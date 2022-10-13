Whether you’re a Social Security beneficiary or not, the latest COLA increase illustrates just how acutely inflation affects spending power.

Read full article on original website
As home insurance costs rise, owners can take steps to save money on their policies.
Home insurance costs are rising. Supply chain issues due to the pandemic, labor shortages in the construction industry, rising inflation, and increasing natural disasters are contributing factors. And experts say…
Experts: How To Pay for Travel Expenses Without a Credit Card
With pandemic restrictions having eased up around the globe, wanderlust has been kicking in for many Americans. While using a credit card when traveling has several advantages, chief among them the...
Counting Steps? Here's How Many You Need to Boost Health
Counting Steps? Here's How Many You Need to Boost Health. MONDAY, Oct. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Taking that often-cited 10,000 steps a day — or even slightly fewer — may indeed be enough to improve your health, a new study suggests.
