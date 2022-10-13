Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this yearThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Two Minors Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Cambridge in February
Two young men were arrested by police in connection to a shooting in February in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The two minors, a 16-year-old from Somerville and a 17-year-old from Lynn, were arrested on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder, Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, and Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition without an FID Card, according to police.
Teachers in Haverhill, Malden on Verge of Striking
Teachers in two Massachusetts communities are on the verge of going on strike. In Haverhill Friday night, teachers voted to strike Monday if no new contract is reached over the weekend. "We are professional people who live and breathe for these children, and we just feel like we're disrespected," said...
DA Reviewing All Cases Involving Woburn Cop Suspected of White Nationalist Ties
After a Woburn police officer was placed on leave for allegedly helping to plan a white nationalist rally that erupted in deadly violence in 2017, prosecutors are reviewing every case the officer was involved in. Calling the allegations "deeply disturbing," the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan also on...
Six People Shot at Warehouse Party in Worcester
An investigation is underway after six people were shot in Worcester, Massachusetts, overnight. Officers arrived at a warehouse on 88 Webster Street where a party was underway after reports of a shooting. Police found one man with gunshot wounds; he was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say that a...
Teachers in Haverhill Another Step Closer to Strike
Teachers in Haverhill, Massachusetts may be closer to striking on Monday after a seven hour meeting on Saturday yielded no agreement between the school committee and the teachers union. According to the Haverhill Teachers Negotiating Subcommittee, the union did not agree with the committee's financial offer. The subcommittee says the...
Police Identify Man Arrested After Multiple Stabbings in Boston
One man was arrested after reports of a stabbing in the early morning on Sunday in Boston, Massachusetts. The man was identified as Daryl Diamond, 39 year old from Dorchester. According to police, the incident occurred in the area of Stuart and Tremont Street. Police say they found two adult...
Family of 91-Year-Old Civil Rights Leader Stabbed in Franklin Park Issues Statement
The family of 91-year-old Boston civil rights leader and education pioneer Jean McGuire issued a statement Friday in the wake of her stabbing in Franklin Park earlier this week. "The family of Jean McGuire would like to thank all of the doctors and dedicated health care workers who are assisting...
FBI Conducting Investigation in Brighton
The FBI says they are in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Friday morning as part of an ongoing federal investigation. "We're in Brighton conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation," the agency said in a statement. The FBI said they were declining further comment to protect the integrity of their investigation.
Mercedes Catches Fire on Mass. Pike in Southborough
A car fire caused traffic delays Sunday on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southborough, state police said. Massachusetts State Police and firefighters responded to Interstate 90 eastbound for a Mercedes on fire. Dashcam video shared by state police appeared to show the middle and right lane closed, with traffic moving in the left lane.
10 Questions for Geoff Diehl: The Gov. Candidate on Politics, Sports and More
The countdown to Decision 2022 continues in the state of Massachusetts. With less than a month before the election, the two candidates for governor, Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl, squared off in their first debate at the Boston Media Center. The next day, Diehl talked to "10 Questions with NBC10 Boston" about his career, the last time he watched a sports game and his plans for the state of Massachusetts if he is elected. (Healey's campaign has not made her available for "10 Questions.")
Haverhill Cancels School Monday After Contract Negotiations Fail
There will be no school in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Monday after meetings this weekend yielded no agreement between the school committee and the teachers union. "Unfortunately, while both sides have compromised, the School Committee and HEA Teachers do not yet have a tentative agreement," Haverhill Public Schools wrote in an announcement posted to its website. "As such, we are forced to cancel school for students tomorrow, Monday October 17, 2022."
Young Woman From Mass. Killed in Tennessee After Tree Falls on Car: Report
A 22-year-old Pembroke, Massachusetts woman was killed this week in Tennessee when a line of severe storms moved through the state, causing a tree to fall on the car she was in, according to NBC affiliate WSMV. Laurel Flaherty was killed when a tree fell on the Nissan Rogue she...
City Leaders Search for Solutions to Dangerous Conditions at Troubled Roxbury Park
Boston city leaders are trying to find a way to make Clifford Park in Roxbury safer after reports of dirty needles and drug usage. It has become such a problem that a football coach started shouting at a city council hearing on the issue Friday. Domingos DaRosa coaches the Boston...
New Program to Provide Meals for Worcester Housing Authority Residents
The Worcester Housing Authority is launching a new pilot program that will provide 12 meals per month to over 1,000 residents who live in six of the authority's properties, according to the Telegram & Gazette. The Food Matters program, which is launching in mid-October at Webster Square Towers, Elm Park...
‘Do Not Drive to Salem': City Says There's No Parking Available
The city of Salem is advising travelers that there is no parking available in the city as Garages, lots, and satellite lots are full. The city is urging visitors to take the MBTA Commuter Rail if traveling to Salem. "There are no parking spaces available in Salem. All lots, garages,...
Two Dead After Five-Car Crash in Mansfield
Two people are dead after a car crash in Mansfield, Massachusetts early Saturday morning. Authorities responded to a call shortly before 4a.m. for a large accident on route 495 Southbound just after the South Main Street bridge. Five vehicles were involved in the crash. Two drivers -- identified as a...
Car Smashes Through Honey Dew Donuts in Worcester
A car ran into a Honey Dew Donuts store in Worcester, Massachusetts late Thursday night. It happened at the location on Gold Star Boulevard when a Honda Civic crashed into the cafe. Police were dispatched at around 10:50 p.m. Footage of the aftermath of the ordeal show the car involved...
One Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Beverly
One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle in Beverly, Massachusetts early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police say the person was operating a motorcycle southbound on McKay Street in Beverly when they lost control, went off the road and crashed into a utility pole. The person was transported to...
Wrong Way Driver Arrested and Charged with DWI in New Hampshire
A man was arrested after multiple reports of a wrong way driver along Interstate 93 in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Thursday. One vehicle was forced off the road and collided with a barricade, the driver was uninjured. The wrong way driver was identified as 54 year old Douglas Lippert, of...
Truck Rolls Over on Storrow Drive, Spilling Boxes and Blocking Traffic for Hours
A box truck rolled over early Friday morning on Storrow Drive in Boston, stopping traffic on the highway for hours. The truck crashed near the BU Bridge around 2:30 a.m., closing eastbound traffic on Storrow Drive. It didn't reopen until nearly 11 a.m. Traffic heading toward downtown was still closed...
