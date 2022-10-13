ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Accountant, Web Director, Lighting Technician, and more

Operations Manager. Local environmental nonprofit Tree Pittsburgh is hiring a full-time Operations Manager to provide administrative support. Responsibilities include office management, human resources, managerial duties, and serving as a liaison for the board of directors. Salary is $50,000. Education and Community Engagement Coordinator. North Side's City of Asylum, an organization...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

What is Delta-8 THC?

PITTSBURGH — You may have seen signs advertising Delta 8 at CBD and vape shops. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has heard from viewers with concerns about what it is, what it can do and if it's legal. What is Delta-8? Watch the report above. "Delta-9 THC is the main...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Downtown Pittsburgh Night Market returns with an autumn theme

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Downtown Pittsburgh Night Market has finally made its fall transition. Autumn-themed decorations and products were just some of the items sold by local vendors in the pop-up shop in Market Square. Some business owners said the community's support is greatly appreciated, especially when they're working hard to grow or expand their businesses. "I do about 2-3 events per week and the other 4-5 days, I'm making stuff," said Em Collins, of Tree Bath & Body. "To be honest, I couldn't have wished for a better city to move to to continue building my business." The night market returns next Saturday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

The lasting legacy of two Black cartoonists from Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has always been a hub for Black creativity, artwork, and empowerment. In the early 1900s, the Pittsburgh Courier powered much of this energy thanks to its growing national popularity. As a Black publication, the Courier chose to employ reporters and illustrators who would stand up for their community and support social progress. When nearly all papers had a robust comic section, the Courier saw an opportunity to let Black artists shine. Jackie Ormes and Sam Milai were two of the most influential cartoonists of the 1940s-1960s. Their contributions to Pittsburgh, and Black readers across the country, are still lauded today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Public memorial planned for former Governor Dick Thornburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A public memorial service will happen this weekend for the late former Governor Dick Thornburg.h RELATED: Dick Thornburgh, Former Pennsylvania Governor And US Attorney General, DiesHe died in late 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his family was unable to hold a public memorial. Thornburgh was remembered for his cool handling of the 1979 Three Mile Island crisis and as U.S. attorney general restored credibility to a Justice Department hurt by the Iran-Contra scandal.He was 88 years old. Thornburgh built his reputation as a crime-busting federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh and as a moderate Republican governor. As the nation's top law enforcement official, he prosecuted the savings and loan scandal. He also shepherded the Americans with Disabilities Act; one of his sons had been severely brain-damaged in an auto accident.The service will be on Sunday afternoon at Shadyside Presbyterian Church and a reception will follow.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 person hurt in overnight fire in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — One person was hurt after a house caught fire in Penn Hills overnight. The blaze broke out in the 300 block of Collins Drive. According to Allegheny County 911, one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s currently no word on the...
PENN HILLS, PA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
butlerradio.com

Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar

There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: news from Sharpsburg, Fox Chapel and more

—- The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is hosting a sale of paintings, jewelry and ornaments by artist Sheree Daugherty Nov. 5-6 at its Beechwood Farms auditorium. The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. —- Hampton Presbyterian Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on...
SHARPSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh

Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
PITTSBURGH, PA

