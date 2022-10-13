The Cowboys came back from Fort Worth with their first loss of the season. So it should be no surprise to see them take a hit in the polls. Oklahoma State dropped from 7th to 11th in the USA Today AFCA Coaches poll after a 43-40 double-overtime loss to then No. 15 TCU. The Horned Frogs jumped seven spots to No. 8 elbowing the Cowboys out of the ranking’s Top 10.

