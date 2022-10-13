ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

2022 Wildcat Hall of Honor Inductees

Four former Sulphur Springs athletic greats will be inducted into the SSHS Hall of Honor in a pre-game ceremony on Friday, Oct. 21. Quan Johnson, a district basketball MVP who graduated in 1990; Torio Kelly, a record-setting running back in the Class of 1996; Maegan Bell Nix, a 2003 graduate who was a two-sport MVP; and Colby Suggs, a 2010 graduate who was an All-State pitcher and won a state championship in football, will be the latest Wildcats to be honored with a Hall of Honor plaque.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Former Sulphur Springs athletes honored for accomplishments

Four former Sulphur Springs athletic greats will be inducted into the SSHS Hall of Honor in a pregame ceremony on Friday, Oct. 21. Quan Johnson, a district basketball MVP who graduated in 1990; Torio Kelly, a record-setting running back in the Class of 1996; Maegan Bell Nix, a 2003 graduate who was a two-sport MVP; and Colby Suggs, a 2010 graduate who was an All-State pitcher and won a state championship in football, will be the latest Wildcats to be honored with a Hall of Honor plaque. A public reception will be held for the inductees at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in the SSHS Multipurpose Building, followed by an on-field induction at 7 p.m. at Prim Stadium before the Wildcats host Paris for a district football game. Friends, family and supporters are invited to attend the reception.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
austincountynewsonline.com

Promising Start Unable To Carry Blinn Past Tyler In SWJCFC Matchup

The Buccaneers are now 3-4 overall and 1-4 in the SWJCFC. Blinn had a promising start to Saturday’s tilt, opening the game with a long drive that culminated in a 7-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Brock Bolfing to sophomore wide receiver Canen Adrian. However, Tyler erased its 7-0 deficit with 35 unanswered points, starting with a touchdown on the subsequent kickoff following the Bucs’ score.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Tyler, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Gorman, TX
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas College#East Texas#Jarvis Christian College#Marucci Elite East
KLTV

E-Sports video gaming lab opens at Jarvis Christian University

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - The future in video gaming and competition has opened up a wave of possibilities for students at an East Texas university. Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday for their new e-sports video gaming laboratory. Donations of new equipment came from Sony, Rig Gaming and Gamestop.
HAWKINS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Meet your 2022 Rose Queen, Molly Louise Berry

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year, the rose capital comes together to host the Texas Rose Festival, a point of pride for Tyler. At the center of the festivities is the queen, a sought-after position that serves as a sort of focal point for the three-day event. The 2022 Rose Queen is 21-year-old Molly Louise […]
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

The latest photos from the 2022 Texas Rose Festival Parade

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK is bringing you the latest Rose Festival Parade coverage from the streets of Tyler. The theme for the festival this year is Empires of Enchantment, and over 100 entries were submitted to the parade this year. In addition to streaming the parade live, below is a gallery of photos from the 2022 Texas Rose Festival Parade.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
KETK / FOX51 News

The Coronation of Texas Rose Queen 2022 Molly Berry

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The 89th Annual Texas Rose Festival Coronation took place on Friday afternoon as the royal court welcomed their new Rose Queen Molly Louise Berry. “I love whenever they choose the music that ties into each dress. I love when the orchestra comes too,” said Ellie Walker, Princess of Texas Rose Festival […]
TYLER, TX
The Tyler Loop

TISD Proposes Revising Textbook Selection Policy

Proposed policy revisions for Tyler Independent School District reflect how educators can teach or discuss racism in American history and current events as prescribed by a new state law. The proposed policy eliminates broad selection criteria while directing staff members to select instructional materials consistent with the general educational goals...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Carson Bradley Hicks

Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas, where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Want to Make Someone Smile Today? Ten of the Very Best Florists in Tyler, TX

There's a reason that flowers are consistently are a favorite gift any time of year. After all, they are the epitome of beauty. They signify care, comfort, and of course are one of the loveliest ways to express our love for someone. That's true any time of year, of course. And since it is Rose Festival weekend in Tyler, TX, flowers are definitely on people's minds right now.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer ISD locks down schools after prank calls

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer ISD announced that they locked down elementary and intermediate school campuses on Friday after a series of calls, that were determined to be false, were made to the schools. According to officials, no one was ever in any danger at the schools but the buses are going to be a […]
GILMER, TX
enchantingtexas.com

17 Best Things to do in Marshall, Texas

Marshall is a historic city located in East Texas. Founded in 1841, Marshall is known for its beautiful downtown area, its antebellum architecture, as well as a thriving arts scene. Marshall, the county seat of Jefferson County, also has many interesting museums, great shops, and restaurants. Because of its location...
MARSHALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy