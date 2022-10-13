Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Pretrial hearing scheduled for man accused in shooting of Texas High student
TEXARKANA, Texas — A pretrial hearing is scheduled Monday for a man accused of killing a Texas High School student in 2021. Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 19, will go on trial Nov. 29 in Bowie County fifth District Court. Meachem was indicted on a cost of homicide in the Oct. 25, 2021, shooting on Sidney Drive that claimed the life of Ulises Martinez, 17.
Former Neches ISD principal found not guilty on all charges
NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The former Neches Elementary School principal accused of interfering with an investigation into sexual assault of a minor has been found not guilty of all charges. Kimberlyn Snider was facing a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as five charges of official oppression. Her trial started […]
LONGVIEW CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Police chief gives statement on accusations against former officer, historical landmark approved
LONGVIEW, Texas — At Thursday's city council meeting in Longview, the police chief gave a statement in regards to a former lieutenant who was recently arrested by the FBI. Seth Estes Vanover, 50, of Diana, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a federal detainer Wednesday and later released to another agency the next day, according to online records.
Judge orders former Longview police lieutenant’s conditional release
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A former Longview police lieutenant who was arrested by the FBI and accused of attempting to engage minors in sexual activity online was released from jail on a conditional order, according to court documents. Seth Vanover was released from the Smith County Jail on Thursday. The specific conditions of his release […]
KLTV
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The identity of a suspect has been released after reports that two people had been assaulted with a vehicle, one stabbed with a knife, and a camper intentionally set on fire. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they received multiple emergency calls about a disturbance...
Re-captured Cass County inmate charged with capital murder in double homicide
LINDEN, Texas (KETK) – A Cass County inmate, who escaped from custody in late August and was re-captured in Louisiana, was charged with capital murder, according to the district attorney’s office. Officials in Cass County on Thursday that said the charges against Charles Spraberry stem from the deaths of John Thomas, Jr. and Jennifer Archer, […]
theeastcountygazette.com
Execution Sought for Murder of Pregnant Texas Woman
On Wednesday, prosecutors in Texas requested a jury to condemn a woman to death for the murder of a pregnant woman and the theft of her unborn daughter. Taylor Parker was on trial for capital murder for killing Reagan Simmons-Hancock in October 2020 and taking her unborn child. The appeal...
Widower files wrongful death suit against Taylor Parker, ex-boyfriend in death of baby cut from womb
The widower of the pregnant woman killed by Taylor Parker and father of the unborn baby Parker cut from her womb has filed a civil suit against both Parker and her ex-boyfriend, Wade Griffin.
KLTV
Voters to consider Pittsburg ISD bond in November
Trial of former Neches ISD principal ends with not guilty verdict. Kimberlyn Ann Snider had faced charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault investigation. Friday, the jury handed down a not guilty verdict.
KLTV
Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion
The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center...
KTBS
Shreveport man guilty of raping 2 children
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was found guilty in Caddo Parish District Court Friday of raping two children, in cases reported almost a decade apart, and threatening his victims and their families if exposed. Quinton Carmack Jones, 53, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated rape by the...
FBI arrests Longview police lieutenant on federal online solicitation of minor charge
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview police officer is behind bars for federal accusations of attempting to solicit sex from a minor online. Seth Estes Vanover, 50, of Diana, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a federal detainer Wednesday and later released to another agency the next day, according to online records.
3 arrested, including teen, after shooting in Marshall neighborhood
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Three people were arrested in Marshall Thursday in connection to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood. At around 10:15 p.m., a call came in to first responders reporting gunshots in the area of Poplar Street and Summit Street. Officers arrived in the area and found an unoccupied white four-door vehicle with […]
UPDATE: Officials ID East Texas man who allegedly stabbed victim, assaulted 2 others with vehicle and set camper on fire
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was arrested after allegedly assaulting three people Sunday morning. According to the HCSO, on Sunday around 2:20 a.m., officials received multiple emergency calls regarding a large disturbance on Private Rd. 3454. Authorities say the caller...
ktalnews.com
Man faces two life sentences after Caddo jury finds him guilty of raping children
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was found guilty by a Caddo Parish jury on Friday for raping two children and threatening his victims and their families if they reported him. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Quinton Carmack Jones was convicted on two counts...
easttexasradio.com
NE Texas Man Charged With Double Murder
Authorities charged a Northeast Texas man with Capital Murder in connection with the deaths of two people. Charles Spraberry allegedly shot John Thomas, Jr., and Jennifer Archer, and the camper in which Thomas was living burned to the ground with both bodies inside. Spraberry was already in the Cass County Jail facing multiple felony assault charges, along with the new charges stemming from his escape on Aug. 29.
KSLA
Sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial begins in Bowie County courtroom
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Wednesday, Oct. 12 marked the first day in sentencing phase of the trial of Taylor Parker, the woman convicted of killing an expectant mother and her unborn child. Parker was found guilty in the murder of Reagan Hancock and her child Braxlyn. In the courtroom,...
easttexasradio.com
Man Found Dead By Gilmer ISD Bus Driver Identified
Upshur County authorities have released the identity of the man found dead alongside the road by a Gilmer ISD bus driver. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play concerning the death of 51-year-old Louis Grant, Jr. of Pittsburg.
KSLA
Caddo Parish Deputy fired, arrested after allegedly victimizing elderly woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), a deputy of 10 years has been fired and arrested after an investigation into the victimization of an elderly woman. On Oct. 14, CPSO announced on Facebook that Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator has fired a ten-year deputy...
KLTV
Cass County ASD No. 1
Criminal trial continues for third day for former Neches ISD principal. Snider was called to the stand to testify. KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Cary Sims about Texas Stock Laws and what they mean.
