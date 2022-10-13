Read full article on original website
trumbulltimes.com
Torrington-area grandparents raising 'grands' meet for support
TORRINGTON — For a parent of any age, raising children can be fun, exciting and exhausting. For grandparents raising their children's children, it's all of those things and more. For many grandparents, navigating the court system and state agencies such the Department of Children and Families, getting children out...
New Britain Herald
Cardboard Challenge to be held by Friends of Feeney and Elmwood Makerspace
WEST HARTFORD – The fourth annual community day of play will be celebrated with a Global Cardboard Challenge on Saturday. The day of play, hosted by Friends of Feeney and Elmwood Makerspace, will provide families and children of all ages with an opportunity to get creative using cardboard and duct tape.
New Britain Herald
Symphony celebrates joyous return to home stage for 74th season
NEW BRITAIN – It was a joyous and momentous Sunday for the New Britain Symphony Orchestra and its supporters, upon returning to their home stage at Central Connecticut State University’s Welte Auditorium. The NBSO was joined on stage by the Polonia Paderewski Chorus out of Plainville to perform...
Hartford tenants call on city for help with poor living conditions
Several tenants in complexes across Hartford are calling on the city to take action, and have taken their pleas to a City Council meeting.
Volunteers help renovate home in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — Winter is coming, prices are rising, and houses need fixing. That’s why local volunteers provided a helping hand to an East Hartford woman who can no longer maintain her house on her own. The homeowner, Geraldine Fitzgerald, 80, had overgrown trees, a busted ramp, and...
NBC Connecticut
Cross at Holy Land in Waterbury Lit Up Blue to Honor Fallen Bristol Officers
The cross at Holy Land USA in Waterbury is being lit up blue to honor the two officers who were shot and killed in Bristol last week. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy died after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday night. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
WTNH.com
Make-A-Wish CT & Duracell grant wish of 11-year-old Middletown boy
TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)–‘Restore Hope with a Wish’: that’s the goal of Make-A-Wish CT, which works with critically ill children around the state. Recently, the organization partnered with Duracell to give a Middletown boy a day he’ll never forget. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has the story!...
Register Citizen
A DNA test revealed two CT friends were actually sisters. Their story went viral on TikTok.
NEW HAVEN — After 32 years, Julia Tinetti finally met her biological father and all of her nine siblings in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic, last week. One of the siblings, in fact, had been her close friend until they recently discovered they actually were blood sisters. “That was very special,...
NBC Connecticut
Here's How You Can Donate to Bristol as Community Mourns Beloved Officers
In the midst of a tragedy, it can often times be difficult to determine how and where you can help others. A fund has been established through the Bristol Police Union at Thomaston Savings Bank to support the families of fallen officers 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and 34-year-old Alex Hamzy. It's called the Bristol Police Heroes Fund.
Register Citizen
Area people of note, Oct. 15, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * The Gray Team, the champions of the West Haven Department of Parks and Recreation’s Girls Summer Fun Basketball League, show their trophies at the Veterans Memorial Park courts on Bull Hill Lane on Aug. 22. Front row, from left, are Aria Cannon Perry, Emily Palma, Payton Oliverio, Gabriella Jeune and Taliah Boykin. Back row, from left, are Savahna Neieves, Luna Montanez, Maria Valentina Muriel, Jastice Butler, Amayia Ortiz and coach Jared Butler. The team defeated the Gold Team 26-24 in overtime and finished the season 7-1. The league, supervised by Park-Rec program coordinator Brian Hayden, just capped its 22nd season.
New Britain Herald
Berlin resident took her passion for health and turned it into a new business, Mind, Body & Soul
BERLIN – Melissa Kelly, owner of Mind, Body & Soul and a Berlin resident, took her vision of creating a one stop shop for healing and brought that to the space at 1176 Farming Ave. “I’m amazed by the transformation because this feels nothing like it did before,” said...
New Britain Herald
Vigil recognizes killed and wounded officers' sacrifices and community service
BRISTOL – Rain pattered the pavement of Bristol Eastern High School Thursday evening where hundreds gathered to join a vigil in the school auditorium to support the Bristol Police Department and reflect on the sacrifices of its three officers who were shot Thursday evening. Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Fire At Holy Family Church
2022-10-15@3:45pm–The firefighters were called to the Holy Family Church at 700 Old Stratfield Road around 3:45pm for a fire on the altar. The fire was out on the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters ensured the fire was out and help ventilate the building. It is not known if this will affect upcoming services.
Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities
The State of Connecticut is handing out $6.8 million in grant money to support transit-oriented development programs in six different municipalities. The post Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
recordpatriot.com
Fashion designer brings New York's 'fun, creative, inspiring' to New Haven's arts district
NEW HAVEN — As someone who has been into the arts since childhood, Eiress Hammond was excited to open a space for creators all over the world in the form of a fashion retail. “If you were to open my brain, this is what it looks like in there,”...
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
NBC Connecticut
Light Display Pays Tribute to Fallen Bristol Officers
As Connecticut continues to process the loss of two Bristol Police officers, a family in nearby Plainville is doing their part to honor their sacrifice by incorporating blue lights temporarily into their elaborate Christmas display. “I was kind of in shock, because we don’t live that far from it and...
newbritainindependent.com
New Life II Giving Out Winter Gear and Coats Ahead of Winter
“It’s getting cold out!” New Life II said, announcing the distribution of winter gear and coats to families in need on Friday, October 21, 2022. New Life II is giving away coats for men, women, teens and children as part of its continuing efforts to help people and build healthy neighborhoods.
NBC Connecticut
Foundation to Pay Off Mortgage on Sergeant DeMonte's Home
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that they will pay off the mortgage on Sgt. Dustin DeMonte's home after he died in the line of duty in Bristol. DeMonte was a 10-year veteran of the force. He's a dad of two young kids with a third on the way. The...
New Britain Herald
'Witches in Connecticut' event at Berlin-Peck Library
BERLIN – The Berlin-Peck Memorial Library will be hosting ‘Witches in Connecticut’ Saturday at 1 p.m. “The harrowing story of the hanging of witches in Colonial New England continues to haunt our present-day imagination. The trials and executions of witches in Connecticut predated the more famous Salem witch panic by over 40 years,” The Berlin-Peck Memorial said.
