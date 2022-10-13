ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Borderland Spotlight: Billy Blair

By Roxy Van Ruiten
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181sVZ_0iXitjUC00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – On this week’s Borderland Spotlight, we are introducing to you, Billy Blair, a very talented actor and musician from El Paso.

Billy Blair has been acting for 27 years, he is now currently located in Dallas but is constantly on the road across the country for his band, auditions, and films. He has even gotten the opportunity to put some of his music and songs in the films he has been in. He comes from a musical background and has been in numerous bands playing the guitar, touring the nation, and even opening for some of the biggest names of rock!

“I mean I have the rock and roll thing going on you know, normally I got a beard I used to have a goatee, that gave me that grungy, scruffy look that would help me get the bad guy roles in movies,” he said.

Billy Blair has been acting since the mid 90s, he studied theater at Richland College in Richardson, Texas and even took private acting lessons from some of the greatest acting coaches in Texas, which allowed him to network, find an agent and get his foot in the door in the film industry.

“After a while I started getting casted for better roles, leading roles, they did ask me if I would mind shaving, I said heck no man! Let’s do it,” he answered.

He shaved for a recent role he got as a lawyer, in a John Swab movie coming out next year. Being flexible with his looks allowed him to book in big films like Jonah Hex starring Megan Fox, The Last Stand with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sin City with Jessica Alba, as well as Machete with Danny Trejo.

“Danny would always welcome everyone on set, like we were part of his family, that was a big boost for me, I thank him for that,” he adds.

Billy Blair has built up a very impressive acting career over the years and continues to stay busy with booking more roles on top of making music with his band. He tells pursuing actors that its normal to get a lot of rejection, especially in the beginning but the most important thing is to never give up.

“There’s going to be times where you feel like you’re not getting anything, sometimes it dries up for a bit, that’s normal. just brand yourself out there just like any business and sell yourself,’ he adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V9whP_0iXitjUC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJFj5_0iXitjUC00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KVIA ABC-7

West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause

EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulbeda, has now turned into 63 corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City celebrates National Veterinary Technician Appreciation Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso and Animal Services are highlighting the contributions of talented hardworking veterinarian technicians during National Veterinary Technician Appreciation Week which runs through Oct. 16 through Oct. 22. Veterinary Technicians are a vital part of the medical team at El Paso Animal Services, caring for tens-of-thousands of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Family of fallen Dallas officer remember his childhood in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dallas police officer and native El Pasoan Jacob Arellano was killed in a tragic car accident on Wednesday. His family, still unable to accept that their son, brother and father is now gone forever.  Francisco Arellano, fallen officer’s older brother, remembered growing up with Jacob and his twin brother Josh.  […]
DALLAS, TX
KTSM

29th annual Marchfest welcomes Socorro ISD, area marching bands

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High school marching bands from the El Paso area will compete in the 29 annual SISD Marchfest on Oct. 15 at the Students Activities Complex. Bands will perform in front of professional judges from around the country based on a national competition standard with a preliminary/finals format. Nineteen bands in […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
El Paso, TX
City
Richardson, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Dallas, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look?

EL PASO, Texas - One of our ABC-7 employees noticed a northeast El Paso 7-Eleven with a whole new look. Instead of the orange, white, red, and green color scheme we normally associate with a Slurpee run, there was a new sleek black design! That store is located at the intersection of Fairbanks and Rushing. The post Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look? appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Cielo Vista Mall hosts Vitalant Blood Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso residents were invited to give back to their community at the Vitalant blood Drive located at Cielo Vista Mall on Oct. 16. The event was located at the Grand Court in Cielo Vista Mall were plenty of people gave back to the community by donating. Whether it’s this weekend […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Jessica Alba
KTSM

Ysleta ISD ranked top district in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District has earned the title of the best school district in the El Paso area. According to rankings recently released by Niche, which is a leading platform connecting students and families with colleges. For the second year in a row, Ysleta ISD has maintained its number […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

101 pays tribute to Club 101 with weekend grand-opening

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Club 101 from decades ago returns in 2022. The nightclub from the 90s and 2000s known for playing retro music to dance to is celebrating its grand opening Friday night. 101 the smaller version of the former club is located in west El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Borderland Spotlight#Richland College
KTSM

Fred Loya Christmas Light Show might move to Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the Fred Loya Holiday Light Show and its new location. The Fred Loya Light Show could be coming to Ascarate Park in 2022, and the El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the matter at the Commissioner’s meeting next week. If […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s Coolest Fest in the Southwest is Back

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Get ready El Paso! The beloved holiday tradition, WinterFest, returns to El Paso bigger, brighter and better than ever. This year’s WinterFest will kick off their festivities Saturday, November 19 in Downtown El Paso and will run through January 1, 2023.   The celebration starts at 2 p.m. with the […]
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

First Bands of America Regional Marching Band Competition held at NMSU

On September 17th, high school bands from across Arizona, Texas and New Mexico all gathered around the New Mexico State University campus in preparation for one of the biggest competitions in marching band season. Bands of America. Though this internationally acclaimed competition has been held yearly since 1975. It is...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

‘House of Horrors’ in Las Cruces showcases over a dozen animatronic Halloween characters

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The corner of Espina St and Utah Ave may be one of the only spots in Las Cruces where one can face their fears of Micheal Myers, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, and even Shorty from Killer Klowns from Outer Space; all in one place. Maria Rosales owns the house right The post ‘House of Horrors’ in Las Cruces showcases over a dozen animatronic Halloween characters appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTSM

Persian Gulf Memorial to be built in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Old Glory Memorial in Northeast El Paso is taking a step closer to honoring Veterans from the Persian Gulf War and the War on Terror. El Paso Flags across America which runs the memorial, has been working to add a Persian Gulf Memorial to the site. A local construction company, […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso

As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 8, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week eight after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Eastwood 59 F Bowie 28 F Socorro 7 F Irvin 21 F Santa Teresa 0 F El Dorado […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Zoo Official Comments on Viral Photo of Kids in Animal Enclosure

It has happened again at the El Paso Zoo; guests disregarded the safety measures in place and entered an animal enclosure. The incident happened on Wednesday (10/12). A photo shared on social media and posted below shows two kids climbing on a boulder that is part of the sun bear enclosure. According to the Instagram account FitFam El Paso, which posted the photo of the incident, “minors [entered] the sun bear enclosure…while the animals were feet away.”
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy