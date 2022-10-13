Read full article on original website
Brown updates status of Woods, Donaldson, O'Laughlin and others
West Virginia welcomes cornerback Charles Woods, running back CJ Donaldson and a young defensive lineman back to practice this week but has lost a veteran starter on offense, head coach Neal Brown said at his weekly news conference Tuesday. "Mike O'Laughlin, unfortunately, will be out for the year," Brown said....
ESPN FPI: What Games ESPN Thinks WVU Will Win And Lose To
Morgantown, West Virginia — The first half of this season has been rough for the team and the fans alike. Starting out 0-2 (0-1), winning two straight, getting blown out by Texas, then winning a MUST-WIN game against the defending Conference Champions, Baylor. To say the least, West Virginia has had a roller coaster of a season with its ups and its downs.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just as Thursday night's football meeting with Baylor turned o…
West Virginia - Texas Tech TV and Kickoff Announced
West Virginia and Texas Tech will square off under the lights
Louisville vs Pittsburgh: Depth Chart Comparison
Louisville (3-3, 1-3) hosts Pittsburgh (4-2, 1-1) for an ACC contest on Saturday at 8pm. Louisville is currently a 1.5-point favorite. Utilizing the 247Sports Composite prospect rankings, the two depth charts also include the recruit rating that each received during their recruiting process. By average, Louisville's roster has an average rating of 85.32, a number that sits at No. 11 among ACC teams and No. 60 nationally. Pittsburgh's average prospect rating is 86.17 which ranks 8th in the ACC and No. 46 nationally.
West Virginia Projected to Play Bowl Game in Myrtle Beach
Morgantown, West Virginia – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is a very popular vacation destination for West Virginians, and soon, the Mountaineers could travel south for a bowl game there. Action Network released their updated bowl projections today and the West Virginia Mountaineers are currently projected to play in the...
Senior Transfer Erik Stevenson Ignites Fire in New Team
Senior transfer Erik Stevenson hasn’t taken long to get acclimated to West Virginia basketball, and he’s already making his mark on the team. “It’s been a great transition. Obviously you guys know I’ve had to transition a lot in my college career, so they're making it easy to transition here and make it feel like home. They let me come in right away and insert my personality on the team and it’s just been a great fit, great transition, and we’ve had a great summer,” said Stevenson.
The Case for West Virginia’s Next Director of Athletics
Morgantown, West Virginia – What we’ve learned very clearly over the past several seasons of West Virginia sports is that Shane Lyons ain’t it. Lyons, who has been the director of athletics at West Virginia University since 2015, has made decisions that have put the athletic department in quite a bind.
5th Quarter: Week 8 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 8 is done and away! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:. Philip Barbour - River (OH)
Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
10 best Italian restaurants near Clarksburg, West Virginia, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, these are the best Italian restaurants in the Clarksburg area.
Kohl’s announces opening date for new West Virginia location
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of the Westover and Morgantown area will soon have another place to shop as Kohl’s has announced that their new store in Monongalia County will officially open its doors to the public on Friday, November 4th. The 35,000-square-foot store will offer self-returns...
Hazel’s House of Hope starting to fill-up in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Despite the pandemic and a severe storm, Hazel’s House of Hope on Scott Avenue in Morgantown is now evolving into the social service hub originally envisioned by members of the local leaders. The center is managed by Morgantown Community Resources (MCR), board member Ron Justice...
Groundbreaking ceremony set for Menards in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After several years of delays due to COVID and supply chain issues, the long-promised Menards is about to become reality. Although a permit has yet to be filed, plenty of activity has taken place in recent days to let you know it is going to happen.
Man killed in Preston County, West Virginia motorcycle accident identified
The West Virginia State Police Monday released the identity of the man who died after a motorcycle crash in Preston County on Friday.
Unseasonable cold air fuels first snow of the season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another nice day, but the comfortable temperatures come to an abrupt halt tonight. A dry cold front crossing overnight will usher in a strong flow of cold air from the northwest, keeping tomorrow’s high temperatures from getting above the mid-50s. Winds are also expected to be picking up, sustained at about 10-15mph but gusting to 25-30mph. Clouds will dominate the sky Monday, but continued NWerly flow will bring in moisture from the Great Lakes to begin snowfall Tuesday morning, just in time to make for a slick morning commute. Precipitation continues through the day but scattered, and as temperatures rise to the mid-40s in the lowlands, snow in those areas changes to a rain/snow mix, or rain entirely. However, the higher terrain stays cold enough to maintain snowfall. This scattered activity continues through Tuesday night, and overnight as temperatures fall again, precip everywhere transitions back to snow. This will then affect the Wednesday morning commute, then the snow tapers off through the remainder of the morning, likely gone by the afternoon. For accumulation, highest elevations are looking at about half an inch to an inch, and the further down the mountains you go, the lower that total will be, all the way down to just a dusting.
Crews ready for the first possible snowflakes of the season in WV
(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average...
DOH: Maintenance crews ready for first snow of the season
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Maintenance crews from the West Virginia Division of Highways in counties across north-central West Virginia are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average of 86...
West Virginia midterm elections: What to know about voting in Mon County
Election season is here, and West Virginians will soon cast their ballots for a number of county, state and federal offices, as well as four proposed amendments to the state constitution. Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the voter registration deadline in West Virginia to participate in the 2022 midterm elections. Early...
Four injured in Belmont County crash
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that four people were taken to the hospital after an accident Saturday evening. A single-vehicle crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Route 40 just off of Exit 215. First responders from Cumberland Trail, Neffs and Barton all responded to the scene. Details […]
