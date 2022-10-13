Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Saves a Suicidal Man’s Life
A Douglas Trooper was dispatched to a suicidal subject on I-25 early last week, according to a written statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The trooper found the man in a parking area near Douglas. The Wyoming Highway Patrol said the man needed medical assistance and was still armed with...
Casper Police Donating Unclaimed Bicycles to Community Children
Every kid deserves a bicycle. Every kid deserves the feeling of freedom, the feeling of flying when riding a bike down a steep hill. Every kid deserve to be able to pretend that they're Batman, or Ghost Rider or, at the very least, their weird uncle that goes to Sturgis every year and always brings back a present.
Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Director Named ‘Woman of Influence’ by Wyoming Business Report
The Wyoming Business Report has recently named Kilty Brown, the Executive Director of Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, the 2022 'Woman of Influence' honoree in the field of Health Care. Brown has served as the non-profit organization's Executive Director since 2017. She is a registered nurse who holds a master's...
NCHS was on Lockout due to Report of Students With Guns on Campus, no Guns Found
According to Tanya Southerland, director of public relations for the Natrona County School District, Natrona County High School went into a lockout at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday. The lockout at Natrona County High School ended at 10:43 a.m. and normal operations continued at the school, but it will still remain on heightened awareness.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mills Police Department Asking for Help Locating Missing Juvenile
The Mills Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a missing juvenile out of Mills. Angelo Carabajal did not return home after a football game on September 30, 2022. It is believed Angelo is in the Midwest, Wyoming area. If you see Angelo or know where he is,...
Study Claims Casper is 10th Most Expensive City for Household Spending in Wyoming
Cheyenne - $2,812. Casper's monthly household bills are 12.1% lower than the national average and make up ~34% of a household income. Doxo data claims average monthly bill costs in Casper are as follows:. Mortgage - $1,214. Rent - $893. Auto Loan - $$466. Auto Insurance - $113. Utilities -...
Welding Equipment Started Structure Fire in Vacant Casper Apartment
Welding equipment led to a small fire in a Casper apartment on Monday. That's according to Toph Steinhoff, the Public Information Officer with Casper Fire-EMS. Steinhoff wrote in a press release that at approximately 5:15 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS received a call and were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the of the 600 block of Walsh Drive in Casper.
Natrona County Hosting ‘Trick or Treating’ at Government Offices
Natrona County is welcoming Trick or Treaters to their government buildings on Halloween. That's according to a press release from the County Commissioner's office, who wrote that the county will be hosting the trick or treat festivities on Monday, October 31 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Three separate buildings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LOOK: Casper Sunrise Center Fall Craft Show
Happening today and tomorrow, there's a fall craft show at Sunrise Shopping Center from 9 AM to 5 PM. There are over 50 vendors with unique art, gifts, crafts, jewelry, bath and body, and mouth watering goodies. It's the perfect chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping...
YMCA Invites Casper Residents to Show How STRONG They Are
The YMCA of Natrona County is inviting Y members, and the community as a whole, to participate in a national challenge, called STRONG. That's according to a press release from the YMCA, which stated community members can "Find your breakthrough, while you grow stronger in spirit, mind, and body." Those...
PHOTOS: Explosion Involving 2 Fuel Tanks on Hwy 487
These photos are from an explosion yesterday afternoon involving two fuel tanks, including one gas and one diesel, with about 4,000 gallons of fuel. The tanks were stationary and were used for farm operations. One structure was destroyed and the wildland aspect of the fire was contained to less than...
Natrona County Teacher Awarded Alpha Delta Kappa Excellence in Education Award
Melanie Kelly, Roosevelt High School Teacher, was recently awarded the 2022 Alpha Delta Kappa Excellence in Education Award for Wyoming and the Northwest Region!. An educator for 35 years, Kelly was honored to have received this award and truly humbled by the recognition for the work she does each day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS: Unoccupied Trailer in North Casper Burned Down, Origin Unknown but ‘Suspicious’
The smell of smoke wafted throughout North Casper on Friday evening, as firefighters with Casper Fire-EMS put out a trailer that was on fire. The trailer was unoccupied, according to Casper Fire-EMS Public Information Officer Adam Maiers. "This was an abandoned structure that they were going to tear down in...
Casper Ranked as One of the Safest Cities in the Entire Country
Having grown up in some of the most dangerous cities in the county, the decision to move back to my birthplace was due in no small part to the safety of raising a family here. In addition to having a much smaller population than most metropolitan areas (which also means traffic overall is better), it also means there are less violent crimes in Casper (and all of Wyoming, really), like homicide, gang violence, etc.
Free Concert With The Talented Dave Munsick In Casper
Musical Talent runs thick in Wyoming's Munsick family and it has been passed down from generation to generation. It wasn't long ago we shared the memorable moment when Ian and Dave shared the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville. Just a couple months ago the Munsick family were all on stage at David Street Station for 5150 Festival and now the patriarch of the family, Dave Munsick is coming back.
Another Sunny Day in Casper, Possibility of Frost this Weekend
According to the National Weather Service, the forecast for the tail end of this week looks warm and sunny with high temps in the 60s and a northwest breeze passing through. Saturday night's low is around 32 degrees, creating perfect conditions for a light frost. If you've managed to keep...
FREE Concert at Sky Terrace Restaurant and Lounge in Casper
Yes that's right. There is a FREE concert happening at the Sky Terrace Restaurant and lounge at 8500 Airport Parkway in Casper on Wednesday, October 19th at 8:00 PM. The performing artist is Michael Charles and his band. Charles started over six years ago in Melbourne, Australia. According to his publicist, Charles was invited to perform in America in Chicago, Illinois. After many trips back and forth, he decided to make the USA his home.
It’s Official: McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning to Casper Oct. 18
We heard the rumors. We prayed they were true. And now, it's official - McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets are returning on October 18. That was confirmed by the fast food franchise itself. "We heard you loud and clear… if spooky SZN doesn’t include McDonald’s Halloween Pails, then you don't...
[WATCH] Fearless Casper Cat Take on The Thomas Gobbles Gang
This is my cat. He isn't the sharpest tool in the shed. I love the dude, but this video proves why most females live longer than males, regardless of the species. I happened to look out my window to see a gang of wild turkeys in my front yard. Then awkwardly stalking the large (and often mean birds) was my cat, Leanord. He brings me mice and sometimes birds, but he was interested in some larger game that day.
We Want the Smoke: Photos from the 2022 Smoke & Soul Fest
The line stretched for hundreds of feet. Each of them ready, willing, hungry. The people waited politely for the judging to occur, but they were there for the main event; namely, the portion of the competition that allowed them to actually eat the succulent BBQ that had been delicately prepared all morning (and, for some, all week).
ROCK 96.7
Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock967online.com
Comments / 0