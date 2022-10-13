ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FanSided

Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets

Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

3 QBs who need to be benched after Week 6

While it’s still relatively early to pull the plug on any starting quarterback in the 2022 NFL season, several teams have already done so. Who’s next?. Tom Brady said it best, this season hasn’t brought with it inspired quarterback play. Brady himself lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers...
NFL
FanSided

Bills get revenge on Chiefs in classic matchup: Best memes and tweets

The Buffalo Bills exorcised some demons in Kansas City on Sunday, beating the Chiefs in a game that came down to the final minute. It’ll take more than a regular-season win to truly erase the trauma of the Bills‘ overtime loss to the Chiefs in last season’s AFC Divisional Playoff game. But a regular-season win in Kansas City sure does dull the pain.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat

The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

3 college football teams exposed as frauds in Week 7

The smoke and mirrors have been removed, as these college football teams might be frauds. Eventually, we were going to find out the truth about these marquee football teams this season. Any time four top-10 teams lose in the same weekend, there are plenty of discussions to be had over...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

NFC East is NFL's best — and most surprising — division

Nobody thought the NFC East would be more than a speed bump for good teams. Turns out, it’s the home of three playoff contenders. What would the parlay odds have been on the following back in August: the New York Giants being 5-1, the Philadelphia Eagles being the NFL’s lone unbeaten through six weeks, and Cooper Rush winning at least four of his five starts filling in for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys?
NFL
FanSided

Eli Apple claps back at Saints fans after win

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple got the last laugh against the New Orleans Saints fanbase in Week 6. There is no love lost between the New Orleans Saints fanbase and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. Earlier this year, Apple took to Twitter to say he didn’t know which fanbase he hated more between the Saints and the New York Giants. Apple played for the Saints from 2018-19. Then, he decided to express his displeasure with the city of New Orleans. Let’s just say that the Saints faithful did not forget those words.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

NFL Power Rankings: How tall are these Giants?

The New York Giants are 5-1 on the season after their huge come from behind win over the Baltimore Ravens. But where do they stand in the NFL power rankings?. Every single NFL season, there are teams where fans and experts are not necessarily shocked by how well they have performed early in the season. But then, there are teams that surprise absolutely everyone with an impressive start to their campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Tennessee lineman using puke to intimidate Alabama deserves more attention (Video)

Countless football players have puked on the field before, but one Tennessee offensive lineman used it as intimidation against Alabama in an epic move. Everything about the Tennessee upsetting Alabama was college football perfection. It doesn’t get any better than two titans of the season going blow-for-blow over 60 minutes and it all coming down to one field goal to determine the winner. That’s why Saturdays in the fall are the best days of every year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama loss to Tennessee

Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media after the team’s 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide have had multiple close calls this season, from the 20-19 victory over the Texas Longhorns in Week 2 to their 24-20 win over the Texas A&M Aggies just last week. It felt like the team should have had two losses to their record already, but they finally got their first.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Yankees hero Harrison Bader brings out Jordan Montgomery Twitter trolls again

With the New York Yankees on the brink of elimination, outfielder Harrison Bader came up huge. Bader hit a two-run homer to give the Yanks a 3-0 lead. New York acquired Harrison Bader at the trade deadline in a surprising move which sent Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals. For quite some time, Montgomery and the Cards were viewed as the winners of that trade, if only because Bader was injured.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

FanSided

