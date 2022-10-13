ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

Federal-State Grant Helps Enhance GALOT Motorsports Park

BENSON – GALOT Motorsports Park, the 125-acre complex of motorsports amenities that welcomes thousands of visitors to Johnston County each year, has been awarded a $583,586 grant derived from federal COVID-19 recovery funds. Johnston County’s Board of Commissioners voted earlier this month to receive the funds from the North Carolina Department of Commerce on behalf of the Park, which is located off NC 242 near Benson.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

US 70 Construction In Wilson’s Mills Requires Traffic Shift

WILSON’S MILLS – Drivers going west on U.S. 70 in Johnston County can expect delays starting Monday, Oct. 17 until a traffic shift is completed. A state highway contractor will shift the two westbound lanes into a new pattern around the bridge under construction at Wilson’s Mills Road.​ Crews will need to keep one of the two westbound lanes closed beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, so they can do grading, paving, traffic signal work and pavement markings.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenly, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Spring Lake, NC
Spring Lake, NC
Government
Up and Coming Weekly

Vote Yes to save PWC

Want to keep PWC from being sold? Vote Yes in November. When somebody tells me I can’t vote, it makes me want to vote even more. It makes me want to vote six times instead of just twice for Fayetteville Council offices. The City Council’s actions tell the citizens of Fayetteville that we should not be allowed to vote on the proposal to change the way the Council is elected.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Joshua Gerald Clifton

Benson, NC: Mr. Joshua Gerald Clifton, age 37, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Funeral Services will be 3:30PM Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Overflow Church 8280 NC HWY 50 N. Angier, NC 27501. Rev. R.B. Parrish, Rev. Rhonda Hamilton, and Rev. Chris Searles will officiate. Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Church Cemetery at Overflow Church.
BENSON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Treasurer#The Spring Lake Board
jocoreport.com

Sheriff Donates Surplus Laptops To Johnston County Schools

SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell donated a number of surplus laptop computers to Johnston County Public Schools. County commissioners approved a request by Sheriff Bizzell to donate 101 Dell laptops and 7 Lenovo laptops to the school system. Approximately 100 of the computers are in good condition. Eight others are for parts only. The computers were delivered by the sheriff’s office to the school system on Wednesday.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Clayton Public Power Conducts Apprenticeship

CLAYTON – The Town of Clayton Electric Department is partnering with the NCWorks NextGen Program to provide apprenticeship opportunities to eligible youth who are interested in pursuing a career in the electric field. The program focuses on providing young people between the ages of 16 and 24 with hands-on...
CLAYTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages

An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Washington Examiner

North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court

A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC. According to officials,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
GREENSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man shot twice outside of Aberdeen

The Moore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred outside of Aberdeen on Saturday, Oct. 15. A man was shot twice just after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Sherwood Drive in Sherwood Park neighborhood off Sand Pit Road. Video by Sandhills Sentinel Publisher B.J. Goodridge.
ABERDEEN, NC
WECT

3,000 athletes take on 70-mile Ironman Triathlon through the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 3,000 athletes from all over the country gathered in the Cape Fear to participate in the Ironman Triathalon, one of the hardest of its kind. Participants had to swim, bike and run over 70 miles combined, which started in Wrightsville Beach and ended in downtown Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Loaded Rifle, Drugs Found On Harnett County High School Campus

HARNETT COUNTY – An 18 year-old student is facing serious charges after a loaded rifle, ammunition, and narcotics was reportedly found Thursday on the campus of Triton High School on Maynard Lake Road, Erwin. The School Resource Officer assigned to Triton High was investigating a drug complaint in the...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News Oct. 15

As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy