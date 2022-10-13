Read full article on original website
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN CUT WHILE ATTACKING ROOMMATE
At approximately 5:45 p.m. city units were dispatched to Sparta Drive for a possible domestic. Upon arrival officers observed two males. One of the males was in an emotional state and had an odor of alcohol coming from his person and the other, Mr. Nicholas Kiecksee, appeared to act normal but also had an odor of alcohol about him. Mr. Kiecksee also had a two inch cut on the top of his left forearm from what appeared to be a knife.
crossvillenews1st.com
ROANE COUNTY COMMISSION AGAINST STORAGE OF ELEMENTAL MERCURY IN KINGSTON
The Roane County Commission could become the latest governmental body to formally oppose the storage of elemental mercury in Kingston. “For a variety of public health, safety, environmental, and socioeconomic reasons, the County does not support the destination of the facility in Kingston, Tenn., for short-term or long-term management and storage of elemental mercury,” a resolution on the Commission’s Oct. 17 agenda states.
crossvillenews1st.com
EAST TENNESSEE MAN KIDNAPS PUTNAM COUNTY JUVENILE
A Smithville man was recently arrested by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly kidnapping a Putnam County juvenile. Nineteen-year-old Devon Wayne Yokeum was taken into custody last Saturday after an investigation into a possible runaway situation revealed the victim had instead been kidnapped. Photo credit Herald Citizen. According to...
clayconews.com
Foul Odor Complaints result in Discovery of Deceased Stearns, Kentucky Resident & Arrest of Pine Knot Suspect in McCreary County Missing Person Investigation
STEARNS, KY (October 14, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 7:00 P.M. KSP Post 11, London was contacted by the McCreary County Sheriff's Office after they discovered the body of a deseased person. The body of Justin C. Musgrove,...
wjle.com
Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway
A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
brianhornback.com
Roane County’s Mrs. Republican Liz Holiway Gains Her Heavenly Home
The Lord called Mrs. REPUBLICAN Liz Holiway home today….. She is the longest serving Elected Official in Roane County and the longest serving member of the Tennessee Republican Party State Executive Committee. Because of alphabetical order, Mrs. Liz had to sit beside me and now I won’t be able...
wtva.com
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits
An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
Police investigating Cumberland Ave. shooting after Vols win
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night near University of Tennessee after the Vols win against Alabama.
Waffle House assault: KPD seeks information to catch 2 suspects
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are hoping the public can help them catch two women they say violently attacked two people on a Sunday morning at the Papermill Drive Waffle House. According to the Knoxville Police Department, the suspects walked into the store about 6 a.m. Oct. 9 and...
hardknoxwire.com
BREAKING: Fire ruled arson; hero cops praised
A West Knoxville apartment fire that sent seven people to area hospitals and left nearly a dozen homeless was intentionally set, authorities said today. “Right now we do not have any suspects or motive, but we have enough to say this wasn’t an accidental fire,” said Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks of the Knoxville Fire Department.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man arrested, charged with manslaughter
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested on Friday following a manslaughter investigation. Officials with the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office found a body on September 18 in a wooded area behind a church after they got a complaint of a bad smell in the area.
Blount County deputy adopts puppy he helped rescue
A Blount County Sheriff's Office Deputy has a new K-9 friend keeping him and his family company.
wvlt.tv
Police: Shots fired on Cumberland Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple Knoxville Police Department units responded to Cumberland Avenue near the Taco Bell. Shots were fired, dispatch officers confirmed. Officials did not confirm anyone was injured. WVLT News crews arrived on the scene as an ambulance left the area. This is a developing story.
Some Knox County residents report water service loss
The First Utility District of Knox County said late Friday they were working to restore water service after an outage for a 'significant area' of their service area.
crossvillenews1st.com
EAST TN WOMAN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED BURGLARY AFTER EVADING POLICE INTO AN OCCUPIED RESIDENCE
A woman was charged with aggravated burglary after she reportedly ran into someone’s home trying to escape Harriman police. According to the warrant, police went to Sewanee St. on Oct. 6 looking for Kimberly D. Dagnan, who had four active warrants. “Upon arrival, I knocked on the door to...
brianhornback.com
Go Rest High on that Mountain, Steve Williams
This morning on Facebook, I learned that my friend and East TN Attorney Steve Williams had passed after fighting cancer vigorously and vigilantly. I first met Steve back in 2013 when he was a Republican candidate for Knox County Criminal Court Clerk on May 6, 2014, a three way race with Mike Hammond and Jason Hunnicutt. Hammond won the Primary and General Election and is our Clerk today.
Knoxville car dealership owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
The owner of a large car dealership in Knoxville has pleaded guilty to tax evasion in connection a purchase of a boat in 2016.
knoxvilledailysun.com
Investigators suspect arson in Flanders Lane fire
KNOXVILLE -- Knoxville Fire Department Investigators have conducted a thorough scene investigation of the October 13th fire at 905 Flanders Lane and determined the fire to have been intentionally set. Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire located at 905 Flanders Lane at the Country Day Apartment. Several people were...
crossvillenews1st.com
NEWLY ELECTED MONTEREY MAYOR WALKER PASSES
The recently elected mayor of Monterey passed away Wednesday morning, just weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Friends say Nathan Walker had been told last month that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and spent the past few weeks getting his affairs in order. He had not shared the news publicly, but was unable to attend this week’s meeting of the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Chaotic afternoon sees one killed, two wounded and two jailed
One person was killed and two others wounded Thursday when bullets flew in an East Knoxville neighborhood. Minutes later, police tried to stop a car they believed to be involved in the shooting, triggering a pursuit that ended with the car’s occupants jailed on a slew of charges. None...
