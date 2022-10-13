Read full article on original website
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 14)
After stocking a long list of new titles this week, Netflix is preparing to refresh its streaming library with even more new content. This weekend, Netflix subscribers will be treated to 10 new additions from the October 2022 content list, including seven new Netflix original series and films. Among the new titles coming to the streaming library will be The Curse of Bridge Hollow, Everything Calls for Salvation, and Take 1, making for a weekend full of bingeing.
Shows Like 'Game of Thrones' You Should Watch Next
Not only is Game of Thrones "back" in the form of its prequel series, House of the Dragon, but the fantasy genre in general is seeing a heyday on TV. There are more well-made, faithful adaptations of fantasy books on the small screen than ever — and many more on the way. If you're looking for your next big quest, here are some great options.
Banned 'Bluey' Episode Now Streaming on Disney+
Parents with children who love Bluey will be thankful there's no at-home Smellovision yet. That's because the infamous "farting" episode that Disney previously refused to air on Disney Junior is now available to stream on Disney+. It did not pass Disney's own broadcast standards, but the company said it would be available to stream eventually. It is available on Disney+ now, giving fans of the Blue Heeler dog another seven-minute adventure to enjoy.
Disney+ Finally Adds One of Disney's Classic Shows
The Walt Disney Company archive includes thousands upon thousands of hours of television but very few of its 1950s classics are available to stream on Disney+. Thankfully, one of the studio's most iconic shows finally became available earlier this month, Zorro. Disney's adaptation of the Johnston McMulley character was a pop culture sensation in the late 1950s, thanks to the charismatic star Guy Williams and the non-stop swashbuckling action.
Best Ghost Movies on Netflix
While zombies, witches, and vampires are synonymous with All Hallows Eve, there is nothing quite like a good ol haunting to send shivers down your spine and raise the hairs on the back of your neck. From stories of evil spirits lurking in the shadows of otherwise normal houses to possessions, the ghost story is an iconic aspect of spooky season, and Netflix has more than just a few ghost movies available to stream this Halloween season.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Contradict Claims in Netflix Show and Memoir
Concerns over Prince Harry's impending memoir have rattled The Royal Family, with rumors of King Charles III holding the royal titles of Harry and Meghan Markle's children until he stopped the memoir. But according to Page Six, Prince Harry's memoir might cause some trouble for the couple's claims against The Royal Family.
Comcast Ends TV Network Revival After Less Than a Year
The G4 TV relaunch is over. Comcast's Spectacor division has shut down its attempt to revive the popular cable network, which focused on video games and was beloved by millennials. The revived G4 launched on Nov. 16, 2021, over seven years after the original G4 shut down. Spectacor CEO Dave...
"No Regrets": 19 Times People Were Mercilessly Petty And Didn't Care One Bit
"I found an old love letter he had written to me, so I decided to spray it with my perfume, glitter-bomb it, and mail it back to him. I found out later that it actually arrived on his birthday and made a huge mess. It was the perfect revenge, and I don’t regret it one bit."
'Dahmer' Just Got Dethroned as Netflix's No. 1 Show
Dahmer was defeated on the Netflix Top 10 chart on Friday, but its successor wasn't all that different. The true-crime drama slipped to the number 2 spot while The Watcher soared to number 1, according to a report by Deadline. Both limited series came from creator Ryan Murphy, who has an overall deal at Netflix.
'Shadow and Bone' Season 2: Release Date Cast and More Details
Last month, Netflix finally dropped a teaser for Shadow and Bone Season 2, and a hint that it will be released sometime in 2023. The series took the burgeoning fantasy TV genre by storm when it premiered last summer, but news on the second season has been slow and scarce. Below is a collection of all the updates we've gotten so far.
Beloved Streaming Show Returning for One More Episode 4 Years After Finale
One of Twitch/YouTube's most beloved gaming series is set for a comeback — at least for one afternoon. Awful Squad, the Polygon-produced livestream show centered around PUBG: Battlegrounds, will air a one-off episode on Thursday. The weekly live broadcast's series finale streamed on June 29, 2018, meaning this will be the first proper episode in more than four years.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Release Date, Cast and Trailer
The Witcher: Blood Origin is coming fast. Netflix announced that the Witcher prequel series will premiere on Dec. 25, 2022 after months of speculation. Both new fans and long-time fans are coming at this production with the same curiosity, as it will reveal all kinds of never-before-seen information. Blood Origin...
