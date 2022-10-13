Read full article on original website
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Drops Out of Top 10 in Latest Coaches Poll
The Cowboys came back from Fort Worth with their first loss of the season. So it should be no surprise to see them take a hit in the polls. Oklahoma State dropped from 7th to 11th in the USA Today AFCA Coaches poll after a 43-40 double-overtime loss to then No. 15 TCU. The Horned Frogs jumped seven spots to No. 8 elbowing the Cowboys out of the ranking’s Top 10.
pistolsfiringblog.com
PFB Podcast Ep. 484: Oklahoma State at TCU Recap
Carson Cunningham and Colby Powell recap OSU’s loss at TCU including what went wrong with the offense, the substitution ruling and more. You know what helps the show and helps us make more shows? When you rate us on Apple Podcasts or subscribe to our pod: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | SoundCloud.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Oct. 16): Cowboys’ Win Streak Ends in Fort Worth
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. The Cowboys came up short in Fort Worth, suffering their first wart of 2022. Let’s dive into the loss and other bullet points for OSU and otherwise. OSU Bullets. • As always, Marshall’s...
pistolsfiringblog.com
10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 43-40 Overtime Loss to TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas — With as wild as the Big 12 has been this season, it seemed unlikely the Cowboys would get out of things unscathed, but the way Oklahoma State’s loss came Saturday is going to sting. Oklahoma State fell to TCU 43-40 in Amon G. Carter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said after Oklahoma State’s Loss to TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas — For the first time this season, Mike Gundy had to meet with reporters after a loss. Oklahoma State fell to TCU 43-40 on Saturday in Amon G. Carter Stadium. Here is everything Gundy said after the game. Opening statement. “Well, that one wasn’t as much...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Game Recap: OSU Falls to TCU 43-40 in Double-Overtime
It took two overtime periods, several head-scratching special teams plays and a complete teardown of the substitution rules, but we’re down to one unbeaten team in the Big 12. No. 8 Oklahoma State fell to No. 13 TCU 43-40 in double-overtime in Fort Worth on Saturday. The Cowboys (5-1,...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Live Blog: TCU Rallies to Topple OSU in Double Overtime
Oklahoma State led by 17 points on the road in Fort Worth, but the Cowboys offense crumbled late as TCU rallied in the second half and to force overtime (and eventually a double overtime) before winning 43-40. Here are the live updates from the game in reverse chronological order. LIVE...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: OSU Coaches, Players Discuss Cowboys’ Loss against TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Oklahoma State football team fell to TCU 43-40 on Saturday in Amon G. Carter Stadium. After the game, Mike Gundy, Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason, Spencer Sanders, Mason Cobb and John Paul Richardson met with reporters to discuss the game.
RELATED PEOPLE
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Dons Black-White-Black Uniform Combo at TCU
A week after debuting a brand new uniform combination, Oklahoma State will go with a classic road look. For their Top 15 matchup at TCU, the Cowboys will wear a black-white-black uniform combination, crowned with a “full Pete” Pistol Pete helmet with black facemask. This is the 11th...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Injury Report: Spencer Sanders Expected to Play Amid Injury Rumors, Wilson, Bray Out
FORT WORTH, Texas — Rumors swirled through social media Saturday morning that the Cowboys could be without starting quarterback Spencer Sanders because of injury — that appears to not be the case. Sanders is expected to play when Oklahoma State faces TCU at 2:30 p.m. in Amon G....
pistolsfiringblog.com
PFB Picks: Laying Out Our Predictions for OSU’s Tilt with TCU
With wins beginning to stack and the stakes steadily ratcheting up, the biggest game for Oklahoma State moving forward is its next one — and that goes down Saturday in Fort Worth, America. The No. 8 Cowboys head to Texas to take on No. 13 TCU in what figures...
Garth Brooks coming to Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music legend Garth Brooks is heading back to Oklahoma State University. Brooks, alumnus of OSU, will be kicking off a new conversational mentorship series for students called “Industry Insights.”. Students can attend the event on Oct. 25 at the McKnight Center for the Performing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blackchronicle.com
Another Texas, Oklahoma Cold Snap Has Arrived, But It Won’t Be As Awful As Last February’s Record-Smasher
A spherical of snow, sleet, freezing rain and chilly will affect the Southern Plains. Cold climate after the storm will linger into a minimum of early subsequent week. This wintry siege will not be near the magnitude of the historic chilly wave final February. Snow, ice, and a blast of...
News On 6
Live Updates: Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma
Severe storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro area after 10 p.m. Saturday, bringing strong winds and some hail. The storms pushed off to the south and east by 11. (UPDATE 12:01 a.m.) Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Caddo and Comanche counties until 12:45 a.m. (UPDATE 11:33 p.m.) A severe...
How to avoid dangerous crashes as deer season begins in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — With more deer out and about as deer season gets underway in Oklahoma, law enforcement agencies say the number deer vs. car crashes they respond to are on the rise, and they have some tips to help keep them to a minimum. Tulsa police told FOX23...
KOCO
Reunion held before Oklahoma’s first Islamic school and mosque is torn down
OKLAHOMA CITY — Former students gathered over the weekend for a reunion before the first Islamic school and mosque in Oklahoma is torn down. The Mu'min Academy was founded in the 1960s. The academy's reunion in northwest Oklahoma City included former students and teachers remembering some of their favorite times there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stay Overnight at Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Bed & Breakfast
If you're feeling a little daring you could always book an overnight stay at this haunted Oklahoma bed and breakfast, the Stone Lion Inn in Guthrie, OK. It sounds like the perfect paranormal staycation destination. It's been called one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal, book a stay.
Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
100-year-old time capsule from Masonic Temple opened in OKC
A mystery in Oklahoma City has finally been solved.
KTUL
'They're being secretive': UCO students react to impending program, major evaluations
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Classes at the University of Central Oklahoma could soon look very different. It all depends on how program evaluations go next week. A staff member, who wants to remain anonymous, sent Fox 25 an email from school leaders. The email says there could be plans to combine, or remove certain programs and majors:
Comments / 0