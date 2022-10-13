EL PASO, Texas -- Commenters on FitFam El Paso, a local social media website, posted a photo that they said showed minors entering the sun bear enclosure at the El Paso Zoo Wednesday while animals were feet away; however, the Director of the zoo told ABC-7 that the kids were climbing on a boulder near the enclosure, but did not enter the exhibit.

El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano said the minors involved in the incident were not supposed to climb the rock, and that there was a possibility they could have fallen 15 feet into the enclosure onto the trail but did not.

Anyone with information can call the zoo at (915) 212-0966.

The post Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo appeared first on KVIA .