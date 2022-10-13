ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roane County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN CUT WHILE ATTACKING ROOMMATE

At approximately 5:45 p.m. city units were dispatched to Sparta Drive for a possible domestic. Upon arrival officers observed two males. One of the males was in an emotional state and had an odor of alcohol coming from his person and the other, Mr. Nicholas Kiecksee, appeared to act normal but also had an odor of alcohol about him. Mr. Kiecksee also had a two inch cut on the top of his left forearm from what appeared to be a knife.
CROSSVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

ROANE COUNTY COMMISSION AGAINST STORAGE OF ELEMENTAL MERCURY IN KINGSTON

The Roane County Commission could become the latest governmental body to formally oppose the storage of elemental mercury in Kingston. “For a variety of public health, safety, environmental, and socioeconomic reasons, the County does not support the destination of the facility in Kingston, Tenn., for short-term or long-term management and storage of elemental mercury,” a resolution on the Commission’s Oct. 17 agenda states.
KINGSTON, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

EAST TENNESSEE MAN KIDNAPS PUTNAM COUNTY JUVENILE

A Smithville man was recently arrested by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly kidnapping a Putnam County juvenile. Nineteen-year-old Devon Wayne Yokeum was taken into custody last Saturday after an investigation into a possible runaway situation revealed the victim had instead been kidnapped. Photo credit Herald Citizen. According to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roane County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Roane County, TN
wjle.com

Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway

A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
SMITHVILLE, TN
brianhornback.com

Roane County’s Mrs. Republican Liz Holiway Gains Her Heavenly Home

The Lord called Mrs. REPUBLICAN Liz Holiway home today….. She is the longest serving Elected Official in Roane County and the longest serving member of the Tennessee Republican Party State Executive Committee. Because of alphabetical order, Mrs. Liz had to sit beside me and now I won’t be able...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits

An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
ATHENS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Roberts
hardknoxwire.com

BREAKING: Fire ruled arson; hero cops praised

A West Knoxville apartment fire that sent seven people to area hospitals and left nearly a dozen homeless was intentionally set, authorities said today. “Right now we do not have any suspects or motive, but we have enough to say this wasn’t an accidental fire,” said Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks of the Knoxville Fire Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky man arrested, charged with manslaughter

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested on Friday following a manslaughter investigation. Officials with the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office found a body on September 18 in a wooded area behind a church after they got a complaint of a bad smell in the area.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censure#Foreclosure#Rules Of Professional
wvlt.tv

Police: Shots fired on Cumberland Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple Knoxville Police Department units responded to Cumberland Avenue near the Taco Bell. Shots were fired, dispatch officers confirmed. Officials did not confirm anyone was injured. WVLT News crews arrived on the scene as an ambulance left the area. This is a developing story.
KNOXVILLE, TN
brianhornback.com

Go Rest High on that Mountain, Steve Williams

This morning on Facebook, I learned that my friend and East TN Attorney Steve Williams had passed after fighting cancer vigorously and vigilantly. I first met Steve back in 2013 when he was a Republican candidate for Knox County Criminal Court Clerk on May 6, 2014, a three way race with Mike Hammond and Jason Hunnicutt. Hammond won the Primary and General Election and is our Clerk today.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
knoxvilledailysun.com

Investigators suspect arson in Flanders Lane fire

KNOXVILLE -- Knoxville Fire Department Investigators have conducted a thorough scene investigation of the October 13th fire at 905 Flanders Lane and determined the fire to have been intentionally set. Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire located at 905 Flanders Lane at the Country Day Apartment. Several people were...
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

NEWLY ELECTED MONTEREY MAYOR WALKER PASSES

The recently elected mayor of Monterey passed away Wednesday morning, just weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Friends say Nathan Walker had been told last month that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and spent the past few weeks getting his affairs in order. He had not shared the news publicly, but was unable to attend this week’s meeting of the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
MONTEREY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Chaotic afternoon sees one killed, two wounded and two jailed

One person was killed and two others wounded Thursday when bullets flew in an East Knoxville neighborhood. Minutes later, police tried to stop a car they believed to be involved in the shooting, triggering a pursuit that ended with the car’s occupants jailed on a slew of charges. None...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy