ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake County News

State begins construction on new 10,000-mile broadband network to bring high-speed, reliable internet service to all Californians

Construction began Thursday in rural San Diego County on the first leg of the 10,000-mile broadband network aimed at bringing high-speed internet services to all Californians so they can access emergency information, telehealth services, education, and employment. “California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Encinitas, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Traffic
City
Del Mar, CA
Local
California Government
Del Mar, CA
Government
Del Mar, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from San Diego, California

Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Levin
Person
Gavin Newsom
KPBS

The promise of lithium sparks a gold rush in Imperial Valley

The geothermal plant run by San Diego based EnergySource looks like a refinery, sitting on the flat desert land of the Imperial Valley. It was built in the township of Calipatria in 2006, and since then, it has produced geothermal energy by extracting searing, hot water lake underground. But that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Rail Service#Train Tracks#California Senate#Amtrak Pacific Surfliner#The Pacific Fleet#Sandag
Coast News

Woman dies in apparent homicide on South Santa Fe Ave in Vista

VISTA — A woman in her thirties died due to injuries from a reported altercation along South Santa Fe Avenue on Wednesday evening in Vista. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a radio call of an altercation along South Santa Fe around 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 and located the victim with signs of trauma to her upper torso. After being transported to the hospital, her condition continued to decline and she was pronounced dead.
VISTA, CA
KPBS

Lithium gold rush in Imperial County

Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy