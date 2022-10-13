Read full article on original website
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
These San Francisco restaurants are going to close. The owners just don’t know when.
While some restaurant owners found their next lily pad to land on, others continue to struggle to figure out what's next.
What to do in San Francisco this week
Bark the Vote Let’s be honest. Most voter registration drives — where someone is blocking the sidewalk with a clipboard — are kind of annoying. This one is different: It has iconic views of the Painted Ladies and is four-leg friendly. The Bay Woof and the Alamo Square Neighborhood Association join forces to create a fun gathering of dog lovers in the lead up to the midterms. Not only can you register to vote at the event (deadline is Oct. 25), but you can meet...
Eater
This Los Angeles Pop-Up Phenom Is Coming to the Bay Area
One of Los Angeles’ favorite pop-ups is coming to the Bay Area with events on October 16, 18, and 20. Co-founder Elizabeth Heitner started Malli about two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic started and her now-business partner (and romantic partner) Nestor Silva has joined her in the endeavor. The two serve Mexican- and Jewish-inspired food and will take over at Bay Area kitchens including Octavia, Slug, and Habibi Bar through the third week of October. The pop-up just finished a tour through New York, too, where Heitner grew up. Heitner is a New York Jew, as she calls it, and Nestor is a Los Angeles Mexican with an Argentinian father. “We keep up with this Jewish-inspired Mexican idea because I was obsessed with making babka,” Heitner says. “I was like, ‘What if we made Mexican chocolate babka?’ And we thought, ‘Where else can we take this?’”
sfstandard.com
Outdoor Parklet Dining Is About to Get Smaller, More Accessible—And More Limited
Nils Marthinsen, managing partner of Belle Cora, was selling wine out the window for 50 cents on the dollar in the early days of the pandemic, resigned to the fact that his North Beach bistro was destined to close. That last-ditch move resulted in an outpouring of community support, a...
Eater
Here’s Why a Glen Park Grocery Store Is Attracting Tons of Rats and Birds
Canyon Market in Glen Park closed temporarily at the end of September due to a rat infestation. Owner Janet Tarlov let her customers know the shop attracts a huge amount of birds and rats, due to a local who dumps birdseed in the neighborhood — Tarlov says she typically cleans up 15 to 30 pounds of birdseed at a time. “And I had to do this multiple times a day,” Tarlov told ABC 7 News. Tarlov spoke with the woman the neighborhood has dubbed “Birdseed Lady” when she caught her in the act, but the animal feeder allegedly spit on Tarlov in response. Animal-related damages to the store are now close to $100,000, Tarlov says.
City View Restaurant Moving to New Space
The Financial District dim sum restaurant is moving from its current location at 662 Commercial Street just up the block to 33 Walter U. Lum Place.
The Palm Court $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco
This burger exemplifies the bourgeois-ification of San Francisco.
SFGate
20 of the best things to do in the San Francisco Bay Area for Halloween
The San Francisco Bay Area is a hotbed for all things horror. It was once the famed home of Jack Skellington’s original Halloween Town, after all. As soon as October rolls around, there’s fall foliage to find and influencers to dodge at pumpkin patches, haunted houses to brave your way through and costumes to curate. It can all get a little overwhelming.
Eater
The Tijuana-Style Taco Pop-Up That’s Earned a Cult Following in the East Bay
The first thing you’ll notice driving past Tacos Mi Reynita: there’s a line, and it’s always long. That’s how it’s been since day one for this popular East Oakland pop-up that emerged onto the taco scene a year and a half ago. The reason? Despite...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco prepares for next big earthquake
A team of San Francisco firefighters spent Saturday morning with citizens preparing for the next big earthquake. The team was identified by green helmets and vests that read “NERT,” also known as, Neighborhood Emergency Response Teams. KTVU's James Torrez reports.
More people want to leave San Francisco than any other city, survey shows
Nearly one in five San Franciscans plan on moving from their home in the next year, data show.
hoodline.com
Outer Sunset restaurant Hotline is already closing after opening in April
A Korean-Chinese hybrid restaurant that had only been open for a few months in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset District is suddenly closing its doors for good. The owners of Hotline, Eddo Kim and Clara Lee, made the announcement in a long and emotional post on Instagram. “We’d be lying if we said we weren’t heartbroken. As any restaurant owner who’s been in this situation knows, the last several weeks leading up to this decision is particularly soul crushing,” Lee wrote in the post.
Eater
This Historic Bay Area Restaurant Is Hosting Its Third Annual Ube Baking Competition
Bay Area ube fanatics and Halloween enthusiasts rejoice: an annual baking competition returns to one of the Bay’s oldest restaurants this weekend. That’s thanks to 7 Mile House’s owner Vanessa Garcia, the eighth owner of the Brisbane shop and restaurant that was built way back in 1889 (before that, it was a toll gate). Garcia is proud of her Filipino heritage, so when she started the Ube BakeOff in 2019, it was as a way to celebrate October’s Filipino Heritage Month. Now the contest is in its third year, running from October 12 to 17, with customers flocking to the historic restaurant to sample ube treats. “Even before the ube craze we decided to hold a contest where we ask home bakers to compete,” Garcia says, “We’re just really happy we can help people with the 7 Mile audience. And the bakers are really good.”
hoodline.com
Plans submitted for a massive residential tower that would become Oakland’s tallest building
A new building proposed for downtown Oakland will be the city’s tallest building if it gets built. Town Tower is a proposed 46-story building at 325 22nd Street that would contain 596 housing units, according to city planning documents first obtained by Bay Area News Group. It would sit at the corner of 22nd Street and Kaiser Plaza, just a few blocks from Lake Merritt and the 19th Street BART Station. If built, Town Tower would stand 487 feet tall. Currently, the tallest building in Oakland is the 28-story Ordway Building, completed in 1970, which is 404 feet tall and sits directly next door to this site.
This Colorful Beach Town In California Is So Charming & It’s Unlike Any Other Hidden Gem
Capitola Beach is located in a sunny seaside town just outside of Santa Cruz, CA. This colorful destination is a hidden gem that feels like traveling the European coast without ever having to step foot on a plane. Known as one of the oldest vacation areas on the Pacific Coast,...
'Birdseed Lady' speaks out on excessive piles of seeds dumped around SF neighborhood
"I am not denying that I had birdseed. But I'm denying that I had done it recently," said Chevarria. "I'm a very compassionate woman. I love animals. I love nature."
7x7.com
25 Fun Things to Do This Week (10.17.22)
Put your gas rebate to good use and hit the town. This week is a foodie’s paradise with the kick-off of Eat Drink SF plus restaurant week, a free screening of The Best Chef in the World, a special Osito x Little Fish Co. collaboration dinner, and boozy brunch at Aziza.
Toys ‘R’ Us comes back to the Bay Area
If you've been missing Toys "R" Us, you are in luck, as Macy's stores across the Bay Area will be debuting new shops in San Francisco and San Jose on Saturday, according to a press release from Macy's.
theatlasheart.com
Best Sushi in San Francisco: 21 Spots for Mouthwatering Rolls, Sashimi, and Omakase
Find out where to go for perfectly knifed nigiri, elegantly sliced sashimi, and thoughtfully curated omakase in San Francisco. Good sushi spots have never been hard to find in San Francisco, which has a long history of Japanese immigration. But in recent years, several high-end restaurants have also popped up...
