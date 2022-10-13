ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Drops Out of Top 10 in Latest Coaches Poll

The Cowboys came back from Fort Worth with their first loss of the season. So it should be no surprise to see them take a hit in the polls. Oklahoma State dropped from 7th to 11th in the USA Today AFCA Coaches poll after a 43-40 double-overtime loss to then No. 15 TCU. The Horned Frogs jumped seven spots to No. 8 elbowing the Cowboys out of the ranking’s Top 10.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

PFB Podcast Ep. 484: Oklahoma State at TCU Recap

Carson Cunningham and Colby Powell recap OSU’s loss at TCU including what went wrong with the offense, the substitution ruling and more. You know what helps the show and helps us make more shows? When you rate us on Apple Podcasts or subscribe to our pod: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | SoundCloud.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Daily Bullets (Oct. 16): Cowboys’ Win Streak Ends in Fort Worth

Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. The Cowboys came up short in Fort Worth, suffering their first wart of 2022. Let’s dive into the loss and other bullet points for OSU and otherwise. OSU Bullets. • As always, Marshall’s...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 43-40 Overtime Loss to TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — With as wild as the Big 12 has been this season, it seemed unlikely the Cowboys would get out of things unscathed, but the way Oklahoma State’s loss came Saturday is going to sting. Oklahoma State fell to TCU 43-40 in Amon G. Carter...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Game Recap: OSU Falls to TCU 43-40 in Double-Overtime

It took two overtime periods, several head-scratching special teams plays and a complete teardown of the substitution rules, but we’re down to one unbeaten team in the Big 12. No. 8 Oklahoma State fell to No. 13 TCU 43-40 in double-overtime in Fort Worth on Saturday. The Cowboys (5-1,...
FORT WORTH, TX
pistolsfiringblog.com

Live Blog: TCU Rallies to Topple OSU in Double Overtime

Oklahoma State led by 17 points on the road in Fort Worth, but the Cowboys offense crumbled late as TCU rallied in the second half and to force overtime (and eventually a double overtime) before winning 43-40. Here are the live updates from the game in reverse chronological order. LIVE...
FORT WORTH, TX
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Dons Black-White-Black Uniform Combo at TCU

A week after debuting a brand new uniform combination, Oklahoma State will go with a classic road look. For their Top 15 matchup at TCU, the Cowboys will wear a black-white-black uniform combination, crowned with a “full Pete” Pistol Pete helmet with black facemask. This is the 11th...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

PFB Picks: Laying Out Our Predictions for OSU’s Tilt with TCU

With wins beginning to stack and the stakes steadily ratcheting up, the biggest game for Oklahoma State moving forward is its next one — and that goes down Saturday in Fort Worth, America. The No. 8 Cowboys head to Texas to take on No. 13 TCU in what figures...
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Garth Brooks coming to Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music legend Garth Brooks is heading back to Oklahoma State University. Brooks, alumnus of OSU, will be kicking off a new conversational mentorship series for students called “Industry Insights.”. Students can attend the event on Oct. 25 at the McKnight Center for the Performing...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Live Updates: Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma

Severe storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro area after 10 p.m. Saturday, bringing strong winds and some hail. The storms pushed off to the south and east by 11. (UPDATE 12:01 a.m.) Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Caddo and Comanche counties until 12:45 a.m. (UPDATE 11:33 p.m.) A severe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Stay Overnight at Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Bed & Breakfast

If you're feeling a little daring you could always book an overnight stay at this haunted Oklahoma bed and breakfast, the Stone Lion Inn in Guthrie, OK. It sounds like the perfect paranormal staycation destination. It's been called one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal, book a stay.
GUTHRIE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away

TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
TULSA, OK

