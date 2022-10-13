Read full article on original website
Pacific Surfliner train travel halted in southern California. When will service be restored?
Amtrak crews are making emergency repairs to stabilize the hillside next to railroad tracks in San Clemente.
Lake County News
State begins construction on new 10,000-mile broadband network to bring high-speed, reliable internet service to all Californians
Construction began Thursday in rural San Diego County on the first leg of the 10,000-mile broadband network aimed at bringing high-speed internet services to all Californians so they can access emergency information, telehealth services, education, and employment. “California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing...
Water batteries could soon power 130,000 homes in San Diego at night time
The San Diego County Water Authority is planning to use its San Vicente Reservoir to store solar power making clean energy in the region viable, according to an article by NPR published on Friday. Powering 130,000 homes. The project will take ten years to be built and will see large...
Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Over San Diego County
Rain and thunderstorms were expected to develop Saturday over San Diego County for most of the region, with the peak of the precipitation falling late Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said. A flood watch was in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to late Saturday for San...
CHP Reports Fatal Traffic Collision on Tierra Del Sol Road Near Border
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality Sunday on Tierra Del Sol Road near state Route 94 close to the U.S.-Mexico border. A white Hyundai Ioniq and a blue Chevrolet sedan collided at 7:47 a.m. Sunday with the blue sedan overturning, the CHP said in an incident log. The Border...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from San Diego, California
Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
Even without border restrictions, few from Mexico have returned to California town to shop
When the border restrictions came to an end mid-November of last year, business owners along San Ysidro Boulevard were elated, hoping better days were ahead, expecting the return of shoppers from Mexico.
San Diego Housing Commission breaks ground on affordable apartments for veterans
The San Diego Housing Commission says it broke ground Thursday on 42 affordable apartments that veterans experiencing homelessness can take advantage of.
No Jackpot in SuperLotto Plus But Winning Ticket Sold in North County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $34 million. There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the California Lottery announced, including one at an Escondido 7-Eleven, 1860 W. El Norte Parkway.
Man fatally shot in the College Area of San Diego
A man died Sunday at a hospital after being shot in the chest in the College Area, San Diego police said.
KPBS
The promise of lithium sparks a gold rush in Imperial Valley
The geothermal plant run by San Diego based EnergySource looks like a refinery, sitting on the flat desert land of the Imperial Valley. It was built in the township of Calipatria in 2006, and since then, it has produced geothermal energy by extracting searing, hot water lake underground. But that...
kusi.com
Escondido Mayor McNamara says strategy to combat homelessness must be non-enabling
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mayoral Race for Escondido is underway and current Mayor McNamara is running for re-election. He says the right way to address homelessness has to be non-enabling and responsible. Mayor McNamara joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss his platform and why he thinks he is...
2 San Diego County schools see over 1,000 students call out sick this week
Hundreds of students in the Poway Unified School District are sick with flu-like symptoms.
News 8 KFMB
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
Coast News
Woman dies in apparent homicide on South Santa Fe Ave in Vista
VISTA — A woman in her thirties died due to injuries from a reported altercation along South Santa Fe Avenue on Wednesday evening in Vista. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a radio call of an altercation along South Santa Fe around 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 and located the victim with signs of trauma to her upper torso. After being transported to the hospital, her condition continued to decline and she was pronounced dead.
KPBS
Lithium gold rush in Imperial County
Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
(CNS) – An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on assault charges that also stem from his work as a bounty hunter.
Plan for trolley connecting San Diego to Tijuana moves forward
SANDAG has selected plan for new trolley from San Diego to Tijuana to move forward with. It is one of 3 proposals to improve transportation in the county.
Three California Neighborhoods Ranked As 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
