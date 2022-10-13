Read full article on original website
It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
If there's two things that Lawton does best, it's food and bad roads. Since there isn't enough server space in the US to list all the bad roads in Lawton, lets focus on five local restaurants that could totally pull off being a national chain. 1. Wayne's Drive In. When...
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People who spend time at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth are asking the City of Lawton for improvements and more recreational opportunities. Equestrian trails, Air BnB’s and more bathrooms: these are just a few of the things lake-goers want to see at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth in the future.
These are the rules I have followed my entire life for Halloween and it is a shame some of you don't follow them. Mark this date down in history, October 18th, 2022. A day where I am proud about the government of the City of Wichita Falls. Believe me, I am as shocked as you're. The city made an announcement about trick or treating hours. Basically saying they don't have any.
Well let my childhood nightmares start up again. When I was seven-years-old a movie gave me some of the worst nightmares of my life. That movie was 'Twister'. I have already written many times before about how much this movie scared the crap out of me. That opening scene with dad getting sucked out of the storm shelter is burned into my brain.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will now be based on an inspection of Comanche County infection rates each Thursday. If the rates are in the red, which is a high risk, or orange, which is a substantial risk, masks will be...
A whole lot of people north of the Red River are going to be happy about this. I tried Yuengling’s Traditional Lager as soon as they started selling it here in Texas in August of 2021 and thought it was a really good beer. The only other one I’ve tried so far is the Light Lager and I’m a fan of it as well.
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A legal fight to keep his land is underway for a Wichita County landowner and former Wichita Falls mayoral candidate. Kevin Hunter said he never thought it would happen until it happened, “I really thought we had some closure winning the lawsuit, but it didn’t happen.” He said he thought his […]
I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Freezing temperatures can take a toll on your car, so it’s important to take a few minutes to make sure you’re prepping right and staying safe. Local mechanic Joseph Coleman said it should take at least 15 minutes to defrost your car properly. “The...
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department welcomed their newest firefighters in a special graduation ceremony Friday. All in all, 19 firefighters graduated from the academy, which began in late June and wrapped up in the City Hall’s banquet room Friday afternoon. One of the new LFD graduates,...
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign marched through downtown Lawton on Saturday. “When you lift from the bottom, everyone rises,” Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign Tri-Chair Marianne Smith said. One day after the end of voter registration, the Oklahoma group continue to...
The guy who assassinated Lincoln? His ghost is just hanging out in Texas?. So today I was trying to find some new ghost stories or hauntings in Wichita Falls for October. Sadly, I could not find anything new. However, in doing some research today I discovered Wichita Falls is one of the most haunted places in Texas. For places like the White Sanitarium and Witches Gate, which we have covered many times before. You can check out a video on this above.
Who doesn't love a round of chips and salsa for the table? No one should ever complain about that. However, some places do it better than others. Here is where I recommend you go in Wichita Falls. So in order to do this, I have to be honest with myself....
Responding WFPD officers found the 16-year-old victim unresponsive in the backseat of a vehicle.
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One sister is sentenced in a bank fraud scheme that targeted a 94-year-old woman and the other sister’s case is still pending. Both sisters were charged in so called check kiting schemes and police said the pair targeted victims for decades with forgeries and theft. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, Angela […]
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: Rollins has been located in Kansas. He’s with Highway Patrol Troopers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Lawton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man on Saturday. Pete Rollins has been missing since Thursday morning. Rollin’s is 5′10″ and 170 pounds with grey hair...
Texas musician Clinton "Clint" Vines was arrested during a traffic stop on Oct. 10. He is facing multiple drug charges after a sheriff's deputy discovered a secret compartment in his vehicle where he allegedly hid narcotics. Vines, 35, is the frontman for Clint Vines and The Hard Times, who released a song called "Outlaw" in 2020.
The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help identifying the suspects in a string of recent car wash burglaries. Multiple car washes in Wichita Falls were burglarized throughout the month of September. Burglars targeted car washes on Fairway Blvd, Seymour Highway, Archer City Highway, and Burkburnett Road. The possible suspects were caught on a security camera during one of the burglaries.
