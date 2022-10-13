ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Saves a Suicidal Man’s Life

A Douglas Trooper was dispatched to a suicidal subject on I-25 early last week, according to a written statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The trooper found the man in a parking area near Douglas. The Wyoming Highway Patrol said the man needed medical assistance and was still armed with...
DOUGLAS, WY
Casper Police Donating Unclaimed Bicycles to Community Children

Every kid deserves a bicycle. Every kid deserves the feeling of freedom, the feeling of flying when riding a bike down a steep hill. Every kid deserve to be able to pretend that they're Batman, or Ghost Rider or, at the very least, their weird uncle that goes to Sturgis every year and always brings back a present.
CASPER, WY
Welding Equipment Started Structure Fire in Vacant Casper Apartment

Welding equipment led to a small fire in a Casper apartment on Monday. That's according to Toph Steinhoff, the Public Information Officer with Casper Fire-EMS. Steinhoff wrote in a press release that at approximately 5:15 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS received a call and were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the of the 600 block of Walsh Drive in Casper.
CASPER, WY
LOOK: Casper Sunrise Center Fall Craft Show

Happening today and tomorrow, there's a fall craft show at Sunrise Shopping Center from 9 AM to 5 PM. There are over 50 vendors with unique art, gifts, crafts, jewelry, bath and body, and mouth watering goodies. It's the perfect chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping...
CASPER, WY
YMCA Invites Casper Residents to Show How STRONG They Are

The YMCA of Natrona County is inviting Y members, and the community as a whole, to participate in a national challenge, called STRONG. That's according to a press release from the YMCA, which stated community members can "Find your breakthrough, while you grow stronger in spirit, mind, and body." Those...
CASPER, WY
PHOTOS: Explosion Involving 2 Fuel Tanks on Hwy 487

These photos are from an explosion yesterday afternoon involving two fuel tanks, including one gas and one diesel, with about 4,000 gallons of fuel. The tanks were stationary and were used for farm operations. One structure was destroyed and the wildland aspect of the fire was contained to less than...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Casper Ranked as One of the Safest Cities in the Entire Country

Having grown up in some of the most dangerous cities in the county, the decision to move back to my birthplace was due in no small part to the safety of raising a family here. In addition to having a much smaller population than most metropolitan areas (which also means traffic overall is better), it also means there are less violent crimes in Casper (and all of Wyoming, really), like homicide, gang violence, etc.
CASPER, WY
Free Concert With The Talented Dave Munsick In Casper

Musical Talent runs thick in Wyoming's Munsick family and it has been passed down from generation to generation. It wasn't long ago we shared the memorable moment when Ian and Dave shared the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville. Just a couple months ago the Munsick family were all on stage at David Street Station for 5150 Festival and now the patriarch of the family, Dave Munsick is coming back.
CASPER, WY
FREE Concert at Sky Terrace Restaurant and Lounge in Casper

Yes that's right. There is a FREE concert happening at the Sky Terrace Restaurant and lounge at 8500 Airport Parkway in Casper on Wednesday, October 19th at 8:00 PM. The performing artist is Michael Charles and his band. Charles started over six years ago in Melbourne, Australia. According to his publicist, Charles was invited to perform in America in Chicago, Illinois. After many trips back and forth, he decided to make the USA his home.
CASPER, WY
[WATCH] Fearless Casper Cat Take on The Thomas Gobbles Gang

This is my cat. He isn't the sharpest tool in the shed. I love the dude, but this video proves why most females live longer than males, regardless of the species. I happened to look out my window to see a gang of wild turkeys in my front yard. Then awkwardly stalking the large (and often mean birds) was my cat, Leanord. He brings me mice and sometimes birds, but he was interested in some larger game that day.
CASPER, WY
We Want the Smoke: Photos from the 2022 Smoke & Soul Fest

The line stretched for hundreds of feet. Each of them ready, willing, hungry. The people waited politely for the judging to occur, but they were there for the main event; namely, the portion of the competition that allowed them to actually eat the succulent BBQ that had been delicately prepared all morning (and, for some, all week).
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

