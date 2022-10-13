ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woburn, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Two Minors Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Cambridge in February

Two young men were arrested by police in connection to a shooting in February in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The two minors, a 16-year-old from Somerville and a 17-year-old from Lynn, were arrested on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder, Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, and Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition without an FID Card, according to police.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

Teachers in Haverhill, Malden on Verge of Striking

Teachers in two Massachusetts communities are on the verge of going on strike. In Haverhill Friday night, teachers voted to strike Monday if no new contract is reached over the weekend. "We are professional people who live and breathe for these children, and we just feel like we're disrespected," said...
HAVERHILL, MA
nbcboston.com

DA Reviewing All Cases Involving Woburn Cop Suspected of White Nationalist Ties

After a Woburn police officer was placed on leave for allegedly helping to plan a white nationalist rally that erupted in deadly violence in 2017, prosecutors are reviewing every case the officer was involved in. Calling the allegations "deeply disturbing," the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan also on...
WOBURN, MA
nbcboston.com

Six People Shot at Warehouse Party in Worcester

An investigation is underway after six people were shot in Worcester, Massachusetts, overnight. Officers arrived at a warehouse on 88 Webster Street where a party was underway after reports of a shooting. Police found one man with gunshot wounds; he was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say that a...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woburn, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Woburn, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Charlottesville, VA
Crime & Safety
nbcboston.com

Teachers in Haverhill Another Step Closer to Strike

Teachers in Haverhill, Massachusetts may be closer to striking on Monday after a seven hour meeting on Saturday yielded no agreement between the school committee and the teachers union. According to the Haverhill Teachers Negotiating Subcommittee, the union did not agree with the committee's financial offer. The subcommittee says the...
HAVERHILL, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Identify Man Arrested After Multiple Stabbings in Boston

One man was arrested after reports of a stabbing in the early morning on Sunday in Boston, Massachusetts. The man was identified as Daryl Diamond, 39 year old from Dorchester. According to police, the incident occurred in the area of Stuart and Tremont Street. Police say they found two adult...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

FBI Conducting Investigation in Brighton

The FBI says they are in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Friday morning as part of an ongoing federal investigation. "We're in Brighton conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation," the agency said in a statement. The FBI said they were declining further comment to protect the integrity of their investigation.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
nbcboston.com

Mercedes Catches Fire on Mass. Pike in Southborough

A car fire caused traffic delays Sunday on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southborough, state police said. Massachusetts State Police and firefighters responded to Interstate 90 eastbound for a Mercedes on fire. Dashcam video shared by state police appeared to show the middle and right lane closed, with traffic moving in the left lane.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
nbcboston.com

10 Questions for Geoff Diehl: The Gov. Candidate on Politics, Sports and More

The countdown to Decision 2022 continues in the state of Massachusetts. With less than a month before the election, the two candidates for governor, Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl, squared off in their first debate at the Boston Media Center. The next day, Diehl talked to "10 Questions with NBC10 Boston" about his career, the last time he watched a sports game and his plans for the state of Massachusetts if he is elected. (Healey's campaign has not made her available for "10 Questions.")
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Haverhill Cancels School Monday After Contract Negotiations Fail

There will be no school in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Monday after meetings this weekend yielded no agreement between the school committee and the teachers union. "Unfortunately, while both sides have compromised, the School Committee and HEA Teachers do not yet have a tentative agreement," Haverhill Public Schools wrote in an announcement posted to its website. "As such, we are forced to cancel school for students tomorrow, Monday October 17, 2022."
HAVERHILL, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Tiki#Police#Neo Nazi
nbcboston.com

New Program to Provide Meals for Worcester Housing Authority Residents

The Worcester Housing Authority is launching a new pilot program that will provide 12 meals per month to over 1,000 residents who live in six of the authority's properties, according to the Telegram & Gazette. The Food Matters program, which is launching in mid-October at Webster Square Towers, Elm Park...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

‘Do Not Drive to Salem': City Says There's No Parking Available

The city of Salem is advising travelers that there is no parking available in the city as Garages, lots, and satellite lots are full. The city is urging visitors to take the MBTA Commuter Rail if traveling to Salem. "There are no parking spaces available in Salem. All lots, garages,...
SALEM, MA
nbcboston.com

Two Dead After Five-Car Crash in Mansfield

Two people are dead after a car crash in Mansfield, Massachusetts early Saturday morning. Authorities responded to a call shortly before 4a.m. for a large accident on route 495 Southbound just after the South Main Street bridge. Five vehicles were involved in the crash. Two drivers -- identified as a...
MANSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nbcboston.com

Car Smashes Through Honey Dew Donuts in Worcester

A car ran into a Honey Dew Donuts store in Worcester, Massachusetts late Thursday night. It happened at the location on Gold Star Boulevard when a Honda Civic crashed into the cafe. Police were dispatched at around 10:50 p.m. Footage of the aftermath of the ordeal show the car involved...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

One Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Beverly

One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle in Beverly, Massachusetts early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police say the person was operating a motorcycle southbound on McKay Street in Beverly when they lost control, went off the road and crashed into a utility pole. The person was transported to...
BEVERLY, MA
nbcboston.com

Wrong Way Driver Arrested and Charged with DWI in New Hampshire

A man was arrested after multiple reports of a wrong way driver along Interstate 93 in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Thursday. One vehicle was forced off the road and collided with a barricade, the driver was uninjured. The wrong way driver was identified as 54 year old Douglas Lippert, of...
LONDONDERRY, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy