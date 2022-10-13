L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – One man has died, and another person was hospitalized after a semi-truck veered off of US-41 and crashed into the gas pumps of the Holiday Gas Station, killing one man then crashed into the gas station itself just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. The crash caused a major fire that consumed the entire property. Troopers from the Calumet Post were dispatched to the scene according to Sgt. Gary Salwey.

