State police at Fern Ridge reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Monroe County roadways. • A two-vehicle crash was reported at 7:05 p.m. on Oct. 2 along Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township. Troopers said Erik R. Hartley, 32, of Kunkletown, driving a 2017 Nissan Titan, was waiting in driveway/entrance to make a left turn onto 209. He pulled out into the path of a 2002 Ford Focus driven by Christopher A. Kelley, 30, of Albrightsville, who was northbound, and a collision occurred. Troopers noted at the time of the crash there was construction and warning barrels present along the south and north side of the roadway.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO