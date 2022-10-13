Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week
Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
McDonald's Makes Curious Menu Choices to Rival Burger King, Wendy's
Fast-food dessert hasn't evolved all the much over the past few decades. McDonald's (MCD) has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working).
CNBC
I tried McDonald's new adult Happy Meal—here's why I won't be getting it again
As a 28-year-old man, I am objectively too old to be ordering a Happy Meal at McDonald's. But when I learned last week that the fast food giant was running a limited-time promotion to bring an adult-oriented Happy Meal to its restaurants, I was intrigued. The Happy Meal and I...
KFC brings back menu favorite after eight years – but there’s a catch
KFC fans have celebrated the return of a favorite menu item, the KFC Twister Wraps, but not all customers have reason to be happy. The fast food chain originally debuted Twister Wraps in the early 2000s. The wraps were so popular among customers that many despaired when KFC removed the...
McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger
While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
I found Walmart secret clearance item listed at $897 for just $5 – people always miss out, but it’s easy to find them
A WALMART shopper has found a product for nearly $900 off and there’s a way to score other deals like this one if you happen to miss out. As the largest retailer in the country, Walmart offers various products from groceries to games and electronics. While there are quite...
I’m a former Walmart employee – the secret way we trick people into not stealing from self checkout
A FORMER Walmart employee has revealed the secret way employees trick people into not stealing from the self-checkout. Athenia Camacho revealed workers have a way of quietly stopping shoplifters in their tracks in a viral TikTok video. The mum-of-four explained she used to work at the store and was now...
Thrillist
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items
And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
12tomatoes.com
Woman Gets Turned Away At Restaurant For Attempting To Dine Alone
Dining alone is a polarizing topic. Some people have no problem, others like to make sure that they have a friend who can go with them. This woman recently decided that she would go out to eat by herself and she never could have expected what would happen next. Our heart goes out to her, as this one seems more than a little unfair to us.
I tried Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. I'll never order it again.
While the Never Ending Pasta Bowl sounds like a good deal, its new high price makes it nearly impossible to eat enough pasta to make it worthwhile.
Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
WALMART has left customers furious after they removed most of their cashier checkout lanes to make room for self-checkout machines. Customer Sheila Dee ranted in a TikTok video after she turned up at her local busy superstore. In the video, you can see tons of shoppers hustling to scan their...
Walmart hit with massive backlash after leaked memo revealed why customers will soon be paying more for products
WALMART has plans to start charging shoppers for substitutions they receive when an item in an online pickup or delivery order contains an out-of-stock item and customers are not happy. Originally, customers have been charged the same price for the item they initially ordered, even if the substituted item was...
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note
Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'
A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
Major store to shut branches after thefts as Home Depot & Best Buy announce huge store policy change to stop thieves
A SPATE of thefts has forced a major retailer to close dozens of its branches while others are exploring ways how to tackle shoplifting. Bosses at the drugstore company Rite Aid have admitted that offenses have risen and it has seen a $5million increase in “shrinkage” year on year.
Essence
Byron Allen Wins Big In Historic Billion-Dollar Federal Lawsuit Against McDonald’s
According to a news release, the media mogul filed suit against McDonald’s for discriminatory ad-spend practices. Although the fast-food conglomerate moved to have the suit dismissed, a ruling declared that the $10 billion case will move forward. The Allen Media Group (AMG) will now go on and try to...
Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish
Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
McDonald’s workers are begging customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy: ‘New adult Happy Meals are killing me’
McDonald's employees are venting on social media after the fast food company announced a new Adult Happy Meal promotion. People really want their adult Happy Meals, and it’s stressing out McDonald’s frontline staff. On Monday, McDonald’s started selling Happy Meals—normally targeted to children—to adult customers. And, like the...
Comments / 0