Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Sunny Sunday throughout Utah
Sunny and beautiful the next several days. Highs in the low to mid-70s and lows in the low to mid-40s. Sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the low to mid-80s and lows in the mid-50s. Long Range Forecast. A chance for showers, wind, and colder weather next weekend.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Soak up the sunshine today and through the weekend!
It's been a beautiful week across the Beehive state, and this continues for your Friday. You can expect pretty sunshine this afternoon as we climb back to the low to mid-70s across the Wasatch Front. St. George peaks at 87. High pressure is still in control and it's going to...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
If you have a sweet tooth -- you need to see the Sugar Artists Show of Utah
Sugar Artists Show of Utah provides the opportunity for sugar artists to expand and perfect their skills through competition, instruction, and networking with artists from around the world. Competitors create sugar pieces matched to the annual theme. This year's theme is "Around the World". The show is judged and shared...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Nightmare on 13th is two Halloween attractions in one location
Nightmare on 13th is Utah's Legendary Haunted Attraction. Nightmare Courtyard has 13 different themes filled with monsters. If that doesn’t scare you, check out the all-new second attraction, Institute of Terror! It’s pure madness!. There's even a "less scary" spook alley just for kids, that's the one Morgan...
