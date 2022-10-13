ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo

By Kerry Mannix
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 3 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- Commenters on FitFam El Paso, a local social media website, posted a photo that they said showed minors entering the sun bear enclosure at the El Paso Zoo Wednesday while animals were feet away; however, the Director of the zoo told ABC-7 that the kids were climbing on a boulder near the enclosure, but did not enter the exhibit.

El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano said the minors involved in the incident were not supposed to climb the rock, and that there was a possibility they could have fallen 15 feet into the enclosure onto the trail but did not.

Anyone with information can call the zoo at (915) 212-0966.

Warren Lewis
3d ago

People, this is not difficult. walls and railings are put up to separate and keep people out. This has been an honor type system for decades. Yes this is not new but really it should not be happening at all.

Justice for all
3d ago

the parents should be fined and charged criminally for her actions.

lgb
2d ago

and if they would have gotten hurt or mauled they would have sued the zoo. clowns 🤡

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

