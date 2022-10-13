ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, TX

Pretrial hearing scheduled for man accused in shooting of Texas High student

TEXARKANA, Texas — A pretrial hearing is scheduled Monday for a man accused of killing a Texas High School student in 2021. Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 19, will go on trial Nov. 29 in Bowie County fifth District Court. Meachem was indicted on a cost of homicide in the Oct. 25, 2021, shooting on Sidney Drive that claimed the life of Ulises Martinez, 17.
Former Neches ISD principal found not guilty on all charges

NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The former Neches Elementary School principal accused of interfering with an investigation into sexual assault of a minor has been found not guilty of all charges. Kimberlyn Snider was facing a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as five charges of official oppression. Her trial started […]
LONGVIEW CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Police chief gives statement on accusations against former officer, historical landmark approved

LONGVIEW, Texas — At Thursday's city council meeting in Longview, the police chief gave a statement in regards to a former lieutenant who was recently arrested by the FBI. Seth Estes Vanover, 50, of Diana, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a federal detainer Wednesday and later released to another agency the next day, according to online records.
Execution Sought for Murder of Pregnant Texas Woman

On Wednesday, prosecutors in Texas requested a jury to condemn a woman to death for the murder of a pregnant woman and the theft of her unborn daughter. Taylor Parker was on trial for capital murder for killing Reagan Simmons-Hancock in October 2020 and taking her unborn child. The appeal...
Voters to consider Pittsburg ISD bond in November

Trial of former Neches ISD principal ends with not guilty verdict. Kimberlyn Ann Snider had faced charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault investigation. Friday, the jury handed down a not guilty verdict. Updated: 40 minutes ago. The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center...
Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion

Trial of former Neches ISD principal ends with not guilty verdict. Kimberlyn Ann Snider had faced charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault investigation. Friday, the jury handed down a not guilty verdict. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center...
Shreveport man guilty of raping 2 children

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was found guilty in Caddo Parish District Court Friday of raping two children, in cases reported almost a decade apart, and threatening his victims and their families if exposed. Quinton Carmack Jones, 53, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated rape by the...
UPDATE: Officials ID East Texas man who allegedly stabbed victim, assaulted 2 others with vehicle and set camper on fire

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was arrested after allegedly assaulting three people Sunday morning. According to the HCSO, on Sunday around 2:20 a.m., officials received multiple emergency calls regarding a large disturbance on Private Rd. 3454. Authorities say the caller...
NE Texas Man Charged With Double Murder

Authorities charged a Northeast Texas man with Capital Murder in connection with the deaths of two people. Charles Spraberry allegedly shot John Thomas, Jr., and Jennifer Archer, and the camper in which Thomas was living burned to the ground with both bodies inside. Spraberry was already in the Cass County Jail facing multiple felony assault charges, along with the new charges stemming from his escape on Aug. 29.
Man Found Dead By Gilmer ISD Bus Driver Identified

Upshur County authorities have released the identity of the man found dead alongside the road by a Gilmer ISD bus driver. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play concerning the death of 51-year-old Louis Grant, Jr. of Pittsburg.
Caddo Parish Deputy fired, arrested after allegedly victimizing elderly woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), a deputy of 10 years has been fired and arrested after an investigation into the victimization of an elderly woman. On Oct. 14, CPSO announced on Facebook that Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator has fired a ten-year deputy...
Cass County ASD No. 1

Criminal trial continues for third day for former Neches ISD principal. Snider was called to the stand to testify. KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Cary Sims about Texas Stock Laws and what they mean. Updated: 3 hours ago. Looking forward to the vote in November,...
