Murders of trans people nearly doubled over past 4 years, and Black trans women are most at risk, report finds
The number of trans people who were murdered in the U.S. nearly doubled between 2017 and 2021, according to data released Tuesday by the non-profit Everytown for Gun Safety. Of the total victims, 73% were killed with a gun. Everytown's Transgender Homicide Tracker found that there was a 93% increase...
Trump news – live: Trump chides US Jews for lack of support, as whistleblower says Don Jr wanted ‘handout’
Donald Trump has criticised American Jewish people for not being supportive enough of him and Israel. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”
From inside the US's most secure prison, El Chapo is pointing fingers at what he says are the real powers in the drug trade
Through his attorney, Joaquin Guzmán said that for the drug war to stop, authorities would have to go after "politicians on both sides of the border."
Washington Examiner
Social contagion, not biology, is causing transgender surge
The social push to make gender confusion trendy and cool has resulted in more children becoming gender-confused or, at the very least, pretending to be so they can receive validation from “tolerant” adults. Data posted to Twitter from Montgomery County Public Schools helpfully illustrate this phenomenon. According to...
Why Native Americans Are Dying Sooner
We need to talk about the context and history behind the alarming drop in life expectancy for Native Americans
nationalinterest.org
Can the U.S. Navy Keep Up With China?
China’s shipbuilding machine is a formidable competitor to the United States. The People’s Liberation Army-Navy is surging ahead to build new Type 055 stealth destroyers, several new Type 075 amphibious assault ships, and a third aircraft carrier. How is China’s industrial base able to produce new platforms at this rate?
Vice
The Adderall Shortage is Causing Mass Chaos for Patients, Doctors and Pharmacies
If you want to ruin a pharmacist’s day, all you have to do is try to fill an Adderall prescription. Pat Cassidy, a 37-year-old from New Jersey who has been prescribed Adderall for 12 years, would know—he said he recently called 16 pharmacies in the span of two days after being told his medication was expected to be on backorder for two to three months.
Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools
Victims of abusive, government-backed Native American boarding schools are sharing their experiences as U
Opinion: Racism in America was Designed for Black Americans Only!
During the Jim Crow era (1870s-1950s), there were exemption badges, pins, and documentation. Exemptions allowed visitors of all races to use public facilities and patronize businesses. Race-based laws were designed to restrict Black Americans, no one else.
UNC once barred Black students. Now it’s fighting for affirmative action.
Founded to educate the enslaving elite of this Southern state, allied for generations with the cause of white supremacy, roiled by racial tensions in recent years over the fate of a Confederate monument and treatment of Black faculty, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been thrust into an unlikely role in a legal clash that has reached the Supreme Court.
Americans divided on LGBTQ representation in high school curriculum: poll
Americans are split — largely along party lines — on how much LGBTQ representation they want in school books and high school curriculum, according to a new survey from the University of Southern California (USC). Nearly 6 in 10 respondents, 59 percent, said transgender rights should generally be...
Columbia students react to their college being ranked worst for free speech on campus
COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY – Columbia University students shared mixed reactions to their college ranking last for free speech on campus, with some expressing confusion while also shunning hate speech. "I think everyone here is very open-minded, and so I'm not really sure where that's coming from," one student told Fox...
BET
Pew Study: BLM Tops List Of Groups Black People Find Most Helpful
African Americans feel that Black Lives Matter has done more to help them in recent years than any other organizations or institutions, including the NAACP and the Black church, according to a Pew Research Center survey. BLM topped the list at 39 percent. The NAACP garnered 17 percent, and 13...
Young LGBTQI+ people ‘nearly twice as likely’ to encounter hate speech online
More than two-thirds of young people have experienced bullying and harassment online or viewed distressing content, with young LGBTQI+ people nearly twice as likely to experience hate online, new research shows.The annual Digital Youth Index study, carried out by internet firm Nominet found that 69% of young people aged between eight and 25 said they had seen distressing content online, with Reddit, Twitter, TikTok and Tumblr named as the most common places to see it.The research found that minority groups were the most vulnerable to negative content online – finding that the LGBTQI+ community was nearly twice as likely (52%)...
Teenagers Keep Vaping Despite Crackdowns on E-Cigarettes
An array of Puff Bar and Econstik disposable e-cigarettes are on display behind the counter at St. Mark's E-Smoke and Beer store, in New York, on Jan. 26, 2020. (Gabriela Bhaskar/The New York Times)
KIDS・
Washington Examiner
PayPal polices 'intolerance,' even after free speech backlash
PayPal maintains policies that penalize users for "intolerance," even after being forced to abandon similar rules policing misinformation, creating unease among free speech advocates. PayPal attracted ire last weekend when it published an update to its Acceptable Use Policy, including updates that labeled "misinformation" a category of content that could...
Majority says misinformation increases hate crimes, extreme views: poll
The majority of Americans say misinformation is a major problem that leads to an increase in hate crimes and extreme political views, according to a survey released Thursday. Seventy-four percent of surveyed Americans said they view misinformation as a major problem, and an additional 16 percent see it as a minor one, according to the […]
AOL Corp
Trump says ‘U.S. Jews have to get their act together,’ returning to antisemitic trope
Former President Donald Trump bashed the U.S. Jewish community on Sunday for, as he put it, being insufficiently supportive of Israel. "U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel — before it is too late!" Trump declared on his social media website, Truth Social.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day: Things You Wouldn’t Have Without Native Americans
Native Americans have endured great pain while contributing to the nation. The post Indigenous Peoples’ Day: Things You Wouldn’t Have Without Native Americans appeared first on NewsOne.
KHOU
Asian Americans are one of Texas’ fastest-growing demographics. But they feel ignored by politicians.
TEXAS, USA — Xin Huang is unhappy about the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, and there are few things that could deter the Chinese American software engineer who lives in Flower Mound from voting this fall. “The stakes are just too high right now,” he...
