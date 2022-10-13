ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump chides US Jews for lack of support, as whistleblower says Don Jr wanted ‘handout’

Donald Trump has criticised American Jewish people for not being supportive enough of him and Israel. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”
Washington Examiner

Social contagion, not biology, is causing transgender surge

The social push to make gender confusion trendy and cool has resulted in more children becoming gender-confused or, at the very least, pretending to be so they can receive validation from “tolerant” adults. Data posted to Twitter from Montgomery County Public Schools helpfully illustrate this phenomenon. According to...
nationalinterest.org

Can the U.S. Navy Keep Up With China?

China’s shipbuilding machine is a formidable competitor to the United States. The People’s Liberation Army-Navy is surging ahead to build new Type 055 stealth destroyers, several new Type 075 amphibious assault ships, and a third aircraft carrier. How is China’s industrial base able to produce new platforms at this rate?
Vice

The Adderall Shortage is Causing Mass Chaos for Patients, Doctors and Pharmacies

If you want to ruin a pharmacist’s day, all you have to do is try to fill an Adderall prescription. Pat Cassidy, a 37-year-old from New Jersey who has been prescribed Adderall for 12 years, would know—he said he recently called 16 pharmacies in the span of two days after being told his medication was expected to be on backorder for two to three months.
The News & Observer

UNC once barred Black students. Now it’s fighting for affirmative action.

Founded to educate the enslaving elite of this Southern state, allied for generations with the cause of white supremacy, roiled by racial tensions in recent years over the fate of a Confederate monument and treatment of Black faculty, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been thrust into an unlikely role in a legal clash that has reached the Supreme Court.
BET

Pew Study: BLM Tops List Of Groups Black People Find Most Helpful

African Americans feel that Black Lives Matter has done more to help them in recent years than any other organizations or institutions, including the NAACP and the Black church, according to a Pew Research Center survey. BLM topped the list at 39 percent. The NAACP garnered 17 percent, and 13...
The Independent

Young LGBTQI+ people ‘nearly twice as likely’ to encounter hate speech online

More than two-thirds of young people have experienced bullying and harassment online or viewed distressing content, with young LGBTQI+ people nearly twice as likely to experience hate online, new research shows.The annual Digital Youth Index study, carried out by internet firm Nominet found that 69% of young people aged between eight and 25 said they had seen distressing content online, with Reddit, Twitter, TikTok and Tumblr named as the most common places to see it.The research found that minority groups were the most vulnerable to negative content online – finding that the LGBTQI+ community was nearly twice as likely (52%)...
Washington Examiner

PayPal polices 'intolerance,' even after free speech backlash

PayPal maintains policies that penalize users for "intolerance," even after being forced to abandon similar rules policing misinformation, creating unease among free speech advocates. PayPal attracted ire last weekend when it published an update to its Acceptable Use Policy, including updates that labeled "misinformation" a category of content that could...
