Photo Gallery: Guardians beat Yankees in Game 3 of ALDS series
The Cleveland Guardians faced off against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field for Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday.
They did it again! The Guardians! SpongeBob! Take that New York! – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Confession time: I thought it was over. Bottom of the ninth inning, the Yankees had a 5-3 lead over Cleveland. The Guardians’ first two hitters were Luke Maile and Myles Straw. The bottom of the batting order.
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
Cleveland Animal Protective League Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
$1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the winning ticket was sold
LYNDHURST, Ohio — One lucky Ohio resident is waking up a millionaire after Saturday night's Powerball drawing on Oct. 15, 2022. Ohio Lottery officials say a $1 million Powerball lottery ticket was sold in Lyndhurst at the Corner Market. The lucky winner matched 5/5 numbers correctly. Even if you...
Man’s life saved at Muni Lot: ‘Just what I do’
"He was just standing there and all of the sudden he just fell, his head hit the ground, we could hear his head hit.”
20 cats impacted by Hurricane Ian available for adoption at Cleveland APL
The Cleveland APL is looking for homes for 20 cats who made the journey up from Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through and destroyed parts of the Sunshine State.
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
Garfield Heights, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cleveland.com Top 25: How the top area high school football teams fared in Week 9, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 9. Archbishop Hoban (9-0) remained undefeated for next week’s clash with No. 2 St. Edward. Lamar Sperling rushed for three touchdowns and Peyton Cook caught two touchdown passes. The Knights...
Cuyahoga Falls, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
cleveland19.com
Ray’s Sausage celebrates 7 decades in business despite once hitting a hard PR patch
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ray’s Sausage has been an institution on Cleveland’s east side for decades, but about 10 years ago, a foul odor was thought to be coming from its sausage factory, It turns out the stench was coming from next door where serial killer Anthony Sowell buried the bodies of his 11 innocent victims.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Wintry-mix makes first appearance in 8-day forecast
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A mix of sun and clouds with only a small chance to run into a brief (lake) shower the rest of the day. Highs at or just below 60. Much colder by Friday morning with temperatures in the 30s. There’s the chance of patch frost in communities well away from the lake. Sunshine returns tomorrow with temperatures near or at 60.
UPDATE: Missing endangered Akron man found
A missing Akron man whom police said was endangered has been found.
Frost advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday night
A frost advisory has been issued for Ashtabula, Portage, Trumbull and Geauga counties on Saturday starting at 11 p.m. until Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kristi & family get training tips for ‘Rocky’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kristi Capel recently added a new member to the family named “Rocky” and while life with the puppy is going well, Kristi and her husband Hal are hungry for some helpful training tips. Jennifer Topalian is the owner of ‘The Grateful Dog‘ and she spent some time with the family to offer advice on potty training, nipping, discipline and more. To learn more about The Grateful Dog click here.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Wintry mix in the forecast? Here’s when to expect it
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The system that brought us all the rainfall last night is moving out of the region. Here is a look at some of the rainfall totals from Wednesday night into Thursday morning:. Much colder tonight into early tomorrow morning with the chance for some patchy frost....
Akron Police find 73-year-old man
Akron Police found a missing 73-year-old man safe in Hinckley, Ohio, just after 3 p.m. this afternoon, according to Lieutenant Michael A. Miller.
cleveland19.com
Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
