Brian Hatfield
3d ago
You Demorats are in for a Awakening. You have cheated us to long .You let the FBI intrap influence and convicted innocent guys.
Lynn is fed up
2d ago
How many people have mysteriously resigned during Whitmer‘s administration? Gordon and kalduhn from MDHHS, Stanley from MSU. Grey from the UIA. And this is just a partial list. All very strange.
Don Stierman
3d ago
This is why the faculty is in charge of the curriculum. Presidents come and go. Deans come and go. Faculty are the front line troops, knowing what the students need to learn in order to succeed.
Whitmer and Dixon debate; Get to know your ballot: The Week in Michigan Politics
👋 MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here, telling you to cue the music and grab some popcorn as two opposing sides do battle under the lights. It’s Thursday Night Debate, and Michiganders got a front-row seat. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon appeared together for the...
etxview.com
Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
Tuition increases, falling enrollment, staff cuts: Data on Michigan’s public universities
The University of Michigan has gained more than 9,500 students since 2011. Central Michigan University has lost more than 13,000. Eastern Michigan University increased tuition by 70 percent during that same time period, after keeping increases low for years. UM had higher overall tuition, but its increase was just 28 percent.
Michigan State University president announces resignation
Michigan State University President Dr. Samuel Stanley announced his resignation in a video message on Thursday.
Kamala Harris swings through Michigan ahead of 2022 midterms
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit on Saturday to attend several events with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. Kamala Harris's trip to the Motor City included highlighting federal bills like the CHIPS Act which is intended to bring more manufacturing back to the country.
WJR
Whitmer / Dixon Debate Displays Decisive Differences
GRAND RAPIDS, October 14, 2022 ~ Governor Gretchen Whitmer and GOP Candidate Tudor Dixon sparred yesterday in a gubernatorial debate at the WOOD-TV studios in Grand Rapids. The contentious session displayed stark differences between the two candidates on the issues of gun control, school safety, infrastructure, and the economy, while barbs flew over Whitmer’s handling of the pandemic and Dixon’s denying of the 2020 election results.
See 200 years of Michigan universities’ false starts, wild growth and recent declines
The history of Michigan’s public universities runs back more than two centuries to the University of Michigania, which operated out of a single building on Bates Street in Detroit. It wouldn’t move to Ann Arbor until the 1830s. Eight of the state’s other public universities were established between...
Dixon looks to gain on Whitmer at Michigan governor debate
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The candidates for governor of Michigan are having their first debate on Thursday, as Republican challenger Tudor Dixon looks to use the primetime appearance to narrow her gap with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Dixon is a former commentator for a conservative online program who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. She has never held public office and is still working to introduce herself and her ideas to voters — some of whom may be seeing her in action for the first time at Thursday's debate.For months, Whitmer and fellow Democrats have been airing attack ads portraying...
Michigan GOP front and center as Arab Americans push for removal of LGBTQ books in Dearborn schools
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Dearborn parents and residents sounded off on LGBTQ+ books in school libraries during a school board meeting, high profile republicans sat front and center. Their presence was a nod to the unexpected alliance of sorts between conservatives and many in the Arab American community as their interests overlap on this issue.
Gov. Whitmer signs bills strengthening public safety, mental health, more
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a series of bills that aim to defend public safety, expand polling locations, raise standards for mental health, and more.
Two years after Midland dam failures, still no action on safety reforms
As another Lansing session draws to a close, dam safety reform bills have yet to get a hearing. Lawmakers say the reforms remain a priority, but advocates fear the delays put more communities at risk. Experts say the state's flood control laws are too weak and dams are growing dangerously...
Whitmer, Dixon offer differing visions on Michigan’s path from pandemic in first debate
Split realities ruled the first gubernatorial debate in Grand Rapids on Thursday as incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon painted very different portraits of Michigan’s trajectory and traded accusations of lying about each other’s records in a contentious hour. Whitmer cast herself as a unifier...
Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
What would Prop 3 do: A guide to Michigan’s abortion rights ballot proposal
Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, the legality of abortion has been up to each individual state. Some, like Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin, have trigger restrictions either in effect or being argued in court. Other states, like Illinois and Minnesota, already had protections in place.
Prop 2 draws support, ire from Michigan voters
Michigan voters will decide on a new set of amendments that would impact elections. Some voters support these rules, while others say they aren't the way to ensure secure elections.
Insider Advantage: Michigan Governor’s Race Tied; Joe Biden’s Approval Down to 37 Percent
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is tied with Republican challenger Tudor Dixon (44 percent to 44 percent), a new Insider Advantage poll shows. The poll, which surveyed 550 likely voters on October 11 and 12, showed 3 percent support for Libertarian candidate Mark Duzuma, and 2 percent for Green Party candidate Kevin Hogan. One percent of likely voters chose “other,” and 7 percent had no opinion.
Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties
Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
‘Call it a statement game.’ Michigan, Jim Harbaugh back in Big Ten driver seat
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was billed as Michigan’s biggest test to date. A top-10 showdown against its one and (so far) only ranked opponent, a team that supposedly posed a real threat to the Wolverines’ strength running the football, with a roster full of high-level recruits looking to play a tough, physical brand of football.
Poll: Whitmer’s lead narrows a month from election
The EPIC-MRA poll shows that if the election were held immediately, 49% of respondents would vote for Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, while 38% said they would vote for Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.
DECISION 2022: Proposal 3, voters to decide if abortion rights should be added to Michigan’s constitution
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On November 8, voters will also decide if protecting abortion access should be added to the state constitution. This past summer was full of protests both for and against abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade back in June, which meant Michigan’s 1931 ban on abortion would potentially be back on the books.
