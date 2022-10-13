Thank you to The Head and the Heart and Firefly Distillery for creating a special moment for Charleston music fans

Read full article on original website
idesignarch.com
Classic Contemporary Country Farmhouse with Unique Design
This unique country estate south of Charleston, South Carolina features a trapezoidal footprint that creates an entry courtyard. Guests enter the home through a grand, arched gateway that leads through the courtyard to the main house. The newly-built country home designed by LFA Architecture transcends traditional country farmhouse with a...
charlestondaily.net
Tomorrow: Latina Bazaar Market at Tradesman (October 16)
Where: Tradesman Brewing Company 1647 King Street Extension Charleston, SC 29405. I, Roxana Massie made a call to join forces together to make a Latina Bazaar Marke then it just happens now we want to show you Charleston how Latina DO Business and what Latina Power is all about. This is Bazaar for everybody, and we are inviting everyone to come and join us this day to present our first bazaar out of many to come. We are more than a market, and we will bring you a halftime show…
holycitysinner.com
Country TikTok Star Austin Dixon to Perform at West Ashley’s Whiskey Jack’s on October 28th
Playing live for the first time in Charleston, Austin Dixon will perform at Whiskey Jack’s outdoor container bar in West Ashley at 7 pm. Dixon will be playing country music covers along with two singles from his new EP on Friday, October 28th, with local musician Brandon Stokes Reed opening the show.
charlestondaily.net
Folly Beach was named one of America’s Top 25 Hippie Hideouts
Alot.com has named its 25 Top Hippie Hideouts in the United States and our beloved Folly Beach made the list. “Charleston, South Carolina might be the most famous trendy city in the state, but if you want a real hippie experience, you’re going to want to travel a few miles south of the city to the town of Folly Beach. This place is so far out that you might not even realize you’re still in South Carolina!
The Post and Courier
3 historical hidden gems in downtown Charleston to explore on your day off
The glint of a shiny wrought-iron gate, dangling moss from an ancient oak, a cobblestone path leading around the bend, the overlooked inscription on the base of a statue. Downtown Charleston is full of picturesque nooks, many with a deep history that is waiting to be explored. Here are a...
The Post and Courier
New Charleston dining, drinking destinations signal a shift in the industry
As commercial rents continue to rise on Charleston’s peninsula, local restaurateurs are increasingly choosing off-the-beaten-path venues for their new ventures. Just this year, Nico Romo (NICO Oysters + Seafood and Bistronomy by Nico) opened Laura in Summerville, Ben and Kate Towill (Basic Kitchen and Post House) debuted Sullivan’s Fish Camp on Sullivan’s Island, and downtown darlings Minero and Tattooed Moose moved to Johns Island and Park Circle, respectively. And we can't forget about Bexley Fish & Raw Bar, a new Summerville restaurant that earned a rave review from The Post and Courier's contributing restaurant critic Robert. F. Moss.
The Post and Courier
Dorchester Paws: Pets of the Week
This week's dynamic duo consists of two eligible doggos looking for their forever homes. The first of the handsome pitbulls is Hopper, described as a "super-sweet" snuggle bug who is always up for a challenging round of tug-a-war. He is housebroken and has loads of energy. Come by the Dorchester Paws Summerville location at 136 4 Paws Lane and adopt today.
The Post and Courier
New attractions coming to Park Circle, but don't wait to visit popular community
NORTH CHARLESTON — Construction site banners circle the recreational space at the heart of Park Circle, currently undergoing a $20 million renovation that'll add a special-needs playground, ball field, community center and outdoor pavilion. Up the street, the city is spending an additional $25 million to revamp the Danny...
Coastal Observer
Competition grows for boat builders using a different form of wood
During last year’s Wooden Boat Show, Henry Culberson debuted his hand-crafted, solar-powered Greta T boat. This year, the Hagley resident is working with his grandsons – Henry Thomas Swinnie, 7, and Barrett Swinnie, 6 – to create a replica of the Greta T for the event’s corrugated boat regatta.
‘Cane Bay Killers’ bring horror movies to life in South Carolina neighborhood
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — These characters have been frightening audiences on the big screen for decades, and a group of Berkeley County residents is bringing them to life for the third year. Dubbed the “Cane Bay Killers,” seven men dress up as popular horror movie villains and haunt the Cane Bay neighborhood in Summerville all […]
The Post and Courier
A brief lesson on native american history in Charleston
Charleston, South Carolina is a city rich in history that spans many generations. With the recent celebration of Indigenous People’s Day, it’s important to reflect on how a large part of that Charleston history dates back to the day and age of Native Americans in South Carolina. According...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Weekend Events
There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
crbjbizwire.com
Charleston Mom Launches Bodysuit Biz For Women Like Her
CHARLESTON, S.C. - After having her first child, Charleston local Katie Maniscalco found herself with limited options for her body type and set out on an unexpected journey to launch her first business. Meet Kitty VALE, a fashion brand specializing in bodysuits meticulously designed to fit long torsos. In 2021, Katie Maniscalco, found herself frustrated with the lack of bodysuits on the market that offered enough length in the torso to fit her body type.
violetskyadventures.com
Tour the Joseph Manigault House
Nearly demolished in 1920 to pave the way for a gas station, the Joseph Manigault House is a beautifully restored 19th century home. Among many of Charleston’s iconic mansions, this house stands out for its unique Adam style architecture. About. Joseph Manigault’s brother Gabriel had studied architecture extensively in...
nationalblackguide.com
Black Chef Makes History, Triples Orders of Soul Food Seasoning Mix, From 3,000 to 10,000 Bottles
Palmetto Blend is a premium seasoning mix that combines the perfect measurements of seven all Natural spices that bring out the flavor in everything you cook. Darren grew up eating in his grandmother's kitchen. He recalls on Fridays when his grandma would cook fish and red rice dinners to raise money for the church. People would be lined up to get some of that home-cooked flavor.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Charleston, South Carolina
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Charleston for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Charleston. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
charlestondaily.net
Tickets on Sale for SEWE 2023
GENERAL ADMISSION PASSES AND SPECIAL EVENT TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR SEWE 2023. Tickets are now available for the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition’s 41st annual show, to be held February 17-19, 2023 in Charleston, SC. OCTOBER 14, 2023 (CHARLESTON, SC) – After celebrating 40 years of wildlife art and the...
holycitysinner.com
Miracle Holiday Pop-Up Returns to Mount Pleasant at Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails
For the fourth straight year, international Christmas pop-up cocktail bar concept, Miracle, will take over Handcraft Kitchen and Cocktails in Mount Pleasant. The festive fun begins on Friday, November 21st and will run through Monday, December 31st. Patrons can expect over the top kitschy, festive décor and a themed cocktail...
abcnews4.com
The Rotary Club of Summerville $25,000 sign dedication ceremony Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Rotary Club of Summerville hosted a dedication ceremony for the new Berlin G Myers Parkway sign in Summerville this morning. The sign is located at the "gateway" of Summerville at the corner of N. Main Street. Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring and other dignitaries will...
The Post and Courier
3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
