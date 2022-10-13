Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
Clown Robs Area Gas Station With Samurai Sword: Police
A clown brandishing a katana stuck up a gas station in rural Monroe County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Oct. 13, authorities have announced. Just before 5 a.m., Pennsylvania state police troopers were dispatched to the Uni-Mart convenience store on PA 115 in Chestnut Hill Township, after employees said a man in a clown mask broke in through the back of the building.
WFMZ-TV Online
Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton
EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
Times News
Carbon man admits fleeing police in stolen vehicle
A Carbon County man admitted in the county court on Tuesday to leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle and endangering police and many residents in the process. Douglas Eardley Brown, 21, of Nesquehoning, pleaded guilty to felony counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman loses $2K due to stolen and altered check
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman lost $2,000 from her bank account due to someone altering one of her checks. Investigators say they are searching for the identity of an individual that intercepted a 61-year-old woman’s check, “blanked out” the “pay to the order of,” and forged it to electronically […]
Homes burglarized in Northampton County communities, police say
Lower Saucon Township and Wilson Borough police reported Saturday that several homes had been burglarized in recent days. Investigators gave no indication the incidents were connected. Lower Saucon police reported two burglaries, beginning with a home broken into between about 11:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block...
Times News
DUI charges
State Police at Lehighton released details of area motorists facing driving under the influence cases:. • On Oct. 10 at 4:37 p.m. troopers stopped a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze at Carney Road at Golden Retriever Lane in Polk Township, Monroe County for traffic violations. Police said the driver, Barbara Thompson, 69,...
Times News
Area crashes
State police at Fern Ridge reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Monroe County roadways. • A two-vehicle crash was reported at 7:05 p.m. on Oct. 2 along Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township. Troopers said Erik R. Hartley, 32, of Kunkletown, driving a 2017 Nissan Titan, was waiting in driveway/entrance to make a left turn onto 209. He pulled out into the path of a 2002 Ford Focus driven by Christopher A. Kelley, 30, of Albrightsville, who was northbound, and a collision occurred. Troopers noted at the time of the crash there was construction and warning barrels present along the south and north side of the roadway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
74-year-old man killed in Friday morning single-car crash
A 74-year-old man was killed in a one-car crash on Friday morning in Schuylkill County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. John J. Vanderhoff Jr. of Glen Lyon, Luzerne County was driving a Mack Truck north on state route 895 near Millers Crossings Road in West Brunswick Township, according to state police.
Fired employee returns and slashes tires
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Berwick man who was fired from his job returned to the business and slashed a former co-worker's tires, police say. Dylan Douglas Miller, 24, reportedly told officers he had been terminated from Trivium Packaging, but felt it was unfair his co-worker hadn't been fired also. Police were called to the parking lot on Low Street the morning of May 28 after the accuser discovered the left-side...
Times News
Car goes through guide rails, into ditch in W. Penn
West Penn Township police are investigating a crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Route 309 and Blue Mountain Drive. A motorist traveling south apparently lost control entering the intersection driving through the guide rails coming to rest in a ditch. The occupants of the vehicle were brought...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill Haven Police Looking to Identify Theft Suspect
Schuylkill Haven Police are looking to identify a theft suspect. Schuylkill Haven Borough Police are looking for the identification a male who walked into the Brok-Sel on Main St Schuylkill Haven and proceeded directly behind the counter and stole a pack of cigarettes. Anyone with information concerning the individual can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Car crashes into home in Scranton
MOOSIC, Pa. — A car drove into the porch of a Scranton home Sunday morning. The car hit a house on Moosic Street around 5 a.m., then struck a utility pole. Both people in the car were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions. PPL...
Thief jumps out of van when he realizes he’s not alone, cops say
Wilson Borough police are looking for a man they say broke into a borough home early Saturday morning and stole their van. There was someone in the van at the time, police said, and the thief jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran off. Police said the break-in was...
Times News
State Police at Schuylkill Haven
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following incidents investigated by troopers at Schuylkill County locations. • On Sept. 25 at 1:22 a.m., troopers responded to a location along Route 61 in West Brunswick Township, for a welfare check. Edward Rivera, 37, of Shenandoah, was found in possession of...
$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County
SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
Inmate attack sends one to hospital
McElhattan, Pa. — An inmate is facing felony charges for a vicious attack on another inmate that sent him to the hospital, according to Pine Creek Township police. Dustin T. Kemp, 28, reportedly got into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, in June. Kemp repeatedly smashed the man's head with a metal food tray, even after guards tried to intervene, said Officer Dennis Gill. Kemp also spit on the man and threw another tray and...
Luzerne County man dead after crashing into tree
WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Luzerne County man is dead after he crashed his truck into a tree on Friday. Troopers said John Vanderhoff, 74 from Glen Lyon, was traveling north on SR-895 when he left the east side of the road and crashed into the guide rail around 9:50 […]
Court appearance for driver accused of plowing through crowd in Berwick
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The man accused of driving his car into a crowd of people in Berwick this summer was in court on Thursday. Adrian Sura Reyes will head to trial on a long list of charges, including two counts of criminal homicide. Sura Reyes, 24, left the Columbia...
WFMZ-TV Online
Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night
PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
Comments / 0