Brooklyn, NY

Eric Adams says ‘good weed’ will be grown in Brooklyn as he announces Cannabis NYC director

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

New York mayor Eric Adams said that “good weed” will be grown in Brooklyn as he appointed Dasheeda Dawson the new founding director of the Cannabis NYC initiative.

The NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS) launched Cannabis NYC to support “the development of a thriving and equitable cannabis industry” and “cannabis entrepreneurs.”

It is legal for adults over 21 to possess up to three ounces of cannabis and 24 grams of concentrated cannabis for personal use in New York.

“Not only is a tree going to grow in Brooklyn, but some good weed [too,]” the mayor said.

Comments / 51

Crv4269
2d ago

HAHAHA !! Only the issues that matter most to NYC !! ADAMS : Maybe if I get them high enough ,they won't realize that I haven't done a thing since being elected ?!?!

Live Life
3d ago

Good weed they are all brain dead waking around smoking in the cars driving hi. NY is crap it’s disgusting I live here can’t wait to get the hell out of here.

Derek Johnson
3d ago

This is exactly what NYC needs, more young people hooked on drugs. Adams you are totally wrong on this one.

