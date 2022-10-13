Read full article on original website
Related
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Accountant, Web Director, Lighting Technician, and more
Operations Manager. Local environmental nonprofit Tree Pittsburgh is hiring a full-time Operations Manager to provide administrative support. Responsibilities include office management, human resources, managerial duties, and serving as a liaison for the board of directors. Salary is $50,000. Education and Community Engagement Coordinator. North Side's City of Asylum, an organization...
Masks recommended in Pittsburgh Public Schools as COVID community level rises
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County's COVID community level has changed from low to medium.This means starting Monday, a mask is recommended inside all Pittsburgh Public Schools. Despite this change, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall in the county.It's the lowest number since March.
Group of Wilkinsburg residents look to present new vision for the neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — For years, the Wilkinsburg CDC has been pushing for the borough to become the city of Pittsburgh’s 91st neighborhood, and in recent months, the movement had begun to gain traction — but there has also been opposition. Now a group of residents are looking to...
Woman found in Pittsburgh residence in August died of accidental drowing, medical examiner says
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner on Sunday released a cause and manner of death for a woman whose body was discovered in a Pittsburgh residence in August. Lori Bohn, 54, died of an accidental drowning, the medical examiner’s office said. Bohn had been found around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15...
wtae.com
What is Delta-8 THC?
PITTSBURGH — You may have seen signs advertising Delta 8 at CBD and vape shops. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has heard from viewers with concerns about what it is, what it can do and if it's legal. What is Delta-8? Watch the report above. "Delta-9 THC is the main...
Downtown Pittsburgh Night Market returns with an autumn theme
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Downtown Pittsburgh Night Market has finally made its fall transition. Autumn-themed decorations and products were just some of the items sold by local vendors in the pop-up shop in Market Square. Some business owners said the community's support is greatly appreciated, especially when they're working hard to grow or expand their businesses. "I do about 2-3 events per week and the other 4-5 days, I'm making stuff," said Em Collins, of Tree Bath & Body. "To be honest, I couldn't have wished for a better city to move to to continue building my business." The night market returns next Saturday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.
$20.4M development to bring affordable housing for seniors to Pittsburgh's Fairywood
A $20.4 million development is planned to bring affordable housing for seniors to Pittsburgh’s Fairywood neighborhood. New Jersey-based Tryko Partners plans to create 46 new housing units, 39 of which are earmarked for affordable housing using low-income housing tax credits. Five of the units will be available for seniors...
Flu season starting early this year, experts say
PITTSBURGH — Flu season is starting early. If your kids are coming home with some kind of illness, it’s going around. Channel 11′s Jennifer Tomazic talked to a pediatrician with AHN, who said the flu is showing up a bit earlier this year. Typically, it comes in around December.
Striking Post-Gazette workers ask people to cancel subscriptions, pull ads
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers who went on strike more than a week ago after losing their health care coverage are calling on people to pull their print and online subscriptions to the newspaper to show support for the striking workers. The workers urged businesses and organizations to pull their advertisements from...
New Pittsburgh Courier
The lasting legacy of two Black cartoonists from Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh has always been a hub for Black creativity, artwork, and empowerment. In the early 1900s, the Pittsburgh Courier powered much of this energy thanks to its growing national popularity. As a Black publication, the Courier chose to employ reporters and illustrators who would stand up for their community and support social progress. When nearly all papers had a robust comic section, the Courier saw an opportunity to let Black artists shine. Jackie Ormes and Sam Milai were two of the most influential cartoonists of the 1940s-1960s. Their contributions to Pittsburgh, and Black readers across the country, are still lauded today.
Fort Ligonier Days marches on as 'go-to' fall event for many families
Fort Ligonier Days is a homecoming for many who visit or participate in the annual festival — whether or not they grew up in the Ligonier area. Members of Joyce Mowery’s family have been coming to the event for about three decades. “This is kind of a tradition,”...
Public memorial planned for former Governor Dick Thornburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A public memorial service will happen this weekend for the late former Governor Dick Thornburg.h RELATED: Dick Thornburgh, Former Pennsylvania Governor And US Attorney General, DiesHe died in late 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his family was unable to hold a public memorial. Thornburgh was remembered for his cool handling of the 1979 Three Mile Island crisis and as U.S. attorney general restored credibility to a Justice Department hurt by the Iran-Contra scandal.He was 88 years old. Thornburgh built his reputation as a crime-busting federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh and as a moderate Republican governor. As the nation's top law enforcement official, he prosecuted the savings and loan scandal. He also shepherded the Americans with Disabilities Act; one of his sons had been severely brain-damaged in an auto accident.The service will be on Sunday afternoon at Shadyside Presbyterian Church and a reception will follow.
Sommeliers give top prize to Westmoreland County winery with roots that extend to central Pa.
The decision years ago by the Pa. Winery Association (PWA) to participate in the Farm Show helped elevate recognition of the industry among residents across the state. That included the public announcement of the winners of the Farm Show competition. The addition of the Sommelier Judgment in 2017 had a...
1 person hurt in overnight fire in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — One person was hurt after a house caught fire in Penn Hills overnight. The blaze broke out in the 300 block of Collins Drive. According to Allegheny County 911, one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s currently no word on the...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
pghcitypaper.com
Shell ordered to pay $670K for releasing sediment pollution in southwestern Pa.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has ordered that the Shell Pipeline Company and its construction contractor pay $670,000 in fines for releasing sediment pollution into state waterways. The department announced the federal court ruling in an Oct. 13 press release, which said the verdict resulted from a series of...
PhillyBite
Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar
There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: news from Sharpsburg, Fox Chapel and more
—- The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is hosting a sale of paintings, jewelry and ornaments by artist Sheree Daugherty Nov. 5-6 at its Beechwood Farms auditorium. The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. —- Hampton Presbyterian Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on...
wtae.com
Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh
Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
