markdown, with no added shipping cost to contend with either.
Microsoft’s DirectStorage may improve loading times by 200%, but don’t get too excited
Microsoft has just introduced GPU decompression to its new DirectStorage API, bringing it to version 1.1. GPU decompression can provide huge performance gains in gaming — Microsoft promises up to a 200% performance improvement in loading times. Unfortunately, it’s still much too early to get excited — we might not see DirectStorage for quite a while.
The best gaming monitors under $1,000: curved, ultrawide, 4K, and more
Picking the right gaming monitor to match your needs is an important part of making the most out of your PC or laptop. After all, even the best desktop won't give you the greatest visuals unless you have a display that can match it. Gaming monitors often try too hard to tick all the boxes at once, which is why it's not always easy to pick one that offers great quality. We're here to make that process much simpler.
How to use Alexa Together
Far more than a handy voice assistant that can stream music, give you recipe tips, and answer whatever random questions may pop into your head, Alexa is also a phenomenal resource for keeping in touch with family and friends. For those of us with loved ones that may require assistance and monitoring on a near-frequent basis, the minds behind Alexa have developed an interactive and customizable suite of features for just that purpose housed under one roof.
PlayStation and Xbox are getting officially licensed Razer Hammerhead earbuds
The Razer Hammerhead line is expanding with a new set of earbuds officially licensed by PlayStation and Xbox. With a visual design meant to match the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds come with a Type-C dongle and feature up to 30 hours of battery life. Razer’s...
More than 5 billion mobile phones to become waste this year
What do you do with your old phone when you replace it? If you’re one of the responsible folks who trade it in or recycle it, then good for you. But according to the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Forum, most mobile phones that get switched off for good simply disappear into drawers, closets, and garages, or get chucked into trash cans bound for landfills or incineration.
What does the Star button do on a Roku remote control?
The Roku remote control hasn’t changed a whole lot over the years. Sure, buttons have come and gone (RIP remote as a game controller), and the sponsored shortcuts have changed depending on who was willing to pony up for prime placement. But one feature that’s been consistent over the...
