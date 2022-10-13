Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
Should you be taking these common OTC painkillers together?
There are many Over-the-Counter painkillers that are safe to take together. In fact, studies show that for some types of pain, combining certain medicines may be more effective. But as with most things, there are exceptions. For instance, you should not take paracetamol with other medications that contain paracetamol. Safe...
Not Just for Glasses: Eye Exams Could Save Your Life
TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Eyes may be your window to good health. Patient Barbara Krupar, a 65-year-old Ohio retiree, learned this firsthand. Krupar made an appointment with her ophthalmologist after experiencing disturbing vision changes. Dr. Nicole Bajic detected possible early warning signs of a stroke. She advised Krupar to go to the...
Sleeping five hours or less increases risk of chronic illnesses, study warns
Older people who get five hours of sleep a night or less may face a far greater risk of developing chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes, compared to people who sleep longer, a study shows.
Abbot voluntary recalls a small percentage of infant formula and Pedialyte
A baby bottle feeding. Keira Burton/PexelsThe recall includes Similac, the company's largest and most popular kind of baby formula.
ohmymag.co.uk
'Breakthrough' cancer vaccines could be ready in eight years
The cure for cancer could come sooner than expected. The Turkish-German couple who worked with Pfizer to develop a Covid-19 vaccine say cancer patients may be able to access vaccines by 2030. The scientist pair are basing these projections on breakthroughs made while manufacturing Covid vaccines. Knowledge transfer. The pair,...
