‘I’m no child of the internet anymore’: Nets star Kyrie Irving reveals advice to Ben Simmons after airball video goes viral

Klay Thompson’s true feelings on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. “It’s in the past,” Thompson said. “It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds… I think we’re all ready to move past it.”
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s 5-word reaction after going OFF on Cade Cunningham, Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA, capable of tantalizing crowds due to his unreal feats of athleticism. Morant took an All-Star-sized leap last season, averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 33.1 minutes a night in 57 games.
Warriors star Jordan Poole reacts to Andrew Wiggins’ massive $109 million extension
$249 million. That’s how much money the Golden State Warriors committed to over the span of a few hours on Saturday as they signed both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to massive extensions. Poole got $140 for four years, while Wiggins is now set to put pen to paper on a four-year, $109 million deal.
Malcolm Brogdon injury bug strikes again with Celtics
Throughout his NBA career, Malcolm Brogdon has dealt with his fair share of injuries. He was traded from the Indiana Pacers this past offseason to the Boston Celtics and he left Friday’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors with an apparent leg injury. Malcolm Brogdon was expected to make...
Pistons make final Kemba Walker buyout decision ahead of 2022-23 season
The deadline for NBA teams to set their final rosters is Monday. On Friday, it’s been reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive Kemba Walker before the deadline. Following that transaction, that will leave the Pistons at the 15 guaranteed roster spots.
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Bucks must make to Suns
After having stated his displeasure with his current role on the Phoenix Suns, veteran forward Jae Crowder now finds himself on the trade block. With his recent absence from the Suns’ training camp, this now makes his exit from The Valley of the Sun more likely. As a well-accomplished 3-and-D role player, there’s no doubt that Crowder has his fair share of suitors.
Draymond Green gets brutally frank about potential Warriors exit amid Jordan Poole fight drama
Even before he got involved in a now-infamous fight with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, there were already some question marks about Draymond Green’s future with the team. Now that he’s pretty much dropped a massive bomb on the Dubs’ preparation for their title defense this coming season, the whispers have unsurprisingly gotten louder. […] The post Draymond Green gets brutally frank about potential Warriors exit amid Jordan Poole fight drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t love this Pat Connaughton injury update
As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare for the 2022-23 season, they are dealing with some injuries to Giannis Anteotkounmpo’s key supporting cast members. Pat Connaughton’s latest injury update is not good news for the title contenders. The Bucks announced that Connaughton will be sidelined for three weeks due to a right calf strain. The veteran wing sat […] The post Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t love this Pat Connaughton injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Joel Embiid
The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot to live up to when the season opens up on October 18th. The Phillies are continuing to dance their way through Red October, the Flyers are 2-0, and the Philadelphia Eagles remain the long-undefeated team in the NFL, at least as of the time of publication. After turning in an offseason that earned rave reviews from around the association, with the decision to trade for De’Anthony Melton and sign P.J. Tucker drawing partially favorable marks, the Sixers find themselves with a 14-man roster loaded up with proven talents, two promising youngsters on two-way deals in Michael Foster Jr. and Julian Champagnie, and a ton of excitement about the prospects of ripping off another strong showing in the Eastern Conference.
Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him
The drama between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has dominated headlines for the Golden State Warriors the past week, with the team saying they’ve moved past it and are focused only on the upcoming season. Green spoke publicly about the matter to reporters recently and on Sunday, Poole broke his silence.
Anthony Davis’ status for Lakers vs. Warriors opener gets critical update from Darvin Ham
Anthony Davis didn’t make it to the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings due to a lower back issue, so naturally there have been concerns about his status in the 2022-23 season opener against the Golden State Warriors. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, however, emphasized...
Andrew Wiggins reveals real reason for taking pay cut in $109 million extension with Warriors
When Andrew Wiggins agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, it raised a lot of questions from fans and experts alike. After all, not only did he decide way too early, but he also took a pay cut to stay in San Francisco. Following a big year for […] The post Andrew Wiggins reveals real reason for taking pay cut in $109 million extension with Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers’ Anthony Davis concern goes beyond his injuries
After the 2020 bubble championship, the Los Angeles Lakers’ plan seemed set. They’ll compete for titles for as long as LeBron James is there, then in a few years he’d hand off the team to Anthony Davis. Oh how quickly a plan can unravel in the NBA....
The unofficial punishment Draymond Green faced after Jordan Poole incident
A lot of hullaballoo was made over Draymond Green’s suspension – or lack thereof. The Golden State Warriors were content just slapping him with a fine rather than have offer any serious retaliation over his own hit against Jordan Poole that leaked on the internet. Reactions were swift and direct on the matter. According to […] The post The unofficial punishment Draymond Green faced after Jordan Poole incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He had to check him’: Shaq drops hot take on Draymond Green knocking out Warriors teammate Jordan Poole in practice
In case you missed it, Stephen A. Smith previously revealed that Draymond Green delivered such a vicious blow on Jordan Poole that he ended up knocking out his Golden State Warriors teammate. Looking at the video and seeing how Poole’s body seemed to drop as soon as Green hit him, it does seem that Stephen […] The post ‘He had to check him’: Shaq drops hot take on Draymond Green knocking out Warriors teammate Jordan Poole in practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum’s wild preseason ejection gets bewildered reactions from Celtics fans, NBA Twitter
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was ejected during their preseason game against the Toronto Raptors, and the whole NBA Twitter can’t believe it. The Celtics were give three consecutive technical fouls, with Tatum getting two of those leading to his ejection in the third quarter. His second tech came after he expressed his shock on […] The post Jayson Tatum’s wild preseason ejection gets bewildered reactions from Celtics fans, NBA Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ mansion featured in new House Party remake
A new “House Party” film is coming in January 2023, and the latest flick has massive NBA ties thanks to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. The latest trailer of the upcoming remake just dropped, and it featured LeBron’s mansion in all its glory. James even shared it on Instagram as he hyped the film even more.
‘That was a different type of drug’: Heat’s Victor Oladipo relives intoxicating 2018 Pacers-Cavs against LeBron James
Long before he joined the Miami Heat, Victor Oladipo was an up-and-coming star for the Indiana Pacers. During the 20i8 NBA Playoffs, Oladipo and his Pacers faced off against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round — a series that still remains in the memory of Oladipo. Speaking on a recent episode […] The post ‘That was a different type of drug’: Heat’s Victor Oladipo relives intoxicating 2018 Pacers-Cavs against LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The results will speak for themselves’: Kyrie Irving puts the NBA on notice with bold take on Nets’ aspirations in 2022-23
After the Brooklyn Nets went through one of the most turbulent summers in recent memory, Kyrie Irving wants to move forward. He sat down with ESPN’s Nick Friedell and cited accountability as one of the ways the team can get past its proclivity for making headlines. “I’ll tell you...
Lakers say Russell Westbrook is day-to-day with hamstring injury
Russell Westbrook will be listed as “day-to-day” with left hamstring soreness, according to the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook has no structural damage in his hamstring, per Yahoo’s Chris Haynes, though his status for Tuesday’s season opener vs. the Golden State Warriors is up the air. Russell Westbrook (hamstring) and Dennis Schroder (finger) are both “day […] The post Lakers say Russell Westbrook is day-to-day with hamstring injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
