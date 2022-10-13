ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Lamb questionable, Dak due date, Moore & Quinn get odds for Panthers job

All eyes were on the Friday practice report as the Cowboys prepare to travel to Philadelphia for the biggest game yet of this young season. While Dak Prescott is not expected to play, he technically still has a shot (even if it exists only as a gambit to keep the Eagles on their toes). Jason Peters looks like he’ll line up against his old teammates, and CeeDee Lamb was a late add with a hip issue, though this has happened before without him missing time.
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

It hasn't been a fun night of football watching for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 20-3, at halftime of Sunday night's game. Cris Collinsworth has been making it worse. The NBC analyst bothered Cowboys fans with how much fun he was having calling the Eagles' dominance...
SkySports

NFL Predictions Week Six: Bills @ Chiefs, Cowboys @ Eagles, 49ers @ Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes - dominates the Week Six slate in the NFL, but who will emerge victorious?. Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were joined by a pair of Super Bowl winners, Will Blackmon and Torry Holt, on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast to make their predictions for this Sunday's live action on Sky Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Famed NBC executive apologizes for his Tony Romo comments

Famed NBC TV executive Dick Ebersol apologized for some comments he made about Tony Romo. Ebersol joined Chris Wallace on Wallace’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” show on HBO Max. During the interview, Ebersol, the former president of NBC Sports, criticized Romo. Romo is the color commentator alongside Jim Nantz, forming CBS’ No. 1 announcing team for NFL games.
