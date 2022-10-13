ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gamespot

Good News For Modern Warfare 2 Players On Console | GameSpot News

Activision has clarified the SMS requirement for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, confirming that a phone number is required for PC players but not on console. This confirmation comes not long after another Activision Blizzard game, Overwatch 2, made headlines for its own controversial SMS policy. In a blog...
Gamespot

Call Of Duty Mobile: Zombies Shi No Numa Secret Boss Fight Guide

The latest season has arrived to Call of Duty Mobile, and as the title suggests, Season 9: Zombies Are Back is an update focused on the undead. The Halloween-themed update also brings the return of the classic Shi No Numa Zombies map, which features a hidden boss fight. Here is everything you need to know to unlock the option to complete the Easter egg steps and defeat the boss.
Gamespot

Modern Warfare 2 - Why I'm Cautiously Optimistic

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is coming real soon and I’ve been waiting for this game ever since the post credits cutscene of 2019’s Modern Warfare. So here’s what I’m looking forward to, and what I’m not looking forward to in both the campaign & multiplayer.
Gamespot

New Apex Legends Mobile Trailer Reveals The Story Behind Fade's Signature Weapon

Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just a few days away, and for the most part, developer Respawn Entertainment is sticking to the traditional season launch formula: write a blog post, upload a launch trailer, and release some patch notes. But yesterday, the developer surprised players with a new fully animated trailer called "Meet The Constellation." The video tells the story of how Fade acquired his Signature Weapon, The Constellation.
Gamespot

The Best FPS Games On PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. PlayStation Plus underwent a major revision in 2022, changing from simply offering free games and online multiplayer access into a service with a back catalog of games in its more expensive tiers. For PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers, you can play a whole bunch of games from the PS4, while Premium subscribers also gain access to an even bigger catalog with many PS3 games as well as some classics from even older PlayStation consoles. Lots of these games are first-person shooters, but which are worth your time?
Gamespot

Almost Every Destiny 2 Weapon Subtype Is Getting A Small Overhaul In A Mid-Season Update

Big changes are coming to Destiny 2 in Season 19, as developer Bungie outlined details this week on how destination materials will be scrapped in favor of a more simplified economy before next year's Lightfall expansion launches. On a more granular level, you can also expect plenty of fine-tuning in the weapons department, as just about every type of gun in the game has gone under the microscope to get an overhaul as part of a mid-season update arriving next week.
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 - Tracer Hero Guide

Tracer in Overwatch 2 remains one of the most versatile DPS characters and a change from your usual strikers. While Tracer can still wrack up the damage counters, her biggest utility is in flanking, confusing, and distracting the enemy. Just make sure to watch her back. Tracer won’t last long in a direct fight.Here's all you need to know if you're planning on making this front-and-center hero your main.
Gamespot

Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (October 14-18)

Weekends are usually a great time to relax and unwind, and what better way to relieve some stress than by running a few rounds inside of Destiny 2's PvP mode Trials of Osiris? The intense 3v3 showdown is live again this weekend, giving you a chance to win a ticket that can be cashed in to earn some of the very best loot in the game.
Gamespot

Nintendo Switch eShop Launches Massive Try Before You Buy Sale

The Nintendo Switch eShop recently kicked off a massive "Try Before You Buy" sale, and it includes substantial savings on all sorts of games. True to its name, the sale focuses on games that offer free demos on Switch, with up to 80% savings on some titles. The biggest savings...
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Free Games For October 2022 Are Available Now

The PlayStation Plus free games lineup for October 2022 is live now, and it includes some heavy hitters. Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot are all free this month, so make sure you snag them in time. It's quite an eclectic mix and one of the better months we've had in a while.
Gamespot

Two Years After $192M Acquisition, Take-Two Shuts Down Two Dots Studio Playdots

Take-Two is shutting down Playdots, the studio behind the smash mobile hit Two Dots. According to Bloomberg, this will result in the loss of 65 jobs, though staffers at the studio can apply for other jobs within Take-Two's other mobile gaming giant, Zynga. Take-Two purchased Zynga in May 2022 for $11 billion, in one of the biggest gaming deals ever.
Gamespot

Meet The Modders Building The Super Mario 64 You Saw In The Ads

For players of a certain age, the Nintendo 64 is a sacred monument to nostalgia. However, the system's low-poly aesthetics and obvious technical limitations can make revisiting beloved games like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Banjo-Kazooie a shock. This inspired one group of modders from trying to create an improved version of Super Mario 64 that isn't based on modern standards of graphical fidelity. Instead, they're recreating the colorful, ultra-saturated art renders from the game's promotional materials.
Gamespot

Nvidia "Unlaunches" RTX 4080 12GB, Saying Its Name Is "Confusing"

Nvidia "unlaunched" the 12GB RTX 4080 after community backlash concerning the shared name with the 16GB RTX 4080. In a blog post on the Nvidia website, the company explained, "The RTX 4080 12GB is a fantastic graphics card, but it’s not named right. Having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing." The post also confirms that the 16GB model is on track to release on November 16.
