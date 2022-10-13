Read full article on original website
Diane Lyden Murphy, One of Syracuse University’s Longest-Serving Deans, Concludes Tenure as First Dean of the Falk College
A longtime member of the Orange community, Diane Lyden Murphy ’67, G’76, G’78, G’83, dean of the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics, has had an impactful, accomplished career at Syracuse University—as a student, faculty member and academic leader. Today, Murphy announced her plans to conclude her tenure as dean at the end of the academic year in 2023. A search for her successor will begin in January 2023.
Kristin Jeter ’14, G’17 Appointed Access Services Librarian
Kristin Jeter ’14, G’17 was recently appointed as an access services librarian at Syracuse University Libraries. In her new role, Jeter will be responsible for supporting student achievement and success through access and circulation of the Libraries’ collections and resources. Jeter, who previously served as interlibrary loan...
Communication and Rhetorical Studies Professor to be Honored with Prestigious Scholar Awards from National Communication Association
Charles E. Morris III, professor in the College of Visual and Performing Arts’ Department of Communication and Rhetorical Studies and affiliated professor of LGBT studies in the College of Arts and Sciences, will be honored with two prestigious scholar awards from the National Communication Association (NCA) at its annual conference in November.
Students Encouraged to Submit Energy Technology Ideas as Part of EnergyTech National Competition
The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Technology Transitions recently launched the second round of the American-Made EnergyTech University Prize (EnergyTech UP), an engaging competition that challenges multidisciplinary student teams to develop and present a business plan that leverages high-potential energy technologies. The Syracuse Center of Excellence (CoE)...
