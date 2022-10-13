All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When you have adult acne, it’s easy to feel alone, as if you’re the only one getting breakouts past the age of 18. However, anywhere between 12% and 22% of women ages 26 through 44 experience acne, and that number is increasing by the day (on the other hand, only around 3% of adult men experience the condition). In our Acne Diaries series, we’re asking influential women who happen to have acne about their relationship with their skin and the products they use to keep it happy. Next up: TikTok comedian and social media personality Tefi Pessoa.

