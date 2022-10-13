Read full article on original website
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are now on a three-game losing streak as they were blown out at home by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe and the Patriots, 38-15, on Sunday. Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in just his second start. The Patriots’ defense sacked Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett four times and forced four turnovers.
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase worked their magic in the Superdome once again. They connected for a 60-yard touchdown with just under two minutes to go to give the Bengals their first lead of the game. It was the fourth time in six games they faced a two-score deficit, but they were able to hold onto the late lead and escape New Orleans with a 30-26 win.
BEREA, Ohio — With controversial roughing-the-passer calls in the news, Myles Garrett is miffed that he had his wallet lightened by the NFL for a play in the Browns’ 29-17 victory over the Steelers in Week 3, while Steelers right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor did not. Specifically, Garrett was...
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Ja’Marr Chase just gave the Bengals their first lead against the Saints. It was the only one they needed as the Bengals left New Orleans with a 30-26 victory. After the Bengals defense forced a three-and-out, Joe Burrow completed a pass to Ja’Marr Chase near the...
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Patriots on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. Both teams are 2-3 coming into the game and in need of a victory to get to .500. The Browns will be without two of their best defensive players in cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, both ruled out on Friday.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — José Ramírez looked about as bad as he had all postseason in his first four plate appearances of Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2 at Yankee Stadium. All that changed when he stepped into the batter’s box in the 10th. The...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett had his worst game of the 2022 season for the Browns on Sunday vs. the Patriots. He turned it over three times, including an interception on the second play of the game, in Cleveland’s 38-15 loss to New England. Brissett had played well...
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s pre-game wardrobe continues to catch attention. Known for his typically flashy attire, Burrow instead opted to wear something more classic ahead the Bengals matchup with New Orleans later this afternoon. The Cincinnati Bengals shared a tweet of Burrow showing up to the Caesars Superdome wearing a Ja’Marr Chase throwback Louisiana State national championship jersey.
NEW ORLEANS — Ja’Marr Chase shrugged off Bradley Roby along the Saints’ sideline and blew past Tyrann Mathieu when he realized he had nothing but green in front of him for 25 yards to the end zone. The Bengals’ second year wideout had had a strong day...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I started to write, “This is really hard to watch.”. Then I stopped. That’s too kind for how the Browns played in their 38-15 loss to New England Sunday. Instead, I’m going to speak for the fans. Those who pay to watch the games...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Myles Garrett, who re-injured his sprained left shoulder late in the game, was involved in the Browns’ lone takeaway during Sunday’s 38-15 loss to the Patriots — a strip-sack of rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe — but he feels it’s not enough.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, David Njoku, Nick Chubb, Bill Belichick and others arrive for Browns vs. Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams are 2-3 and expected to run the ball a lot. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns will look to get back to .500 and avenge an ugly loss from last season as they take on the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Last season, the Patriots crushed the Browns 45-7. Running back Rhamondre...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It took longer than anyone expected, but Myles Garrett finally made Browns history on Sunday against the Patriots and made it count in a big way. Garrett strip sacked New England quarterback Bailey Zappe with 47 seconds left in the first quarter of a game tied at three to move past former Browns linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. on the team’s all-time sack list with 62.5 career sacks. Matthews had 62 official sacks. The statistic became official in 1982.
