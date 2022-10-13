One of Los Angeles’ favorite pop-ups is coming to the Bay Area with events on October 16, 18, and 20. Co-founder Elizabeth Heitner started Malli about two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic started and her now-business partner (and romantic partner) Nestor Silva has joined her in the endeavor. The two serve Mexican- and Jewish-inspired food and will take over at Bay Area kitchens including Octavia, Slug, and Habibi Bar through the third week of October. The pop-up just finished a tour through New York, too, where Heitner grew up. Heitner is a New York Jew, as she calls it, and Nestor is a Los Angeles Mexican with an Argentinian father. “We keep up with this Jewish-inspired Mexican idea because I was obsessed with making babka,” Heitner says. “I was like, ‘What if we made Mexican chocolate babka?’ And we thought, ‘Where else can we take this?’”

