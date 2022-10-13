ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong to Severe Storms this Evening

TULSA, Okla. — **Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11pm tonight for southeast Oklahoma**. We'll see isolated strong to severe storms across the south this evening. Then more showers and storms form north and sweep across all of eastern Oklahoma overnight. The low drops to 56°. NE winds 5-15 mph.
