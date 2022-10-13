ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase worked their magic in the Superdome once again. They connected for a 60-yard touchdown with just under two minutes to go to give the Bengals their first lead of the game. It was the fourth time in six games they faced a two-score deficit, but they were able to hold onto the late lead and escape New Orleans with a 30-26 win.
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Patriots on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. Both teams are 2-3 coming into the game and in need of a victory to get to .500. The Browns will be without two of their best defensive players in cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, both ruled out on Friday.
New England (2-3) and Cleveland (2-3) will each have a chance to get to .500 with a victory at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday....
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's pre-game wardrobe continues to catch attention. Known for his typically flashy attire, Burrow instead opted to wear something more classic ahead the Bengals matchup with New Orleans later this afternoon. The Cincinnati Bengals shared a tweet of Burrow showing up to the Caesars Superdome wearing a Ja'Marr Chase throwback Louisiana State national championship jersey.
Players that are looking for the best NFL Week 6 betting bonuses can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to get a $1,250...
As kickoff of Sunday's NFL Week 6 games approaches, new bettors can click here to apply our DraftKings promo code and unlock a...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It took longer than anyone expected, but Myles Garrett finally made Browns history on Sunday against the Patriots and made it count in a big way. Garrett strip sacked New England quarterback Bailey Zappe with 47 seconds left in the first quarter of a game tied at three to move past former Browns linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. on the team’s all-time sack list with 62.5 career sacks. Matthews had 62 official sacks. The statistic became official in 1982.
