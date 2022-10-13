Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State board that controls Spring Lake's finances won't OK funds to hire Jones as new town manager
State Treasurer Dale Folwell said that he will not approve the funds to hire ousted Kenly town manager Justine Jones for the same role in Spring Lake, saying it was "not in the best interest" of the community.
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
jocoreport.com
Federal-State Grant Helps Enhance GALOT Motorsports Park
BENSON – GALOT Motorsports Park, the 125-acre complex of motorsports amenities that welcomes thousands of visitors to Johnston County each year, has been awarded a $583,586 grant derived from federal COVID-19 recovery funds. Johnston County’s Board of Commissioners voted earlier this month to receive the funds from the North Carolina Department of Commerce on behalf of the Park, which is located off NC 242 near Benson.
jocoreport.com
US 70 Construction In Wilson’s Mills Requires Traffic Shift
WILSON’S MILLS – Drivers going west on U.S. 70 in Johnston County can expect delays starting Monday, Oct. 17 until a traffic shift is completed. A state highway contractor will shift the two westbound lanes into a new pattern around the bridge under construction at Wilson’s Mills Road. Crews will need to keep one of the two westbound lanes closed beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, so they can do grading, paving, traffic signal work and pavement markings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Treasurer warns NC towns on financial watchlist to clean books or lose charters
This year the town of East Laurinburg ceased to exist as an incorporated municipality after years of fiscal distress, fraud and, in the end, an inability to operate itself. More than 140 municipalities are on the state treasurer’s latest financial watch list, with a handful facing increased pressure to clean their books.
Wreck shuts down Highway 904 in Robeson County, North Carolina DOT says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Highway 904 near Marietta in Robeson County has been shut down in both directions because of a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The wreck happened at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday near Renegade Drive, NCDOT said. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Up and Coming Weekly
Vote Yes to save PWC
Want to keep PWC from being sold? Vote Yes in November. When somebody tells me I can’t vote, it makes me want to vote even more. It makes me want to vote six times instead of just twice for Fayetteville Council offices. The City Council’s actions tell the citizens of Fayetteville that we should not be allowed to vote on the proposal to change the way the Council is elected.
jocoreport.com
Joshua Gerald Clifton
Benson, NC: Mr. Joshua Gerald Clifton, age 37, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Funeral Services will be 3:30PM Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Overflow Church 8280 NC HWY 50 N. Angier, NC 27501. Rev. R.B. Parrish, Rev. Rhonda Hamilton, and Rev. Chris Searles will officiate. Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Church Cemetery at Overflow Church.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
jocoreport.com
Sheriff Donates Surplus Laptops To Johnston County Schools
SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell donated a number of surplus laptop computers to Johnston County Public Schools. County commissioners approved a request by Sheriff Bizzell to donate 101 Dell laptops and 7 Lenovo laptops to the school system. Approximately 100 of the computers are in good condition. Eight others are for parts only. The computers were delivered by the sheriff’s office to the school system on Wednesday.
jocoreport.com
Clayton Public Power Conducts Apprenticeship
CLAYTON – The Town of Clayton Electric Department is partnering with the NCWorks NextGen Program to provide apprenticeship opportunities to eligible youth who are interested in pursuing a career in the electric field. The program focuses on providing young people between the ages of 16 and 24 with hands-on...
carolinacoastonline.com
North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages
An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court
A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
FOX Carolina
$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC. According to officials,...
These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Man shot twice outside of Aberdeen
The Moore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred outside of Aberdeen on Saturday, Oct. 15. A man was shot twice just after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Sherwood Drive in Sherwood Park neighborhood off Sand Pit Road. Video by Sandhills Sentinel Publisher B.J. Goodridge.
WECT
3,000 athletes take on 70-mile Ironman Triathlon through the Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 3,000 athletes from all over the country gathered in the Cape Fear to participate in the Ironman Triathalon, one of the hardest of its kind. Participants had to swim, bike and run over 70 miles combined, which started in Wrightsville Beach and ended in downtown Wilmington.
cbs17
1 shot twice near Aberdeen then flown to hospital, Moore County Sheriff says
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced that a shooting investigation is underway Saturday night in Aberdeen. On Saturday at 5:05 p.m., deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Sherwood Drive near Aberdeen in regards to a man who was shot twice.
jocoreport.com
Loaded Rifle, Drugs Found On Harnett County High School Campus
HARNETT COUNTY – An 18 year-old student is facing serious charges after a loaded rifle, ammunition, and narcotics was reportedly found Thursday on the campus of Triton High School on Maynard Lake Road, Erwin. The School Resource Officer assigned to Triton High was investigating a drug complaint in the...
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News Oct. 15
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
Comments / 2