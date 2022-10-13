ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

buckinghamshirelive.com

Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week

Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes Curious Menu Choices to Rival Burger King, Wendy's

Fast-food dessert hasn't evolved all the much over the past few decades. McDonald's (MCD) has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working).
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items

And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
12tomatoes.com

Woman Gets Turned Away At Restaurant For Attempting To Dine Alone

Dining alone is a polarizing topic. Some people have no problem, others like to make sure that they have a friend who can go with them. This woman recently decided that she would go out to eat by herself and she never could have expected what would happen next. Our heart goes out to her, as this one seems more than a little unfair to us.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
shefinds

Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note

Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'

A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish

Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
Fortune

McDonald’s workers are begging customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy: ‘New adult Happy Meals are killing me’

McDonald's employees are venting on social media after the fast food company announced a new Adult Happy Meal promotion. People really want their adult Happy Meals, and it’s stressing out McDonald’s frontline staff. On Monday, McDonald’s started selling Happy Meals—normally targeted to children—to adult customers. And, like the...

