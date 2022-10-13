Read full article on original website
Russia’s ‘four new regions’, hurricane havoc, and Tigray 2.0: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. As Putin doubles down, some Russians head for the exit. “There are four new regions of Russia,” Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a ceremony on 30 September declaring the annexation of large swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine occupied by Russian forces. The move follows sham referendums held in the occupied territories, which amount to around 18 percent of Ukraine’s landmass. Russia’s lower house of parliament will meet on 3 and 4 October to approve the annexation. Also on 30 September, a suspected Russian missile strike killed 25 people and injured dozens of others travelling in a humanitarian convoy in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia. Putin has doubled down on Russia’s faltering war effort after losing ground in northeastern Ukraine in recent weeks. On 21 September, Putin ordered a “partial mobilisation” of 300,000 Russian men with military experience to bolster depleted forces. The order has prompted an exodus of some 200,000 people from Russia and sparked protests across the country. Experts say proceeding with the annexation is a sign that Putin doesn’t intend to back down. UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the annexation as a “dangerous escalation”, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it “will mean that there is nothing to talk about with this president of Russia”.
In conversation with Peter Maurer: An exit interview with the ICRC president
The outgoing head of one of the world’s biggest aid groups says the traditional humanitarian response model has “come to an end”. So what comes next?. Peter Maurer is stepping down after 10 years as the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, or ICRC. In a broad conversation, Maurer spoke to The New Humanitarian’s Rethinking Humanitarianism podcast about his decade on the front lines of diplomacy, and his thoughts on the future of a sector in need of change.
Interlocking crises: Why humanitarian needs keep increasing in South Sudan
It has been just over four years since South Sudan’s main warring parties signed a peace agreement that was supposed to end a five-year civil war that killed at least 400,000 people and plunged parts of the country into famine. Yet some humanitarian indicators are now worse than they...
Nuclear weapons are a humanitarian issue
As the world faces an unprecedented level of nuclear threat following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, all countries must heed the humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons and join the movement to ban their use. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats to use nuclear weapons have only escalated over the course of...
Helping Haiti, Ebola in Kampala, and TikTok begging profits: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Haiti on the brink of a ‘humanitarian catastrophe’. Cholera, child malnutrition, gang violence, fuel shortages, and hospitals with no electricity – Haiti’s humanitarian needs are expanding by the minute. The big question: Given grave concerns over past UN missions and previous efforts by the international community, what could or should outside help look like? After centuries of colonial manipulation, many Haitians have been demanding Haitian-led solutions to address the panoply of problems – including 4.7 million (almost one in two) Haitians at “crisis” levels of food insecurity. But the responses of the Haitian government, police, and aid organisations have been hobbled, as gangs block key transport routes, loot humanitarian supplies, and create a paralysing atmosphere of fear in the capital, Port-au-Prince. As the international community considers how to respond to requests for urgent assistance from Prime Minister Ariel Henry and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, US Coast Guard patrols are circling offshore, and the Dominican authorities have increased patrols at land borders – fearing a rush of Haitians to the exit. Meanwhile, the UN Security Council is considering a resolution that may lead to sanctions against one of Haiti’s most powerful gang leaders, Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, and the US has sent a team to the Caribbean nation on a fact-finding mission. None of which is likely to change the current trajectory of entrenched lawlessness and rising desperation. As the World Food Programme’s country director told reporters: “Haiti is facing a humanitarian catastrophe.”
Cholera worries grow in Syria’s Idlib
As a deadly cholera outbreak spreads in Syria, doctors, aid workers, and civilians in the rebel-held northwest are bracing for impact, worried that a shortage of clean water, cramped living conditions, and limited healthcare options will provide a fertile breeding ground for the disease. As of 26 September, cholera has...
Iran’s crackdown, Syria’s cholera outbreak, and US jobs for refugees: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. ‘Modesty’ death sparks protests, crackdown in Iran. Iranians took to the streets, TikTok, and Twitter this week in an outburst of anti-government sentiment prompted by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the “morality police” in Tehran for wearing immodest clothing. Officials say Amini (whose Kurdish name was Zhina) died after suffering a heart attack in custody. Her family disputes this account, saying there’s evidence she was beaten by the officers who enforce the country’s laws on modesty, including the requirement that women cover their hair. In response, women have been burning their headscarves and cutting off their hair in public squares and online, and leading protesters in demonstrations that began in Iran’s Kurdish areas but have now spread across the country. The government has tried to quell the unrest by restricting access to the internet and cracking down with violence, reportedly killing at least 17 people (one rights group put the toll as high as 31) and injuring hundreds.
Is there a path to peace in the Tigray conflict?
A month ago, there was hope for a peaceful resolution to Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict. A truce in place since March had allowed sorely needed aid to reach the region’s beleaguered population, and both sides were indicating their willingness to negotiate. That truce now lies in tatters. On 24...
