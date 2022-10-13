ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 14)

After stocking a long list of new titles this week, Netflix is preparing to refresh its streaming library with even more new content. This weekend, Netflix subscribers will be treated to 10 new additions from the October 2022 content list, including seven new Netflix original series and films. Among the new titles coming to the streaming library will be The Curse of Bridge Hollow, Everything Calls for Salvation, and Take 1, making for a weekend full of bingeing.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Shows Like 'Game of Thrones' You Should Watch Next

Not only is Game of Thrones "back" in the form of its prequel series, House of the Dragon, but the fantasy genre in general is seeing a heyday on TV. There are more well-made, faithful adaptations of fantasy books on the small screen than ever — and many more on the way. If you're looking for your next big quest, here are some great options.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Banned 'Bluey' Episode Now Streaming on Disney+

Parents with children who love Bluey will be thankful there's no at-home Smellovision yet. That's because the infamous "farting" episode that Disney previously refused to air on Disney Junior is now available to stream on Disney+. It did not pass Disney's own broadcast standards, but the company said it would be available to stream eventually. It is available on Disney+ now, giving fans of the Blue Heeler dog another seven-minute adventure to enjoy.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Disney+ Finally Adds One of Disney's Classic Shows

The Walt Disney Company archive includes thousands upon thousands of hours of television but very few of its 1950s classics are available to stream on Disney+. Thankfully, one of the studio's most iconic shows finally became available earlier this month, Zorro. Disney's adaptation of the Johnston McMulley character was a pop culture sensation in the late 1950s, thanks to the charismatic star Guy Williams and the non-stop swashbuckling action.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Subscribers#Hbo Max#Variety
Popculture

Best Ghost Movies on Netflix

While zombies, witches, and vampires are synonymous with All Hallows Eve, there is nothing quite like a good ol haunting to send shivers down your spine and raise the hairs on the back of your neck. From stories of evil spirits lurking in the shadows of otherwise normal houses to possessions, the ghost story is an iconic aspect of spooky season, and Netflix has more than just a few ghost movies available to stream this Halloween season.
MOVIES
Popculture

Comcast Ends TV Network Revival After Less Than a Year

The G4 TV relaunch is over. Comcast's Spectacor division has shut down its attempt to revive the popular cable network, which focused on video games and was beloved by millennials. The revived G4 launched on Nov. 16, 2021, over seven years after the original G4 shut down. Spectacor CEO Dave...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

'Dahmer' Just Got Dethroned as Netflix's No. 1 Show

Dahmer was defeated on the Netflix Top 10 chart on Friday, but its successor wasn't all that different. The true-crime drama slipped to the number 2 spot while The Watcher soared to number 1, according to a report by Deadline. Both limited series came from creator Ryan Murphy, who has an overall deal at Netflix.
TV SERIES
WWD

CEO Talks: Alexis Nasard on Swarovski Representing Joy and Self-expression

MÄNNEDORF, Switzerland — “Crystals are fun,” according to Alexis Nasard, chief executive officer of Swarovski, a brand he believes represents “joy and self-expression. Luxury doesn’t have to be serious.” In his first interview since taking the reins of the Austrian crystal-maker in July and speaking from the modern, light-filled and sprawling Swarovski offices in Männedorf, a 30-minute drive from Zürich, Nasard is set on leveraging the brand’s “strong personality” to steer the company through its next phase. More from WWDParis Designer Christmas Trees UnveiledCostume Designs From Elton John's biopic, RocketmanMagnolia Cup Ladies' Day at the Qatar Glorious Goodwood Festival “I am a...
BUSINESS
WWD

Dickies Taps Creatives to Reimagine Its Icon Products

If you can’t beat ‘em, collaborate with ‘em. That could be the mantra for Dickies, which is partnering with nine creatives to reimagine some of its most iconic pieces.More from WWDSecond Annual Academy Museum GalaCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsFGI 38th Annual Night of Stars Gala In a program called Dickies Blank Canvas that kicks off on Tuesday, the Fort Worth, Texas-based workwear brand will begin dropping limited-edition pieces on a weekly basis that have been altered by one of the creatives. Phase one of the program will run through Dec. 13 and will include reimagined versions of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

'Shadow and Bone' Season 2: Release Date Cast and More Details

Last month, Netflix finally dropped a teaser for Shadow and Bone Season 2, and a hint that it will be released sometime in 2023. The series took the burgeoning fantasy TV genre by storm when it premiered last summer, but news on the second season has been slow and scarce. Below is a collection of all the updates we've gotten so far.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Streaming Show Returning for One More Episode 4 Years After Finale

One of Twitch/YouTube's most beloved gaming series is set for a comeback — at least for one afternoon. Awful Squad, the Polygon-produced livestream show centered around PUBG: Battlegrounds, will air a one-off episode on Thursday. The weekly live broadcast's series finale streamed on June 29, 2018, meaning this will be the first proper episode in more than four years.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Release Date, Cast and Trailer

The Witcher: Blood Origin is coming fast. Netflix announced that the Witcher prequel series will premiere on Dec. 25, 2022 after months of speculation. Both new fans and long-time fans are coming at this production with the same curiosity, as it will reveal all kinds of never-before-seen information. Blood Origin...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy