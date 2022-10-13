Read full article on original website
Related
kjrh.com
'Families have lost everything:' Dire need for baby formula, other baby supplies in areas devastated by Ian
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian’s impacts continue to be felt across Florida. “Families have lost everything,” said Cathy Timuta, CEO of the Florida Association of Healthy Start Coalitions. The need for supplies grows every day for the hardest-hit communities. Families with infants are in an especially...
kjrh.com
Strong to Severe Storms this Evening
TULSA, Okla. — **Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11pm tonight for southeast Oklahoma**. We'll see isolated strong to severe storms across the south this evening. Then more showers and storms form north and sweep across all of eastern Oklahoma overnight. The low drops to 56°. NE winds 5-15 mph.
Comments / 0