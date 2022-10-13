(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Raya. - Adoption Fee: $10 through October 31st thanks to our “Fall in Love” adoption promo!. Meet Raya! Raya is an absolutely gorgeous girl who can’t wait to meet her new family. A patient environment with respectful and compassionate humans would be best for this shy sweetheart. Raya is not the biggest fan of other dogs and would do best as the only dog in a small household. Everyone in the home is required to come and meet her in person if you are interested in making her a part of your family. If you give Raya the time and space that she needs to adjust to her new surroundings, her goofy side will shine! Raya loves zooming around in the yard and playing with any toys she can get her paws on! If you think Raya is the right pup for you, visit our Oceanside campus today!

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO