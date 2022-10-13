Sandy Hook lawyers to pursue Alex Jones 'to the ends of the earth' so families will get the $1B owed

Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
Alex Jones tormented Newtown. With $965M award, town is ‘rewarded’ by Sandy Hook families’ 'courage'
NEWTOWN — On paper, the eye-opening $965 million in damages a Connecticut jury ordered Alex Jones to pay eight Sandy Hook families last week was individual compensation for making 15 people the perpetual targets of conspiratorial hate. But in this town that for years had nowhere to turn as...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Erica Lafferty, attorney discuss Alex Jones trial verdict
(WTNH) – The verdict heard around the world. A man who made millions by telling lies to millions of people will now have to pay nearly one billion dollars to the victims. Alex Jones, the host of a website who told lies about the Sandy Hook massacre, was ordered to pay the victims nearly $1 billion following a trial that was held in Waterbury. The lies inspired followers of Jones to threaten and harass the families of the victims.
In eastern CT, Electric Boat military contracts launch economic boom
Submarine work is on the upswing once again, and eastern CT — with 41 towns and a population of roughly 435,000 — is steadying for the boom.
Black Bear Attacks and Injures 10-Year-Old Boy in Connecticut
A 10-year-old boy reportedly suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a black bear in Morris, Connecticut on Sunday (October 16th). According to Fox61, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the attack took place around 11 a.m. and was confirmed by Connecticut State police in the Litchfield barracks. The DEEP is expected to announce more details about the incident later in the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is it Illegal to Dumpster Dive in Connecticut?
It's happens all the time, I spot something of perceived value in someone's garbage and think wow, why would they throw that out? I'd take it. Some enjoy dumpster diving, and we all know the old saying "One man's trash is another man's treasure." What is it? According the the omnipotent Wikipedia - "Dumpster Diving (AKA Totting, Skipping, Skip Salvage) is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, or construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners, but deemed useful to the picker." Some do it out of necessity, others as a hobby, or for profit. I started looking into dumpster diving in Connecticut.
wiltonbulletin.com
New CT law allows students to take mental health days
MILFORD — Students have always had the chance to take days off from school for illness. Now the same can be said for those students needing a mental health day. On July 1, 2021, the Legislature passed Public Act 21-46, allowing students to have two mental health wellness days in a school year. But while it has been in place for more than a year, the law remains one that is still not widely known.
NBC Connecticut
Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut Won $50,000 Wednesday Night
One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $50,000. The winning numbers were 14-30-41-42-59 and the Powerball was 6. The $50,000 ticket in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. It's not clear where it was sold. Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for the Monday...
Here Are The 21 Connecticut Restaurants Among The ‘New England Top 100′
I am learning more and more about the dining here in our section of Connecticut and so far, pretty darn good in my humble opinion. Pizza is one of my staples and you folks here in the nutmeg state do it right. Recently Yelp released their top 100 restaurants in...
RELATED PEOPLE
ctexaminer.com
Absentee Ballot Applications — Sometimes Two or Three — Hit Voter Mailboxes, Spark Confusion
Connecticut is one of only three states that do not allow early balloting, and it reportedly has the most restrictive absentee voting laws in the U.S. But Connecticut citizens got a taste of the convenience of voting early by absentee ballot during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the restrictions were relaxed.
Surviving Officer Shot In Double-Fatal CT Incident Graduated From HS In Westchester
The surviving Connecticut police officer injured while responding to a call that killed two of his fellow officers is a native New Yorker who graduated from high school in Northern Westchester. Alec Iurato, age 26, now a resident of Bristol in Hartford County, graduated from Yorktown High School in 2014.
NewsTimes
Frontier details $800 million fiber optic internet plan for Connecticut
Frontier Communications officials expect to spend $800 million in Connecticut through the 2025 as part of the Norwalk-based company's continued roll out of fiber optic cable to provide ultra high speed internet service to homes and businesses across the state. John Harrobin, Frontier's head of consumer products, said Wednesday that...
cohaitungchi.com
Fun and Romantic Things for Couples to Do in CT
You are reading: Things to do for couples in ct | Fun and Romantic Things for Couples to Do in CT. Connecticut is a whimsical place to take a romantic getaway this time of year. With so many romantic things for couples to do in CT, you’ll have a lot of ways to get to fall in love all over again. But, to make plans like these, you’ve got to know what you should do while you’re here. We’re confident that you’ll find these fun and romantic things to do for couples in CT to be just what you and yours needed most. So, plan your romantic getaway to Connecticut today!
IN THIS ARTICLE
sheltonherald.com
‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
pioneerinstitute.org
How did tax hikes work out for Connecticut?
Watch: In our newest video, Pioneer Institute’s Charlie Chieppo shares data on the economic impact of tax increases in Connecticut – which has the 2nd highest state and local tax burden in the country and ranks 49th in private sector wage and job growth. As Massachusetts considers a proposal to raise income taxes, it is important to learn from the experience of other states. Learn more.
Register Citizen
Rhode Island prison warden arrested in Connecticut on felony domestic violence charges
Connecticut State Police have charged a Rhode Island prison warden with felony assault in connection with a domestic incident. Daniel Martin, 56, was arrested Aug. 10 at his Killingly home, along with his wife, Kimberly Martin. Police initially charged Daniel Martin with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct, but the charges were upgraded to second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation. Kimberly Martin was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
NewsTimes
This UConn graduate from Hartford is making the largest athletic donation in school history
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In deciding to support UConn student-athletes for generations to come with the largest athletic donation in the university history, Trisha Bailey recognized the immeasurable value of her own experience as a member of the Huskies’ track team in the 1990s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — We're inching closer and closer to Halloween, and this weekend there are plenty of things to do around the state to keep that spooky spirit going!. Looking for some classic ghost stories, head to Nathan Hale Homestead starting Thursday for their Things That Go Bump in the Night tour! Special candlelit tours will take you around the property and into the house, all the way up to the dark, shadowy attic as you hear traditional, long-standing Homestead ghost stories and staff members’ spooky encounters! The Nathan Hale Homestead ghost stories were even featured on the TV show Ghost Hunters. Tours run Thursdays and Fridays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Oct. 28. Learn more here.
NewsTimes
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;A couple of showers;64;48;W;9;75%;88%;1. Chester;A couple of showers;63;49;W;7;75%;97%;1. Danbury;A couple of showers;63;45;W;7;79%;90%;1. Groton;A couple of showers;62;51;WSW;10;83%;97%;1. Hartford;A couple of showers;62;48;WSW;7;80%;97%;1. Meriden;A couple of showers;62;48;W;6;83%;89%;1. New Haven;A couple of showers;65;52;W;9;73%;97%;1. Oxford;A couple of showers;61;45;W;7;71%;88%;1. Willimantic;A couple of...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
Comments / 0