Michael Myers lack of Halloween Ends screen time explained by director
Halloween Ends is the controversial conclusion to the rebooted Halloween trilogy of movies, making it a must-see for fans of the series. However, if you’re wanting to see plenty of Michael Myers you might be disappointed, because the notorious horror movie villain is in Halloween Ends less than you might expect.
Is Halloween a true story? The young boy who inspired Michael Myers
The 1978 horror movie Halloween, directed by John Carpenter, is downright iconic, and has spawned multiple sequels, timelines and fan theories over the years. But, as fans get ready to see the latest thriller movie in the franchise, Halloween Ends, they may be shocked to hear that the story about the masked killer Michael Myers has some roots in the real world.
Jamie Lee Curtis wasn’t the first choice for Halloween role
Jamie Lee Curtis and her role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise are almost as iconic as Michael Myers himself these days, but the actor was not John Carpenter’s first choice to play the character in the original horror movie from 1978. With the Halloween Ends release date...
Jason Voorhees explained: Who is the Friday the 13th movie killer?
Jason Voorhees explained. Alongside Freddy Kruger, Michael Myers, Chucky, and the Alien, Jason Voorhees is one of the most significant antagonists in slasher movie history. Like these other characters, Jason’s status has been elevated to the level of an icon. He has appeared in each of the 12 Friday the 13th movies, which were initially created in order to take advantage of the success of John Carpenter’s Halloween. Now, the horror movie series is a success in its own right, with a long legacy and a deep impact on the slasher genre.
Halloween Ends ending explained
Halloween Ends ending explained. Halloween Ends is a drastic departure from the Halloween movies you’re used to. OK, that’s not exactly true. Halloween III, VI, and Rob Zombie’s Halloween sequel are probably a bit more out there, but in terms of the David Gordon Green movies, this is a weird one.
Guillermo del Toro explains how his Pinocchio is different to others
Guillermo del Tor has explained why his Pinocchio is different to other versions of the movie that have released in 2o22. Del Toro is one of the most renowned filmmakers in the world, and his latest film is a new version Pinocchio – a story that has been adapted many times, including the classic Disney animated movie.
Everyone who dies in Halloween Ends
Warning massive spoilers for Halloween Ends ahead. We’re going to be going through everyone who dies in Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends isn’t a typical Halloween movie. It’s less about Michael Myers and his eternal quest to kill a babysitter he met decades ago. Instead, it’s about the effects of intergenerational trauma and how evil can contaminate everything it’s exposed to.
Stephen King gives a surprising review to Halloween Ends
Horror maestro Stephen King has shared his unexpected review for Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends is the final instalment in the rebooted Halloween trilogy. The movie follows on from the disappointing Halloween Kills, and promises to end the saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, which began with John Carpenter’s classic horror movie Halloween back in 1978.
Black Adam star teases his character may get his own origin movie
With the likes of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is far from the only character to be joining the DCEU as part of his character’s titular superhero movie. Fans of the DC comics will...
Everyone’s favourite child actor can now drive
Sometimes, you see an actor aging or hitting some life milestone, and it reminds you of the passage of time. It can be a strange feeling – both nostalgic and a little bit scary. If you’re a fan of Jacob Tremblay, star of the thrilling drama movie Room, you might want to buckle up: because he’s now driving.
Fast and Furious may have inspired the She-Hulk finale ending
The latest product of the MCU conveyor belt has come to a close, and we spotted something that felt a little familiar about the She-Hulk ending. We may be clutching at straws here, but we’re pretty sure the finale of the Marvel series took some inspiration from the Fast and Furious franchise.
American Psycho 2 was never intended to be connected to original movie
You may be surprised to learn that Mary Harron’s cult classic, American Psycho – which undoubtedly helped Christian Bale land the role of Batman a few years later – has a sequel. The direct-to-video American Psycho 2 stars Mila Kunis and Star Trek‘s William Shatner (??) and was released in 2002.
