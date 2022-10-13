Read full article on original website
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two dumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
2022 Wildcat Hall of Honor Inductees
Four former Sulphur Springs athletic greats will be inducted into the SSHS Hall of Honor in a pre-game ceremony on Friday, Oct. 21. Quan Johnson, a district basketball MVP who graduated in 1990; Torio Kelly, a record-setting running back in the Class of 1996; Maegan Bell Nix, a 2003 graduate who was a two-sport MVP; and Colby Suggs, a 2010 graduate who was an All-State pitcher and won a state championship in football, will be the latest Wildcats to be honored with a Hall of Honor plaque.
ssnewstelegram.com
Former Sulphur Springs athletes honored for accomplishments
Four former Sulphur Springs athletic greats will be inducted into the SSHS Hall of Honor in a pregame ceremony on Friday, Oct. 21. Quan Johnson, a district basketball MVP who graduated in 1990; Torio Kelly, a record-setting running back in the Class of 1996; Maegan Bell Nix, a 2003 graduate who was a two-sport MVP; and Colby Suggs, a 2010 graduate who was an All-State pitcher and won a state championship in football, will be the latest Wildcats to be honored with a Hall of Honor plaque. A public reception will be held for the inductees at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in the SSHS Multipurpose Building, followed by an on-field induction at 7 p.m. at Prim Stadium before the Wildcats host Paris for a district football game. Friends, family and supporters are invited to attend the reception.
austincountynewsonline.com
Promising Start Unable To Carry Blinn Past Tyler In SWJCFC Matchup
The Buccaneers are now 3-4 overall and 1-4 in the SWJCFC. Blinn had a promising start to Saturday’s tilt, opening the game with a long drive that culminated in a 7-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Brock Bolfing to sophomore wide receiver Canen Adrian. However, Tyler erased its 7-0 deficit with 35 unanswered points, starting with a touchdown on the subsequent kickoff following the Bucs’ score.
cbs19.tv
East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Kilgore's Isaiah Ross
KILGORE, Texas — When any running back gets more than 100 rushing yards in a game, it's a success. But how about 343 yards? That's just what Kilgore Bulldogs RB Isaiah Ross did last Friday night against Lindale in a top 10 district matchup. To add to the unbelievable...
Chapel Hill stays undefeated in district play after home win over Lindale
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs are now 3-0 in district play and 5-2 on the season after getting a home win over Lindale on Friday night. The final score was: 79-45. Next week, Chapel Hill will head to Henderson, while Lindale will host Palestine.
A tribute to desegregation 53 years later: Gladewater Bears to honor the Weldon Bumblebees
GLADEWATER, Texas — It's a football game turned history lesson in Gladewater. For the first time, the Bears are set to honor the Weldon Bumblebees by wearing their jerseys. Weldon was the city's all Black high school football team before Gladewater ISD desegregated back in 1969. Head Coach Johnny...
KLTV
Jarvis Christian University holds fall festival, hall of fame luncheon
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A fundraiser is being held on the campus of Jarvis Christian University in conjunction with the iconic United Negro College Fund. The school is set for a big finish, with the help of former NBA star Spud Webb. In 1986, Webb beat out Michael Jordan and...
inforney.com
Troup student-athlete Cooper Reid continues to make progress in Houston rehabilitation center
Troup High School junior Cooper Reid, a football player who suffered a severe head injury in the school’s homecoming game, continues to make progress in a Houston rehabilitation center. Reid, who had been hospitalized since the injury on Sept. 9, was transferred to TIRR Memorial Hermann in Houston via...
KLTV
E-Sports video gaming lab opens at Jarvis Christian University
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - The future in video gaming and competition has opened up a wave of possibilities for students at an East Texas university. Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday for their new e-sports video gaming laboratory. Donations of new equipment came from Sony, Rig Gaming and Gamestop.
Meet your 2022 Rose Queen, Molly Louise Berry
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year, the rose capital comes together to host the Texas Rose Festival, a point of pride for Tyler. At the center of the festivities is the queen, a sought-after position that serves as a sort of focal point for the three-day event. The 2022 Rose Queen is 21-year-old Molly Louise […]
ketk.com
The latest photos from the 2022 Texas Rose Festival Parade
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK is bringing you the latest Rose Festival Parade coverage from the streets of Tyler. The theme for the festival this year is Empires of Enchantment, and over 100 entries were submitted to the parade this year. In addition to streaming the parade live, below is a gallery of photos from the 2022 Texas Rose Festival Parade.
East Texas native named Miss Black Texas set to compete for Miss Black USA
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — An East Texas woman has been named Miss Black Texas 2023 and will travel to Washington D.C. next year to compete for Miss Black USA. Aryana Bosh, 23, graduated from Jacksonville High School in 2017 before going on to Kilgore College where she served as a Ranger Ambassador and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa.
The Coronation of Texas Rose Queen 2022 Molly Berry
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The 89th Annual Texas Rose Festival Coronation took place on Friday afternoon as the royal court welcomed their new Rose Queen Molly Louise Berry. “I love whenever they choose the music that ties into each dress. I love when the orchestra comes too,” said Ellie Walker, Princess of Texas Rose Festival […]
TISD Proposes Revising Textbook Selection Policy
Proposed policy revisions for Tyler Independent School District reflect how educators can teach or discuss racism in American history and current events as prescribed by a new state law. The proposed policy eliminates broad selection criteria while directing staff members to select instructional materials consistent with the general educational goals...
Carson Bradley Hicks
Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas, where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
Want to Make Someone Smile Today? Ten of the Very Best Florists in Tyler, TX
There's a reason that flowers are consistently are a favorite gift any time of year. After all, they are the epitome of beauty. They signify care, comfort, and of course are one of the loveliest ways to express our love for someone. That's true any time of year, of course. And since it is Rose Festival weekend in Tyler, TX, flowers are definitely on people's minds right now.
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd opens orthopedic and sports medicine institute in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — In Longview, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, for the opening of an orthopedic and sports medicine institute. The 27,000-square-foot space features an aquatic center with a four-lane lap pool, a heated therapy pool, a hot tub and a cold plunge. The center is also expanding its hours […]
Gilmer ISD locks down schools after prank calls
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer ISD announced that they locked down elementary and intermediate school campuses on Friday after a series of calls, that were determined to be false, were made to the schools. According to officials, no one was ever in any danger at the schools but the buses are going to be a […]
enchantingtexas.com
17 Best Things to do in Marshall, Texas
Marshall is a historic city located in East Texas. Founded in 1841, Marshall is known for its beautiful downtown area, its antebellum architecture, as well as a thriving arts scene. Marshall, the county seat of Jefferson County, also has many interesting museums, great shops, and restaurants. Because of its location...
