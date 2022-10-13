Read full article on original website
Tefi Pessoa Is a Recovering Pimple Picker
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When you have adult acne, it’s easy to feel alone, as if you’re the only one getting breakouts past the age of 18. However, anywhere between 12% and 22% of women ages 26 through 44 experience acne, and that number is increasing by the day (on the other hand, only around 3% of adult men experience the condition). In our Acne Diaries series, we’re asking influential women who happen to have acne about their relationship with their skin and the products they use to keep it happy. Next up: TikTok comedian and social media personality Tefi Pessoa.
Emily Ratajkowski Wore Her Most Daring Dress to Date
After modeling at New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
Shag Bangs Are the Cool-Girl Shortcut to Volume and Texture
We love a fringe when autumn rolls around. In addition to providing an extra layer of insulation for your forehead, it can add serious personality. Our favorite rendition for 2022? Shag bangs. The name is appropriate on two counts. First, it blends two of the biggest hair trends for fall:...
Jennifer Lopez’s Hairstylist Just Shared the Easiest Shortcut to a Voluminous Ponytail
When it comes to hair, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Dua Lipa all have a secret weapon. His name? Chris Appleton. The Brit-born, LA-based stylist is the talent behind some of the celebs' most iconic looks—from Kardashian's bleached blonde Met Gala switch-up to J.Lo's halftime blow-dry at the Super Bowl.
This Is What Kate Middleton Wears to Make Cocktails
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Royal-tour dressing involves a complex fashion formula, as Kate Middleton understands all too well. Diplomatic nods must be considered, functionality is key on long days with multiple appointments, and state heads must look approachable while retaining an air of the utmost professionalism. Ireland-bound on Thursday, October 6, the Princess of Wales had myriad factors to consider in addition to these central tenets.
Kate Middleton Connected With New Mums About Baby-Name Pressure
Kate Middleton—Princess of Wales if you're nasty—empathizes with new and expecting parents who are feeling the baby-name pressure. While on a visit to the maternity ward at the Royal Surrey County Hospital on Wednesday, October 5, the princess found at least one way she could relate to the parents she spoke with: the difficulty of choosing just the right baby name that makes everybody happy. Of course, in Kate's case, she was trying to please the whole world, not just her parents and in-laws, when naming her kids.
Emma Watson’s Major Hair Chop Made Its Red-Carpet Debut
Emma Watson has finally debuted her pixie cut on the red carpet. On October 13, Watson attended the Prada Paradoxe Fragrance Launch Party in London with the crop, which was a short fringe styled to the side with the rest of her hair slightly tousled. She highlighted her hairdo with a pair of black hoop earrings, cat eye makeup, a warm pink blush, and matching lipstick.
Kate Middleton Wore a Vintage Chanel Blazer From the ’90s
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, made a foray into the world of vintage earlier this year, opting for a series of preloved pieces while touring the Caribbean in March. But today the royal stepped out in what is arguably her best vintage look to date, in the form of a Chanel tweed jacket in cobalt blue that dates back to 1995.
Anne Hathaway Explained How She Accidentally Re-Created That Devil Wears Prada Scene
Andy Sachs famously steps away from the fashion world at the end of The Devil Wears Prada, but Anne Hathaway has embraced her role as a style star, and she was happy to revive the character for a night, even if it was by accident. Talking to Savannah Guthrie on...
Kim Kardashian Matches Her Metallic Dress to Her Metallic Chair
It appears that Kim Kardashian is taking themed dressing to new levels by matching her recent look to furniture. Her mind. On Instagram, Kardashian posted to the grid two photos of her silver, spacesuit-inspired gown. The third photo in the carousel is of a silver, apparently spaceship-inspired chair that, actually, matches the look to perfection. Kardashian captioned the post with only an alien head emoji.
House of the Dragon Fans Are Thirsting Over the Way Emma D’Arcy Describes Their Favorite Cocktail
If you're looking for the drink to serve at your next House of the Dragon watch party, you've come to the right place. While the citizens of Westeros tend to imbibe beer, wine, and the occasional milk of the poppy, it's an Italian cocktail that has the fandom thirsty this week, thanks to star Emma D'Arcy's recommendation.
