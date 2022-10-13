Read full article on original website
Opioids: San Diego's quiet addiction - an ABC 10News special
From pills in our medicine cabinet to heroin to fentynal, overdoses of these drugs have been increasing around San Diego. We see the stories. But might think this doesn’t affect us. But opioids are San Diego’s quiet addiction. A crisis that’s hitting people from all walks of life in our county.
Pet of the Week: Raya
(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Raya. - Adoption Fee: $10 through October 31st thanks to our “Fall in Love” adoption promo!. Meet Raya! Raya is an absolutely gorgeous girl who can’t wait to meet her new family. A patient environment with respectful and compassionate humans would be best for this shy sweetheart. Raya is not the biggest fan of other dogs and would do best as the only dog in a small household. Everyone in the home is required to come and meet her in person if you are interested in making her a part of your family. If you give Raya the time and space that she needs to adjust to her new surroundings, her goofy side will shine! Raya loves zooming around in the yard and playing with any toys she can get her paws on! If you think Raya is the right pup for you, visit our Oceanside campus today!
County Health renews call for COVID vaccinations as flu season ramps up
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — As flu season begins to hit the San Diego region, county public health officials once again encouraged all residents to get vaccinated for influenza and COVID-19, preferably at the same time. Respiratory illnesses historically increase during fall and winter as many people move activities and...
UPDATE: 3rd bounty hunter charged in National City case arrested in Riverside
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) - An alleged bounty hunter accused of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a National City home earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on assault charges that also stem from his work as a bounty hunter. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by...
San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 14, 2022: Cooler with rain & thunderstorms this weekend
Thick marine layer clouds will bring sprinkles to patchy drizzle today but the chance for organized showers and thunderstorms are not likely today. Light rain will be possible during the Padres playoff game tonight with temperatures between 66 to 68 degrees, Go Padres!. The cut-off low that has been parked...