It’s time to talk about northwest Syria
For much of the world, the Syrian crisis has faded from memory. Yet in the opposition-held northwest, millions of people, many displaced from other parts of the country, are facing the threat of hunger and infectious disease, as the regime of President Bashar al-Assad and his allies increasingly attempt to isolate the territory from access to vital food and medical supplies.
Cholera surge, climate justice calls, and the return of the Rosetta Stone: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Violence, poverty, climate change drive global cholera surge. From Haiti to Lebanon to Syria, the World Health Organization has warned of a global spike in cholera cases, with war, violence, poverty, and – in a newer twist – climate change driving the surge. The WHO noted that 27 countries have reported outbreaks since the start of the year. Syria, where concern of spread into the war-battered Idlib region is growing, has reported more than 10,000 cases in the past six weeks. Lebanon, where a downward economic spiral has plunged three quarters of the population into poverty, recorded its first case of cholera since 1993. In Haiti, meanwhile, cholera recently returned after a three-year absence, and the timing couldn’t be worse. Rampant gang violence has led to an increase in cases, and has combined with fuel shortages to heavily restrict hospital services. After the devastating 2010 earthquake, the Caribbean country was hit with a cholera outbreak – traced back to UN peacekeepers – that infected some 820,000 people and killed an estimated 10,000. Cholera spreads through contaminated water or food and can kill within hours if untreated. It can be prevented with vaccines and treated with rehydration methods, but many patients don’t have access to these means. More cholera outbreaks have been reported in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.
What a far-right government in Italy means for asylum seekers and migrants
Italy looks set for its first far-right government since World War II. Among other concerns, this is likely to be bad news for refugees, asylum seekers, and migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea in search of safety and opportunity in Europe. The Brothers of Italy party – which topped the polls...
Debunking the dangerous myth that refugees are an economic burden in Lebanon
In July, Lebanon’s Minister of the Displaced announced a plan to force 15,000 Syrian refugees a month to return to their home country, against their wishes if need be. While the plan hasn’t gone anywhere – and it’s not clear if it ever will – it’s emblematic of an increasingly hostile environment for refugees in Lebanon, one that has seen rising reports of violence and discrimination against them.
At the UN General Assembly, calls for fairer global governance grow louder
In his keynote speech to world leaders at this year’s UN General Assembly, the secretary-general sounded exasperated. “The divergence between developed and developing countries, between North and South, between the privileged and the rest, is becoming more dangerous by the day,” António Guterres said. “It is at the root of the geopolitical tensions and lack of trust that poison every area of global cooperation, from vaccines to sanctions to trade.”
Rethinking Humanitarianism | ‘No regrets’: Peter Maurer on 10 years as ICRC president
The International Committee of the Red Cross, or ICRC, has been in operation for nearly 160 years and is still one of the largest and most influential aid organisations in the world today. For the last 10 years, the man presiding over this historic institution has been Peter Maurer. In...
Meet the Afghans determined to give women and girls an education
She Said: Women’s lives, women’s voices You’ve heard it before. Women and girls pay a heavy price during humanitarian crises. She Said is an ongoing collection of reporting in which women offer glimpses of their lives, speaking with TNH from COVID-19 lockdowns, situations of conflict and displacement, and other global emergencies.
Don’t forget Afghan refugees in Pakistan flood response
Following devastating floods, the road to rebuilding for millions in Pakistan will be long and complicated. Yet, the recovery process affords the government a rare opportunity to make life-changing improvements for Afghan refugees on its soil – in addition to its own citizens. Of the estimated 1.4 million registered...
As numbers rise, the hardships of migration through Mexico multiply
Tapachula, a town on the Mexico-Guatemala border known for its stifling heat, has earned the nickname of a “migrant prison”. Thousands of people hoping to reach the United States have found themselves detained or stuck here, waiting months to obtain a humanitarian visa and struggling to survive in the city long enough to acquire one.
Lebanon’s economic collapse prompts rise in gender-based violence
She Said: Women’s lives, women’s voices You’ve heard it before. Women and girls pay a heavy price during humanitarian crises. She Said is an ongoing collection of reporting in which women offer glimpses of their lives, speaking with TNH from COVID-19 lockdowns, situations of conflict and displacement, and other global emergencies.
Q&A: Behind the push to bring the climate crisis to court
For diplomat Georges Maniuri, the front line of the climate crisis cuts across a tiny island in the Pacific nation of Vanuatu. Beset by rising seas, sudden floods, and powerful storms, his entire village of about 150 people, on the island of Makira, is debating packing up and moving to higher ground.
Meet the DIY humanitarians changing it up
Most people think of the multi-billion-dollar aid system in terms of the recognisable big players – UN organisations, international NGOs, government donors. But thousands of others are working independently to support those affected by crisis. Many aren’t considered formal aid workers, and most go unrecognised by the traditional humanitarian system.
