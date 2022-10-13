Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
10 cutest cat Halloween costumes ever
It's hard to resist the idea of sharing some Halloween fun with your feline bestie. And why not? Festive makeover it is! Whatever taste for outfits your kitty has - sleek and chic, or cheeky and creative - they'll fall in love with at least one of these Halloween looks.
ohmymag.co.uk
Are you ready to talk money with your honey?
Cash candid dating wants to see us get financially frank with our partner. But would you talk numbers on a first date? Relationship expert Ness Cooper at Lovehoney has given a bit of insight on the matter. What is cash-candid dating?. When it comes to dating, due to the current...
ohmymag.co.uk
Major supermarket offering free coffee: Find out if you qualify
A major British supermarket is offering its customer free hot beverages in a move that is much needed amidst the soaring costs of food and essentials. While earlier this month, Tesco had announced free meals for kids during the October mid-term break, according to Daily Mail,Waitrose has just announced that it is reintroducing its free coffee perks for their customers.
ohmymag.co.uk
Tesco, Sainsbury’s & Asda remove several items from shelves
Three main retailers in the UK are recalling some common food items over various health and labelling concerns. Customers of Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and others are being advised to desist from consuming any of the affected products and to return them for full refunds. Soup recall. If you bought...
Comments / 0