Katie Holmes Proves a Black Slip Is Always the Right Choice
Day to day, Katie Holmes lives in baggy jeans and cozy knits, but night time is when her style really comes into its own. Channelling the spirit of slip dress fanatic Kate Moss, she attended a Bulgari event in an LBD with skinny spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline. To...
Lily Collins’s French-Girl-Inspired Topknot Is the Perfect Evening Updo
Lily Collins is a real person, and Emily Cooper is a fictional character—we know this. But when it comes to style and beauty notes, the instances when Cooper, an avatar for flamboyant fashion, influences Collins’s real-world aesthetic are typically worthy of note. Case in point: a French-girl-inspired topknot that exudes evening-out romance.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Showed Off Her Baby Bump and Revealed Her Fast Food Cravings
Kaley Cuoco is pregnant! The star of The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant announced that she is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey (you might recognize him from Ozark). The couple dropped the news on the evening of Tuesday, October 11. Now that the news is out there, Cuoco is sharing it all on her Instagram Stories, including her battle with morning sickness.
Khloé Kardashian Revealed Her Recent Face Bandage Is Due to a Tumor Removal
Khloé Kardashian shared a scary but helpful health update on Tuesday, October 11. After appearing in public wearing a bandage on her cheek recently, the Good American founder decided it was time to reveal the procedure she'd had: the removal of a tumor. Thankfully, her prognosis is good, and she isn't letting any bandage slow her style down.
Kylie Jenner Is Halloween Ready
Halloween is still a few weeks away, but Kylie Jenner is already in the holiday mood. The beauty mogul announced a surprising new Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Batman, which is launching on October 19. Kylie took to Instagram to share the news and posted pictures of herself dressed in a...
Growing Up With ‘Almond Mom’
Warning: This article includes discussion of eating disorders, diet culture, and weight stigma. If you or someone you know is struggling, please contact NEDA. Did you grow up with an almond mom? It's a question many women and girls asked themselves earlier this week, after clips of Yolanda Hadid—also known as Gigi and Bella Hadid's mother—went viral on social media.
Karl Lagerfeld Is Getting Into Roller Skates
QUAD SQUAD: Karl Lagerfeld has hooked up with Australian skate firm Impala to create a futuristic-looking version of the latter’s quad roller skates. The Karl Lagerfeld x Impala skates are made with a holographic version of the KL monogram, and come with a detachable ankle bag that can be used to shelter credit cards and keys. Black hardware and black glitter wheels heighten the sleek, dressy allure of the roller footwear — distinct from the retro look of many Impala skates.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap...
Slowear Teams With Sebago on Penny Loafers Capsule
Slowear is further dipping its toe into the footwear category, unveiling a partnership with storied shoemaker Sebago. Focused on Sebago’s signature Classic Dan penny loafers, the capsule collection comprises two iterations of the style.More from WWDLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule Collection The hero piece, a brown patent version crafted from shell cordovan leather, known for its durability, is flanked by a grainy black style. Retailing at 640 euros and 240 euros, respectively, they are available exclusively at Slowear’s stores and at the brand’s e-commerce site. The menswear-focused company runs an international retail network and is parent to Incotex casual pants; Zanone high-end knitwear; Glanshirt casual shirts; Montedoro outerwear, and Officina Slowear accessories and footwear. As reported earlier this year, the company opened its third U.S. retail outpost, and first in New York, in the NoHo section. Footwear specialist Sebago is part of the BasicNet stable, which also includes K-Way, Kappa and Superga, among others. The brand has forged ties with several labels including C.P. Company, Baracuta and Milan retailer One Block Down, making co-branded capsules an integral part of its strategy.
Beyoncé Says She 100% Did Not Stiff Her Fashion Designer
Artist and fashion designer Nusi Quero became the latest person to accuse Beyoncé of some kind of thievery and/or underhandedness in regard to Renaissance. But before anyone comes to any conclusions, you should know that Bey's team has already responded and they come bearing receipts. In since deleted Instagram...
