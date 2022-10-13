NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase worked their magic in the Superdome once again. They connected for a 60-yard touchdown with just under two minutes to go to give the Bengals their first lead of the game. It was the fourth time in six games they faced a two-score deficit, but they were able to hold onto the late lead and escape New Orleans with a 30-26 win.

