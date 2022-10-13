ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Brian Hatfield
3d ago

You Demorats are in for a Awakening. You have cheated us to long .You let the FBI intrap influence and convicted innocent guys.

Lynn is fed up
2d ago

How many people have mysteriously resigned during Whitmer‘s administration? Gordon and kalduhn from MDHHS, Stanley from MSU. Grey from the UIA. And this is just a partial list. All very strange.

Don Stierman
3d ago

This is why the faculty is in charge of the curriculum. Presidents come and go. Deans come and go. Faculty are the front line troops, knowing what the students need to learn in order to succeed.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
Kamala Harris swings through Michigan ahead of 2022 midterms

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit on Saturday to attend several events with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. Kamala Harris's trip to the Motor City included highlighting federal bills like the CHIPS Act which is intended to bring more manufacturing back to the country.
Whitmer / Dixon Debate Displays Decisive Differences

GRAND RAPIDS, October 14, 2022 ~ Governor Gretchen Whitmer and GOP Candidate Tudor Dixon sparred yesterday in a gubernatorial debate at the WOOD-TV studios in Grand Rapids. The contentious session displayed stark differences between the two candidates on the issues of gun control, school safety, infrastructure, and the economy, while barbs flew over Whitmer’s handling of the pandemic and Dixon’s denying of the 2020 election results.
Dixon looks to gain on Whitmer at Michigan governor debate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The candidates for governor of Michigan are having their first debate on Thursday, as Republican challenger Tudor Dixon looks to use the primetime appearance to narrow her gap with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Dixon is a former commentator for a conservative online program who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. She has never held public office and is still working to introduce herself and her ideas to voters — some of whom may be seeing her in action for the first time at Thursday's debate.For months, Whitmer and fellow Democrats have been airing attack ads portraying...
Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
Insider Advantage: Michigan Governor’s Race Tied; Joe Biden’s Approval Down to 37 Percent

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is tied with Republican challenger Tudor Dixon (44 percent to 44 percent), a new Insider Advantage poll shows. The poll, which surveyed 550 likely voters on October 11 and 12, showed 3 percent support for Libertarian candidate Mark Duzuma, and 2 percent for Green Party candidate Kevin Hogan. One percent of likely voters chose “other,” and 7 percent had no opinion.
Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties

Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
DECISION 2022: Proposal 3, voters to decide if abortion rights should be added to Michigan’s constitution

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On November 8, voters will also decide if protecting abortion access should be added to the state constitution. This past summer was full of protests both for and against abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade back in June, which meant Michigan’s 1931 ban on abortion would potentially be back on the books.
