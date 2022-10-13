ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

VIDEO: Driver fires gun through car door at Midlothian Cook Out drive-thru, injures employee

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say shot at employees of the Cook Out on Midlothian Turnpike while sitting in the drive-thru.

According to police, a blue Toyota Sedan with four people inside pulled into the drive-thru of the Cook Out on the 8200 block of Midlothian Turnpike at around 11:23 p.m. on July 31. After being handed their order by an employee, the driver took a sip of his drink, took out a pistol and fired a shot through the door of the car into the drive-thru window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bpw1k_0iXis1oy00
Photo: Chesterfield Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bYFIj_0iXis1oy00
Photo: Chesterfield Police
Man fighting for life after Richmond shooting in Manchester neighborhood

Immediately after firing the round, the driver pulled out of the drive-thru. An employee was shot, and she was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries . The shooting was captured on the drive-thru’s security camera, the footage can be seen here .

The driver was described by police as a Hispanic man in his mid to late 20s with a beard and long black curly hair in a ponytail with a fade underneath. The passenger in the front seat was described as a Hispanic woman with orange and blonde hair with black roots. The two passengers in the back are described as two female children.

Anyone who recognizes the car seen in the footage or has information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

Comments / 31

Sassafras T☕️
3d ago

That was more than bold considering the Chesterfield police station is a few feet away.. and there are certain counties in Va you don’t want to go to jail in… Chesterfield is one I’ve been told..

Reply
10
Christopher Smith
3d ago

Keep them borders open Biden. Probably no licence or anything either. hope employee is ok. Something has to be done.

Reply(11)
17
Toni Binford
3d ago

Please find this man, that worker needs justice. May deal with PTSD in future.

Reply
12
