Golf Digest
Earlier this morning we warned you that a giant wave of pickleball content was coming. Well, an hour later, it's official. The Loop is now a pickleball site and we are henceforth changing our name to THE PICKLE. OK, not really. At least, not yet. But get a couple golfers...
2022 Zozo Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Keegan Bradley. The 36-year-old earned his fifth PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the 2022 Zozo Championship, where he shot a 2-under 68 in the final round to beat Rickie Fowler by one shot at 15 under. Bradley last won in 2018 at the BMW Championship while Fowler was looking for his first win since the 2019 WM Phoenix Open. For his efforts Bradley will leave Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, with the top prize of $1,980,000, with Fowler taking home $968,000.
If you didn’t burn the midnight oil and watch the second round of the Zozo Championship, you missed some spectacular golf. The temperature warmed up, the wind died and the rain stopped in Chiba, Japan, and it left Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club rather defenseless. Add in preferred lies being in effect and it was no surprise that several players in the 78-man field took turns torching the course. That included a 59 watch, a new course record and Rickie Fowler showing life in his game. Let’s drill down a little deeper on some of the highlights from the land of the rising sun.
Golf.com
Golfers are famously not athletes … or are they?. On this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar podcast, former Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long talked all things NFL with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, including, among other things, which PGA Tour pros he thinks could make it out as NFL players.
NFL・
Brooks Koepka didn’t have a poor Saturday. The 32-year-old shot a second-round 3-under 67 and now has a chance to win on Sunday for his first LIV Golf title. But Peter Uihlein had himself a day. The Oklahoma State product chased Koepka down Saturday with a 7-under 63 and...
PGA star Tony Finau recently attended the PGA Tour 2K23 Launch Event in Los Angeles, CA. Finau took some time to address the media and discussed the impact of PGA 2K23 on the game of golf’s viewership. “First of all, you have the opportunity to play as the pros,...
Golf.com
Rickie Fowler said his focus at the Zozo Championship was to stay present and keep moving forward. It obviously worked, since he didn’t even realize he was bogey-free until he was told so after his round. Fowler turned in a seven-under 63 on Friday at the Zozo Championship in...
An Official World Golf Ranking Committee Member Thinks LIV Golf Should Get Points
Next season would be appropriate, the Asian Tour CEO said, while noting not all tours that get points meet every criteria.
Adrian Otaegui, Who Also Played in LIV Golf, Wins on DP World Tour
The Spaniard won in his home country by six shots for his fourth career DP World Tour title.
Golf.com
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we break down Phil Mickelson’s surprising press conference, Rickie Fowler’s return to form and golf video games.
Fifteen of the world's top-20 players, including defending champion Rory McIlroy, will tee it up at next week's CJ Cup
The field for the 2022 CJ Cup is official and we’re in for a treat. Defending champion Rory McIlroy is among six of the world’s top-10 players and 15 of the top 20 headed to Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. McIlroy hasn’t played on the PGA...
golfmagic.com
Former Amateur champion Alejandro Larrazabal has heavily criticised the DP World Tour's coverage of LIV Golf player Adrian Otaegui at the Estrella Damn N.A. Andalucia Masters, calling for boss Keith Pelley to resign. The Spaniard, who won The Amateur Championship at Royal Porthcawl in 2002, claimed he couldn't find "a...
SkySports
Rickie Fowler bolstered his hopes of ending his 40-month winless run on the PGA Tour by moving into a share of the halfway lead at the Zozo Championship in Japan. The five-time PGA Tour winner, playing on a sponsor's exemption, followed an opening-round 67 with a bogey-free 63 in a low-scoring second round at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
GolfWRX
This writer doesn’t mind admitting that he feels conflicted over the state of professional golf in today’s world. It’s challenging to separate personal feelings from professional writing, especially when the topic moves from mildly controversial to polarizing. Such is the case with the LIV Golf enterprise. For the first time this year, a member of the collective won an event on one of the world’s major tours. Much debate took place over the weekend, about how the DP World Tour should have handled promotion of that golfer’s performance. Nothing is ever certain, and little is anticipated with accuracy. This week’s Tour Rundown focuses its lens on three events across the globe and strives for balanced, honorable writing.
ESPN
Claressa Shields stood inside the ring in the middle of the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night, her eyes looking around at the British crowd that had just watched her assert why she is the greatest women's fighter of all time. She got emotional. All that had happened, both...
