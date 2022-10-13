Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
The victim behind the deadly L’Anse crash
L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – One man has died, and another person was hospitalized after a semi-truck veered off of US-41 and crashed into the gas pumps of the Holiday Gas Station, killing one man then crashed into the gas station itself just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. The crash caused a major fire that consumed the entire property. Troopers from the Calumet Post were dispatched to the scene according to Sgt. Gary Salwey.
UPMATTERS
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
UPMATTERS
Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
UPMATTERS
One dead, driver arrested after gas station crash and fire in L’Anse
L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – One man has died and another person was hospitalized after a semi-truck crashed into the gasoline pumps at the Holiday Gas Station in L’Anse late Thursday night. The crash resulted in a large fire affecting the station and surrounding vehicles, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPMATTERS
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s when it ends
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mid-October El Niño – Southern Oscillation (ENSO) update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts. A month...
UPMATTERS
Police find woman’s body in trunk after apprehending 17-year-old driver
(NEXSTAR) – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol discovered a dead body in the trunk of a car after pursuing and apprehending a 17-year-old driver who was speeding through the state. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) made the discovery after being alerted to a homicide investigation by the Harris...
Comments / 0