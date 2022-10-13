ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

MIPCOM: Shoreline Entertainment-Organic Media Pact for Production and Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Taiwan-based development and production operation Organic Media is teaming up with Los Angeles-based sales agency and content aggregator Shoreline Entertainment in a strategic pact that sees Shoreline take responsibility for much of Organic’s sales function. The pairing will make its debut at this week’s MIPCOM TV rights market in Cannes. It will follow that with an appearance at the American Film Market in Santa Monica in early November. Organic was co-founded in 2019 by veteran sales and production executive Steve Chicorel and Kelly Mi Li (“Bling Empire”) and now has operations in Taipei, Los Angeles, London, Riga and Brisbane. The operation, now...
BUSINESS
Engadget

Meta is killing off its Instant Articles format for news stories

Will end support for Instant Articles by mid-April, the company confirmed to Engadget. It introduced the format to Facebook in 2015 to help news articles load quickly on mobile devices. However, the company is and directing more resources into its core products — including . "Currently less than 3%...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Save $15 on a wired Ring Video Doorbell

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. As you approach the holiday season, you might expect more guests, such as delivery drivers dropping off packages or friends and family arriving for get-togethers. In many cases, you can simply open the front door to greet visitors. But if someone unexpected comes to the door or you won’t be home to receive a shipment, a second pair of eyes could come in handy.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aphex Twin
Engadget

Apple slapped with a $19 million fine in Brazil for not selling iPhones with a charger

Apple keeps on losing court battles in Brazil over its decision to stop shipping iPhones with a charger. The São Paulo state court has ruled against the tech giant and slapped it with a 100 million real ($19 million) fine in a lawsuit filed by the Brazilian Consumers' Association, a group of borrowers, consumers and taxpayers. In addition, the court has ordered Apple to supply all customers in Brazil who purchased the iPhone 12 or 13 over the past couple of years with a charger, as well as to start including them with all new purchases. Apple, as you'd expect, told the news organization that it will appeal the decision.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Elon Musk says SpaceX will keep paying for Ukraine's access to Starlink

In September, SpaceX sent a letter to the Department of Defense, asking the Pentagon to take over paying for the expenses related to Ukraine's use of its Starlink satellite internet. According to CNN, SpaceX told the department that continuing to provide the Ukranian government with access to Starlink would cost the company over $120 million for the rest of 2022 and almost $400 million over the next 12 months. "We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine, or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time," the company wrote. Now, company chief Elon Musk seems to have backtracked on the decision to ask the Pentagon for assistance and wrote on Twitter that SpaceX will "keep funding [the] Ukraine [government] for free" even though Starlink is still losing money.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Engadget

Meta's VR legs video wasn't what it seemed

When Meta announced that its Horizon Worlds avatars were getting legs in the near future, we got to see VR Mark Zuckerberg jump up and down to show them off. Apparently, though, what we saw wasn't a real demonstration of how Meta was able generate their full-body virtual reality avatars. According to UploadVR editor, Ian Hamilton, the event used animations that were created using motion capture:
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Software#Android#Hbo#Vending Machine#Simplisafe Netflix#Eastern#Engadget You
Engadget

Engadget Podcast: Microsoft’s Surface event, Pixel reviews and the Quest Pro headset

What a week! This episode, Cherlynn, Devindra and Engadget’s Sam Rutherford dive into everything we learned at Microsoft’s Surface event. No, there was no new Surface Duo or Neo, and the actual fresh hardware was mostly incremental. We also reviewed the Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, and Sam had some hands-on time with the latest Quest VR headset. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s some other news from Samsung, Chromebooks and more.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Customize your iOS Home Screen with this $40 asset library

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. You can think of your iPhone as an extension of yourself. It allows you to respond to work emails, watch your favorite shows and keep up with social media, and if you use your phone prolifically, you probably clock dozens of hours per month. So given the time you invest in this device, you may as well equip it to match your aesthetic.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy