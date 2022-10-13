ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard calls Johnny Depp trial verdict ‘inherently and irreconcilably inconsistent’ in appeal outline

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Amber Heard has outlined several grounds on which she intends to appeal the trial verdict that found her guilty of defaming ex-husband Johnny Depp .

On Tuesday (11 October), attorneys for the Aquaman star filed an appellate brief to the Court of Appeals in Virginia, detailing 16 grounds for appeal, including a claim that the case should have been dismissed as it shouldn’t have taken place in northern Virginia.

The six-week, Spring defamation trial sided largely with Depp, awarding him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Depp sued Heard for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post.

However, Heard was also awarded $2m (£1.6m) in her countersuit, finding that one of Depp’s attorneys had defamed her when he had branded her abuse allegations a “hoax”.

The four-page court document says that because both sides technically won, the verdict, therefore, is “inherently and irreconcilably inconsistent”.

Additionally, it argues that the 2020 UK libel verdict, which sided with Heard, should have been allowed into evidence.

It further criticises the basis of Depp’s case, saying the parts of the Washington Post op-ed he claimed defamed him were “actionable as statements of fact rather than non-actionable expressions of opinion” and “actionable as defamation by implication”.

Last month, Discovery+ released Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial , the first documentary detailing the former couple’s high-profile trial.

Read The Independent’s three-star review of the documentary here .

It was later announced that Fox’s Tubi would be releasing a movie with its own dramatised take on the case, with actor Mark Hapka Megan as Depp and Megan Davis ( Alone in the Dark ) cast as Heard.

Ghoulsli
1d ago

Get a grip lady. Though I agree, the verdict was a bit inconsistent. They should have never found Depp guilty of even one count for his lawyer saying she and her friends set up the scene between the two different sets of cops arriving. Because it's pretty clear that they did. But hey, since she appealed so did he and he's got a much more reasonable chance of having it overturned. The absolute nerve of this woman is astonishing. Then again, she's got the media on her side. Who cares about reality when the media have a narrative to spin?

Mallory Knox
1d ago

Girl you can't shut up and that's why you're in this mess and you still can't shut up.

Peter Max
1d ago

you try ruining Johnny Depp's career but you lost now pay up stop whining and lying pay what you owe

The Independent

The Independent

