VIDEO: Driver fires gun through car door at Midlothian Cook Out drive-thru, injures employee

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say shot at employees of the Cook Out on Midlothian Turnpike while sitting in the drive-thru.

According to police, a blue Toyota Sedan with four people inside pulled into the drive-thru of the Cook Out on the 8200 block of Midlothian Turnpike at around 11:23 p.m. on July 31. After being handed their order by an employee, the driver took a sip of his drink, took out a pistol and fired a shot through the door of the car into the drive-thru window.

Photo: Chesterfield Police Photo: Chesterfield Police

Immediately after firing the round, the driver pulled out of the drive-thru. An employee was shot, and she was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries . The shooting was captured on the drive-thru’s security camera, the footage can be seen here .

The driver was described by police as a Hispanic man in his mid to late 20s with a beard and long black curly hair in a ponytail with a fade underneath. The passenger in the front seat was described as a Hispanic woman with orange and blonde hair with black roots. The two passengers in the back are described as two female children.

Anyone who recognizes the car seen in the footage or has information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

