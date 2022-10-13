Read full article on original website
Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets
Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
Fans correlating Tom Brady loss to rumored divorce are scraping at the bottom of the barrel
Fans correlating Tom Brady loss to rumored divorce are scraping at the bottom of the barrel. On Sunday fans took to Twitter to blast Tom Brady for the Buccaneers’ heartbreaking 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s normal (though not acceptable) for fans to bash players after a disappointing...
3 QBs who need to be benched after Week 6
While it’s still relatively early to pull the plug on any starting quarterback in the 2022 NFL season, several teams have already done so. Who’s next?. Tom Brady said it best, this season hasn’t brought with it inspired quarterback play. Brady himself lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Bills get revenge on Chiefs in classic matchup: Best memes and tweets
The Buffalo Bills exorcised some demons in Kansas City on Sunday, beating the Chiefs in a game that came down to the final minute. It’ll take more than a regular-season win to truly erase the trauma of the Bills‘ overtime loss to the Chiefs in last season’s AFC Divisional Playoff game. But a regular-season win in Kansas City sure does dull the pain.
3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat
The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
Nick Saban freaked out on the sideline as Alabama melted down vs. Tennessee
Alabama football played an uncharacteristically sloppy first half against Tennessee prompting a sideline tantrum from Nick Saban. Tennessee gave Alabama the opposite of a warm welcome at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Volunteers jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter as the Crimson Tide committed a slew...
Everything Mike Tomlin said about Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett
Here is what Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say about the injury to Kenny Pickett and the performance of Mitch Trubisky in the team’s Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pittsburgh Steelers started off their season with a huge overtime win over the...
LA Rams rally in 2nd half to beat Wilks, Panthers 24-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — When left tackle Joseph Noteboom went down with a probable Achilles tendon injury in the second quarter Sunday, the
Cooper Rush did his job, now Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott plans to play vs. Lions
Rush at least held serve with a 4-1 record, and Prescott is “happy as hell for the position that we are in” as he is eager to return next week.
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game [UPDATED]
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game. It’s almost as exciting to watch Brittany Mahomes‘ Twitter timeline as it is to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play (I SAID ALMOST!) Brittany’s Twitter account during the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game was chock full of reactions that, quite honestly,...
3 college football teams exposed as frauds in Week 7
The smoke and mirrors have been removed, as these college football teams might be frauds. Eventually, we were going to find out the truth about these marquee football teams this season. Any time four top-10 teams lose in the same weekend, there are plenty of discussions to be had over...
NFC East is NFL’s best — and most surprising — division
Nobody thought the NFC East would be more than a speed bump for good teams. Turns out, it’s the home of three playoff contenders. What would the parlay odds have been on the following back in August: the New York Giants being 5-1, the Philadelphia Eagles being the NFL’s lone unbeaten through six weeks, and Cooper Rush winning at least four of his five starts filling in for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys?
Eli Apple claps back at Saints fans after win
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple got the last laugh against the New Orleans Saints fanbase in Week 6. There is no love lost between the New Orleans Saints fanbase and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. Earlier this year, Apple took to Twitter to say he didn’t know which fanbase he hated more between the Saints and the New York Giants. Apple played for the Saints from 2018-19. Then, he decided to express his displeasure with the city of New Orleans. Let’s just say that the Saints faithful did not forget those words.
NFL Power Rankings: How tall are these Giants?
The New York Giants are 5-1 on the season after their huge come from behind win over the Baltimore Ravens. But where do they stand in the NFL power rankings?. Every single NFL season, there are teams where fans and experts are not necessarily shocked by how well they have performed early in the season. But then, there are teams that surprise absolutely everyone with an impressive start to their campaign.
Updated AFC Playoff picture, AFC Wild Card standings after Bills beat Chiefs
Let’s check the pulse on the AFC Playoff Picture and AFC Wild Card standings after the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. We’re only six weeks into the season but the NFL Playoff Picture is starting to take shape. There’s still plenty of football...
Cooper Rush crashing back to Earth vs Eagles is driving Cowboys fans mad
After weeks of spurring debate over whether he should replace Dak Prescott as the Cowboys’ starting QB, Cooper Rush’s dream turned into a nightmare. When they lost Dak Prescott to injury in Week 1, Cowboys fans definitely thought they’d be in for a rough few weeks. Instead, Cooper Rush led Dallas to four straight wins.
Eagles end the Cooper Rush hype and trounce rival Cowboys: Best memes and tweets
The Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles stayed undefeated by humbling the Cowboys and Cooper Rush on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles are 6-0. And they don’t look like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon. On Sunday Night Football they sent the Cowboys hurtling back to earth after...
Tennessee lineman using puke to intimidate Alabama deserves more attention (Video)
Countless football players have puked on the field before, but one Tennessee offensive lineman used it as intimidation against Alabama in an epic move. Everything about the Tennessee upsetting Alabama was college football perfection. It doesn’t get any better than two titans of the season going blow-for-blow over 60 minutes and it all coming down to one field goal to determine the winner. That’s why Saturdays in the fall are the best days of every year.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama loss to Tennessee
Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media after the team’s 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide have had multiple close calls this season, from the 20-19 victory over the Texas Longhorns in Week 2 to their 24-20 win over the Texas A&M Aggies just last week. It felt like the team should have had two losses to their record already, but they finally got their first.
Yankees hero Harrison Bader brings out Jordan Montgomery Twitter trolls again
With the New York Yankees on the brink of elimination, outfielder Harrison Bader came up huge. Bader hit a two-run homer to give the Yanks a 3-0 lead. New York acquired Harrison Bader at the trade deadline in a surprising move which sent Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals. For quite some time, Montgomery and the Cards were viewed as the winners of that trade, if only because Bader was injured.
