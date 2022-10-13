ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effort, PA

WBRE

Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Clown Robs Area Gas Station With Samurai Sword: Police

A clown brandishing a katana stuck up a gas station in rural Monroe County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Oct. 13, authorities have announced. Just before 5 a.m., Pennsylvania state police troopers were dispatched to the Uni-Mart convenience store on PA 115 in Chestnut Hill Township, after employees said a man in a clown mask broke in through the back of the building.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton

EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
EASTON, PA
Times News

Carbon man admits fleeing police in stolen vehicle

A Carbon County man admitted in the county court on Tuesday to leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle and endangering police and many residents in the process. Douglas Eardley Brown, 21, of Nesquehoning, pleaded guilty to felony counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police and...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Effort, PA
WBRE

Woman loses $2K due to stolen and altered check

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman lost $2,000 from her bank account due to someone altering one of her checks. Investigators say they are searching for the identity of an individual that intercepted a 61-year-old woman’s check, “blanked out” the “pay to the order of,” and forged it to electronically […]
HAZLETON, PA
Times News

DUI charges

State Police at Lehighton released details of area motorists facing driving under the influence cases:. • On Oct. 10 at 4:37 p.m. troopers stopped a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze at Carney Road at Golden Retriever Lane in Polk Township, Monroe County for traffic violations. Police said the driver, Barbara Thompson, 69,...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Area crashes

State police at Fern Ridge reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Monroe County roadways. • A two-vehicle crash was reported at 7:05 p.m. on Oct. 2 along Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township. Troopers said Erik R. Hartley, 32, of Kunkletown, driving a 2017 Nissan Titan, was waiting in driveway/entrance to make a left turn onto 209. He pulled out into the path of a 2002 Ford Focus driven by Christopher A. Kelley, 30, of Albrightsville, who was northbound, and a collision occurred. Troopers noted at the time of the crash there was construction and warning barrels present along the south and north side of the roadway.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fired employee returns and slashes tires

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Berwick man who was fired from his job returned to the business and slashed a former co-worker's tires, police say. Dylan Douglas Miller, 24, reportedly told officers he had been terminated from Trivium Packaging, but felt it was unfair his co-worker hadn't been fired also. Police were called to the parking lot on Low Street the morning of May 28 after the accuser discovered the left-side...
BERWICK, PA
Times News

Car goes through guide rails, into ditch in W. Penn

West Penn Township police are investigating a crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Route 309 and Blue Mountain Drive. A motorist traveling south apparently lost control entering the intersection driving through the guide rails coming to rest in a ditch. The occupants of the vehicle were brought...
LEHIGHTON, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill Haven Police Looking to Identify Theft Suspect

Schuylkill Haven Police are looking to identify a theft suspect. Schuylkill Haven Borough Police are looking for the identification a male who walked into the Brok-Sel on Main St Schuylkill Haven and proceeded directly behind the counter and stole a pack of cigarettes. Anyone with information concerning the individual can...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Car crashes into home in Scranton

MOOSIC, Pa. — A car drove into the porch of a Scranton home Sunday morning. The car hit a house on Moosic Street around 5 a.m., then struck a utility pole. Both people in the car were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions. PPL...
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

State Police at Schuylkill Haven

State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following incidents investigated by troopers at Schuylkill County locations. • On Sept. 25 at 1:22 a.m., troopers responded to a location along Route 61 in West Brunswick Township, for a welfare check. Edward Rivera, 37, of Shenandoah, was found in possession of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate attack sends one to hospital

McElhattan, Pa. — An inmate is facing felony charges for a vicious attack on another inmate that sent him to the hospital, according to Pine Creek Township police. Dustin T. Kemp, 28, reportedly got into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, in June. Kemp repeatedly smashed the man's head with a metal food tray, even after guards tried to intervene, said Officer Dennis Gill. Kemp also spit on the man and threw another tray and...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man dead after crashing into tree

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Luzerne County man is dead after he crashed his truck into a tree on Friday. Troopers said John Vanderhoff, 74 from Glen Lyon, was traveling north on SR-895 when he left the east side of the road and crashed into the guide rail around 9:50 […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night

PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA

